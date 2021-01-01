Forgot about Walters and Ronnie dammit! I'm quite happy with my options but Ronnie was indeed a very good player on the right day.I'd like to add that Poulsen, Riera (pre-Liverpool) and Suso (post-Liverpool) also could do jobs in XI's like these considering what they did outside of Anfield. I left out Diao and Konchesky on purpose though! If Shelvey had the same level as his peak everytime he played he'd be a shoe-in for a late pick but he only shows up when he feels like it and thus no sane one would pick him for an XI like thisWhen he was at Swansea and played against Brendan's team I was always scared as hell of him in those matches. Badly declined since though.