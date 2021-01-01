Spoiler

With regards to the goalkeeper, Reina is closest I could find to the Alisson-van Dijk partnership. Him being athletic and reading the game well will allow the line to play higher.



I've great trust in my defence, van Dijk obviously patrols it and the other three mainly were physical players in their prime - Clyne and Dossena were fast with great stamina whereas Skrtel was very good in the air. I trust Virgil to iron out the weaknesses the other three have and needless to say he's my captain. Due to the pace of Clyne and Dossena the line should be able to play quite high without hurting too much on the counter. Their input going forward will be rather limited though but that's quite inevitable given their lowly selection orders.



Ince and Redknapp played two seasons together and both scored quite a bit from midfield during that time. They're a known commodity in that while not being Xabi/Mascherano or Henderson/Fabinho they had no defence whatsoever to lean on. Therefore with Virgil at the back I believe the midfield will benefit.



The attacking trio are designed to be goal threats from either distance (Coutinho), an assist machine (Luis Alberto at Lazio) or a pacey winger who gets into great scoring positions in Sterling. Fundamentally, the keys to my attack go via the wings where a lot of chances will be created. It's a bit of a 2014 re-union as well even though Luis Alberto was on the bench in that side.



Iago Aspas has been one of the most prolific strikers in Spanish football in recent years and even now at 34 is still very much the centrepiece and heartbeat of the Celta Vigo he loves so much and doesn't like being away from. In this side, I will play him as a perpetual threat on the move both outside and inside the penalty area. He's encouraged to make runs towards the right so that he can get shots off with his left boot.



While I doubt this side would ever be good enough to win the Premier League, I definitely see it as a very solid top four team if all of these were in their primes.



