Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 06:15:26 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
I bet you wanted Konch  :wave
;D big fan of his ma
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm
Dossena was actually rather good at Udinese and Napoli though, there's a reason he won ten caps. Never adapted to England and fell short to the more technically adept Aurélio in the competition but was a decent full back.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm
Nah he was rubbish
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm
I've PM'd Sheer to make his pick. I need a keeper to finish off but I've not had chance to look at who's gone and who's left. Will start now.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm
Nah he was rubbish

There's some weird overrating of a number of players in this draft.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 06:36:44 pm


Thoughts on the team:

Spoiler
With regards to the goalkeeper, Reina is closest I could find to the Alisson-van Dijk partnership. Him being athletic and reading the game well will allow the line to play higher.

I've great trust in my defence, van Dijk obviously patrols it and the other three mainly were physical players in their prime - Clyne and Dossena were fast with great stamina whereas Skrtel was very good in the air. I trust Virgil to iron out the weaknesses the other three have and needless to say he's my captain. Due to the pace of Clyne and Dossena the line should be able to play quite high without hurting too much on the counter. Their input going forward will be rather limited though but that's quite inevitable given their lowly selection orders.

Ince and Redknapp played two seasons together and both scored quite a bit from midfield during that time. They're a known commodity in that while not being Xabi/Mascherano or Henderson/Fabinho they had no defence whatsoever to lean on. Therefore with Virgil at the back I believe the midfield will benefit.

The attacking trio are designed to be goal threats from either distance (Coutinho), an assist machine (Luis Alberto at Lazio) or a pacey winger who gets into great scoring positions in Sterling. Fundamentally, the keys to my attack go via the wings where a lot of chances will be created. It's a bit of a 2014 re-union as well even though Luis Alberto was on the bench in that side.

Iago Aspas has been one of the most prolific strikers in Spanish football in recent years and even now at 34 is still very much the centrepiece and heartbeat of the Celta Vigo he loves so much and doesn't like being away from. In this side, I will play him as a perpetual threat on the move both outside and inside the penalty area. He's encouraged to make runs towards the right so that he can get shots off with his left boot.

While I doubt this side would ever be good enough to win the Premier League, I definitely see it as a very solid top four team if all of these were in their primes.

[close]

 :wave
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 06:39:29 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
There's some weird overrating of a number of players in this draft.

Its people bigging up/justifying their late round picks. Not that surprising.

I think Ive avoided any complete duds. Matteo not top notch but did well for Leeds in their season in the Champions League.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 06:53:07 pm
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/61589c29d998900ebe441417

Can someone put this image on here please. Somehow cant do it on iPad
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 06:56:48 pm
Xabi's team:

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 07:02:00 pm
Cheers mate. Pretty happy with it overall. I was tempted with Barnby, Murphy or Downing earlier but they all felt a bit vanilla, so I went with Djib. Front 2 is the strongest of the draft IMO
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 pm
For all the talk about the depth there are still some very comfortable Premier League players in general yet to be picked with just one slot remaining.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 07:02:00 pm
Cheers mate. Pretty happy with it overall. I was tempted with Barnby, Murphy or Downing earlier but they all felt a bit vanilla, so I went with Djib. Front 2 is the strongest of the draft IMO

I would've picked Kirkland, Carson or the Betis/West Ham version of Adrián in goal myself over Kelleher due to a lot more top league experience but yeah it's definitely quite a solid team besides I'm sure the opponents will be trying to shoot on sight and overload your left flank with all due respect to Kelleher and Moreno  :wave

Karius is a certain vote leaker but he was pretty good at Mainz as well, being the 2016 Bundesliga keeper-of-the-season runner-up voted by his colleagues across the league.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:41 pm by Linudden
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
All keepers are shit and they dont account for anyone's votes. Sorry.  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 07:14:56 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
All keepers are shit and they dont account for anyone's votes. Sorry.  ;D

You're basically saying that you could write ALI DIA in caps at goalkeeper without losing diddly squat?  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 07:16:20 pm
Yeah pretty much. I don't even look at who the goalkeeper is half the time when I vote!
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
I would've picked Kirkland, Carson or the Betis/West Ham version of Adrián in goal myself over Kelleher due to a lot more top league experience but yeah it's definitely quite a solid team besides I'm sure the opponents will be trying to shoot on sight and overload your left flank with all due respect to Kelleher and Moreno  :wave

Karius is a certain vote leaker but he was pretty good at Mainz as well, being the 2016 Bundesliga keeper-of-the-season runner-up voted by his colleagues across the league.

Yeah, really surprised at some of the keepers picked ahead of Carson and Kirkland.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm
We're still one pick short of finished (Tubby's) and a few XI's aren't posted yet but assuming everything is in order I'll start with a 'NFL tree' playoff structure on Monday morning. The highest draft pick goes against the lowest all the way to the final with no set tree but very easy to understand  :wave
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 pm
Thanks to everyone for the 121 picks!

Here are some undrafted players:

GK:
Adrián
Scott Carson
Chris Kirkland
Daniele Padelli

DF:
Phill Babb
David Burrows
Sebastián Coates
Özan Kabak
Jan Kromkamp
Bjørn Tore Kvarme
John Scales
Djimi Traoré
Stephen Warnock
Abel Xavier

MF:
Charlie Adam (Fordy won't be happy!)
Joe Allen
Ryan Babel
Nick Barmby
Bruno Cheyrou
Bernard Diomède
Stewart Downing
Marko Grujic
Mark González
Don Hutchison
Øyvind Leonhardsen
Lazar Markovic
Christian Poulsen
Albert Riera
Suso
David Thompson

FW:
Mario Balotelli
Milan Baros
Christian Benteke
Fabio Borini
Andy Carroll
El-Hadji Diouf
Sean Dundee
Ricky Lambert
Florent Sinama Pongolle
Andriy Voronin

Some rather big names and especially fine pre-Liverpool careers but of course some properly misfiring players in that list.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:36:39 pm
Nice one but you missed out Konchesky (on purpose I hope).
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
Your entire midfield 5 Maxwell don't have many goals in them.  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
Your entire midfield 5 Maxwell don't have many goals in them.  ;D

Kuyt used to score plenty, almost 300 goals over his career. He was a proper goal poacher at times.

Lallana scored and assisted at a decent rate as well, when he has played as a #10 during early Klopp years and at Soton.

Can and Molby can chip in as well. No worse than most CMs in the draft.

Zenden wasn't well know for his scoring, sure.

I got Torres upfront, he can definitely make up any difference.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Igor at centre back. I remember those fun days.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Igor at centre back. I remember those fun days.

I was torn between him an Can at CB. Can does play there semi-regularly now.

I think Biscan can do reasonable job at CB. He is big, good with the ball at his feet, decent passer can make a driving run forward. He is a perfect ball playing CB. He was well ahead of his time Nick, underappreciated in his day but the game has finally caught on to his genius.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
I was torn between him an Can at CB. Can does play there semi-regularly now.

I think Biscan can do reasonable job at CB. He is big, good with the ball at his feet, decent passer can make a driving run forward. He is a perfect ball playing CB. He was well ahead of his time Nick, underappreciated in his day but the game has finally caught on to his genius.

No bigger fan of the mighty Igor than me. I just remember him getting sent off away at Marseille playing at centre back.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
It's funny that because all I remember good old Igor doing was to misplace passes and then run around to win back his misplaced pass  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm
Poetry in Motions' XI based on his text:

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
Knowing what Nick asked me to do last time and I made his lineup, this is probably his XI although he should correct me if I'm wrong somewhere  ;D

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 11:56:18 pm
Sheer Magnetism and Tubby are the only ones without a picture XI yet but I could fix it for either on Sunday assuming you post your respective formations and orders  :wave
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #391 on: Today at 12:24:15 am


West Ham and Man City-era James was definitely one of the best keepers in the division. Wright (England 1990) and Konate (Leipzig) both have experience in a back three, and as a central defender who's played right back Song is perfect for the third spot. Staunton was consistently one of the best attacking full backs in the league in the 90's and Murphy has the stamina, talent on the ball, crossing ability and willingness to get stuck in that makes him perfect for the more attacking full back position. If he'd played under Evans or Rodgers he'd have been an automatic choice for that position.

In terms of the midfield, Gerrard, Thomas and Aquilani have the ideal mixture of ability, running and physicality, with Gerrard capable of pushing forward to take that attacking creative role. Owen and Anelka are both Golden Boot winners capable of pushing forward in counter attacks or finding space in the box. No shit players in the team, no weaknesses in that shape.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
Reply #392 on: Today at 01:44:51 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm
Poetry in Motions' XI based on his text:



Thanks mate..
