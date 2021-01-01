West Ham and Man City-era James was definitely one of the best keepers in the division. Wright (England 1990) and Konate (Leipzig) both have experience in a back three, and as a central defender who's played right back Song is perfect for the third spot. Staunton was consistently one of the best attacking full backs in the league in the 90's and Murphy has the stamina, talent on the ball, crossing ability and willingness to get stuck in that makes him perfect for the more attacking full back position. If he'd played under Evans or Rodgers he'd have been an automatic choice for that position.
In terms of the midfield, Gerrard, Thomas and Aquilani have the ideal mixture of ability, running and physicality, with Gerrard capable of pushing forward to take that attacking creative role. Owen and Anelka are both Golden Boot winners capable of pushing forward in counter attacks or finding space in the box. No shit players in the team, no weaknesses in that shape.