Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 4854 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:34:18 pm
Calamity round has indeed ensued, Cavalieri never played a minute in the Premier League for Liverpool  :D There are some goalkeepers who played regularly left though Hazell so don't worry!

Is it Premier League only? Thought it was all comps? Never mind, I'll reluctantly pick Westerveld :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:35:12 pm
Is it Premier League only? Thought it was all comps? Never mind, I'll reluctantly pick Westerveld :)

Yep. Smart lookout for a loophole but it's just league appearances :) Still had an ok CV though, almost won La Liga with Xabi in 2003!
Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:35:48 pm
Yep. Smart lookout for a loophole but it's just league appearances :) Still had an ok CV though, almost won La Liga with Xabi in 2003!

I think he was ok for us as well, we did struggle with keepers for one reason or another until Reina arrived but yeah, ok with that pick. Didn't know about him almost winning the league!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:51:49 pm »
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:44:42 pm
Didnt joe cole go ages ago ??

I was gonna pick him because someone posted that Can was already taken, but decided against it.
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm »
---------------Mignolet

Finnan----Hyypia----Biscan---Riise


-----------Can---------Molby


Kuyt------------Lallana--------Zenden


-------------------Torres
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:51:49 pm
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI

Did you end up in an altercation with bodybuilder Nando at your local nightclub entry?  :D
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Did you end up in an altercation with bodybuilder Nando at your local nightclub entry?  :D

No no not him. He only bullies defenders and not fine upstanding citizens like me. 

Offline Samie

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:47:12 am
Oh dear, some of these latest picks  ;D

You know things are bad when Cisse is deemed a monster pick.

Seems like a Samie pick and I'm not even in it.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #330 on: Today at 03:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:51:49 pm
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI
Same, if it's an option.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Just picked can someone pm whos next please!

Paul Jones :D
Offline XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Ah Paul Jones was my hope. Gonna end up with a right dud in goal, not that it counts for anything in voting.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
                                       Grobbelaar

                 Paletta             Coady              Ruddock

McAteer               Alonso               Hamann             Robertson

                         Keane                           Ings
                                           Crouch
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
Why was Kenny not allowed?? ??? oh it's the premier league era?? i can't believe some of the picks missed
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #335 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:56:04 pm
Why was Kenny not allowed?? ???

Didnt feature in a Premier League match day squad.

Gordon Hodgson too.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #336 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm »
Some proper shit on this round. Love it.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:46:18 pm

Probably the worst team i've ever seen you put together. Still, You'll go a long way
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm »
Paul Jones

Nicol.   Babbel.     Matteo.      Aurelio

Meireles.     Whelan

McManaman.               Smicer

Riedle.     Fowler
Offline Lastrador

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Probably the worst team i've ever seen you put together. Still, You'll go a long way
You missed the time he picked a whole midfield of numbers 5 I see.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #340 on: Today at 05:19:00 pm »
Linudden has Trenfactos team
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Probably the worst team i've ever seen you put together. Still, You'll go a long way

What! I was quite pleased with this one, especially with the 3 behind the striker. You've ruined my whole evening now.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:14:03 pm
You missed the time he picked a whole midfield of numbers 5 I see.

I don't remember that :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:19:44 pm
What! I was quite pleased with this one, especially with the 3 behind the striker. You've ruined my whole evening now.

I don't remember that :D

Yeah thats actually annoyingly worked out quite well for you. :D
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:38:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:23:58 pm
Yeah thats actually annoyingly worked out quite well for you. :D
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:41:27 pm »
There's a very decent premier league/first div player available that the wiki brigade think he didn't play for Liverpool in the premier league, but he did
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:38:05 pm


Is the lack of ineligible players still upsetting you?
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:41:45 pm
Is the lack of ineligible players still upsetting you?
You mean eligable ???

come on, i'm riding hazell a bit for the craic but Tsimikas for a start. Shocking stuff
Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #347 on: Today at 05:50:39 pm »
I can't imagine anything worse than being ridden by LM.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm »
Lman would've ripped me a new one had I been playing this draft.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #349 on: Today at 05:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:50:39 pm
I can't imagine anything worse than being ridden by LM.
It'll be quick, and painless. You'd barely know i was there. An absolute gent...
Online fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #350 on: Today at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:51:49 pm
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI

I think no to be honest, not really in the spirit of the competition
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #351 on: Today at 05:58:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:54:53 pm
I think no to be honest, not really in the spirit of the competition
He's posted his team. I'd be surprised if he can better it
Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:52:20 pm
It'll be quick, and painless. You'd barely know i was there. An absolute gent...

Classy :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #353 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:44:41 pm
You mean eligable ???

come on, i'm riding hazell a bit for the craic but Tsimikas for a start. Shocking stuff

Who are you thinking of? I thought Ray Houghton might have been eligible but mixed up when we sold him with Dean Saunders.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #354 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
DeFactrendo



THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #355 on: Today at 06:07:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Who are you thinking of? I thought Ray Houghton might have been eligible but mixed up when we sold him with Dean Saunders.
Did we....??
Online fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #356 on: Today at 06:11:04 pm »


Thats the best I can manage on my phone
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #357 on: Today at 06:11:37 pm »
Looking at Linuddens team, it's obvious who he's picking next
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #358 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 06:11:37 pm
Looking at Linuddens team, it's obvious who he's picking next

Did I disappoint?  ;D
