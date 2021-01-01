« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 3551 times)

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:46:12 pm
Down to the first and then back. Max had been off for a couple of hours so completed his previous pick no worries there  :wave

Perfect... Sheer and then Tubbs
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:44:37 pm
Sheer Magnetism.

Either way, getting Sakho after Ruddock, Klavan and Kyrgiakos is also called "playing a blinder"  :wave

Come on, he wasn't good at all, even Palace phased him out..
Online XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Better than Ruddock and Soto!
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 06:50:43 pm
Better than Ruddock and Soto!

Yeah, but it isn't a blinder..
Online fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
No way I could have Sakho with Lovren, itd be carnage
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:53:45 pm »
Sakho gets an unfair rep because Stevie slipped and he took the wrong meds  ;D I liked him but wouldn't have him over Skrtel or Lovren no. Very inconsistent, but I feel that as the bulldozer around more technically skilled players to give the ball to he could've played rather well.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:53:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:52:25 pm
No way I could have Sakho with Lovren, itd be carnage

Exactly. When I think Sakho, I'm reminded of the Norwich game. And not in a good way.
Online XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Carra will keep him straight
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm »
Annoyingly, Michael Thomas is a good pick at this stage. Was hoping he might last a bit longer.
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
Lovren proved he was a very solid CB later in his Liverpool career and played a hand in winning the CL and the league.

I think Sakho did fine as a Liverpool player but was very overhyped by some fans.
Online XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:59:53 pm »
Suarez and Collymore as a front two is something I never realised I wanted to see.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:01:48 pm »
Collymore's a fantastic pick at this stage.
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:02:51 pm »
Absolutely, no ifs and buts. At Forest and the first season at Liverpool he was a really handy striker who deserved more than just three caps.
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:07:31 pm »
Sorry lads - was waiting for an advisor to get back with me before I picked :)
** will edit Shaq's # to #23 - edit error

Here is Team DeFacto-Trend - top half of the pitch (Lefties unite)


THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
I like the Aspas pick. Been consistently great in La Liga
 
Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 07:23:08 pm
I like the Aspas pick. Been consistently great in La Liga
 

Yep, great pick at this stage.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 07:07:31 pm
Sorry lads - was waiting for an advisor to get back with me before I picked :)
** will edit Shaq's # to #23 - edit error

Here is Team DeFacto-Trend - top half of the pitch (Lefties unite)



So thats where all the attacking mids went.

Were you and Deafacto picking like Chinese Whispers?
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:34:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:29:12 pm
So thats where all the attacking mids went.

Were you and Deafacto picking like Chinese Whispers?

He took the first four and I got the next three - to go with Gomez

Its gonna be unconventional but why the heck not?
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:49:22 pm »
Is Yossi playing as a wing back? Id have treated him so much better.
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #259 on: Today at 08:33:11 pm »
BTW are we still allowed to pick Everton Goalkeepers if we want?
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:33:11 pm
BTW are we still allowed to pick Everton Goalkeepers if we want?

That was a joke by someone and not real  ;D There are more than 11 keepers available though so no worries in that regard.

My 8/11 completed XI:

Reina

xx Skrtel van Dijk xx

Sterling Ince Redknapp Coutinho

xx Aspas
