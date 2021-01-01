« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 3049 times)

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #200 on: Today at 04:11:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:09:11 pm
If that surprises you, there's going to be more such picks from me  :D

It must the earliest in a draft that a player of Ruddocks calibre has been picked.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:13:41 pm
This reverse snake structure is really confusing me, thought it wasn't coming back until the next round.

Just for rounds 2-3 otherwise it's the usual snake my bad if I wasn't clear enough  :)

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:05:37 pm
Xabi....Robbo....Grobs....Hamann.....Keane.....Ruddock



I fear there may be 11 of these :D

:D :D :D

That picture!!!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:36:19 pm »
Wondered when Sahin would go. Might have known which prick would pick him. :D
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:41:52 pm »
Şahin is one of the hardest players to judge exactly how good he was out of all 29 years' worth of players. Basically since being Bundesliga Player of the Season already as somewhat of a one-season wonder he did fuck all for ten years to the point where I had to look up where he plays now (Antalyaspor)  :o

Either way, centre back desperation time is underway :D The bad news for everyone is that Mikel San José never played in the Prem or else he'd been a pro-tip choice.

Technically, I'd be open to allow matchday inclusions though and he actually sat on the bench once... what do you think folks? I guess we need a consensus on that one given neither he nor Gulácsi ever played. I lean against but desperation is the mother of invention.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7223970.stm

Unless there's a universal yes I doubt it will happen!
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
Nah surely they need to have actually played for us in the PL.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Yeah think so too. I guess some drafters in late rounds will be pissed at Rafa for not allowing a 90 + 3 cameo to seal the 0-0 :D

15 centre backs drafted so there needs to be seven more shoehorned in there.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:57:15 pm
Yeah think so too. I guess some drafters in late rounds will be pissed at Rafa for not allowing a 90 + 3 cameo to seal the 0-0 :D

15 centre backs drafted so there needs to be seven more shoehorned in there.

Is that including Babbel and/or Staunton?

I have another 12 that could play in my system so definitely going to look to strengthen attack next.
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:10:52 pm
Is that including Babbel and/or Staunton?

I have another 12 that could play in my system so definitely going to look to strengthen attack next.

Babbel, I do consider Staunton a full back myself but I only really saw him a couple times in his twilight playing for Villa so what do I know?  :wave
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:12:42 pm
Babbel, I do consider Staunton a full back myself but I only really saw him a couple times in his twilight playing for Villa so what do I know?  :wave

Yeah he was better for us in his first stint and as a left back, but had a good career at Villa where he played in a back three.

Fowlers looking forward to coming up against him anyway. :D

Online tubby pls.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm »
Will never get tired of seeing that goal.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:16:33 pm
Will never get tired of seeing that goal.

Liverpool really on sonnnng!
Online Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:17:33 pm
Liverpool really on sonnnng!

I'm way too young to remember that and no pay TV in my parents' home at the time anyway but wasn't that game ending 5-0 with Fowler scoring a hat trick or even four?  :D
Online XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:21:39 pm »
Looking through the squads it feels like nearly everyone has different needs so the final squads might be well balanced.
Online Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:36:19 pm
Wondered when Sahin would go. Might have known which prick would pick him. :D

Hey! It's not my fault Rodgers didn't know how to use him. Plus Klopp rates him and he knows something about football.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:41:52 pm
Şahin is one of the hardest players to judge exactly how good he was out of all 29 years' worth of players. Basically since being Bundesliga Player of the Season already as somewhat of a one-season wonder he did fuck all for ten years to the point where I had to look up where he plays now (Antalyaspor)  :o

Either way, centre back desperation time is underway :D The bad news for everyone is that Mikel San José never played in the Prem or else he'd been a pro-tip choice.

Technically, I'd be open to allow matchday inclusions though and he actually sat on the bench once... what do you think folks? I guess we need a consensus on that one given neither he nor Gulácsi ever played. I lean against but desperation is the mother of invention.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7223970.stm

Unless there's a universal yes I doubt it will happen!

I was going to pick San Jose but much to my chagrin, when I checked, he hadn't played a game, I really thought he did for some reason.

I'm going to defend my pick Klavan somewhat - he's obviously not a on the level of Matip or Van Dijk but him and Kyrigakos were bought in different circumstances in and met, nay exceeded expectations so for that reason I think they're ok picks. I can think of a number of other centrebacks who I would pick way below them, particularly from the 90's.

Sahin, honestly I can see your point but I think he's the best midfielder remaining. I probably would have picked Momo or Lucas ahead of him but it wasn't to be. Plus Klopp rates him and he knows something about football :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:20:34 pm
I'm way too young to remember that and no pay TV in my parents' home at the time anyway but wasn't that game ending 5-0 with Fowler scoring a hat trick or even four?  :D

That was Spring 96 when we were on a good run. Villa were a decent side but we went 3 up in the first ten minutes and then the game stayed that way.

He always seemed to score against Villa. He did get a hat trick away to them once as well.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:31:07 pm »
I contemplated picking him and might have done had it come back to me although when youre bang in the middle its so hard to know what position to go next. You did well going at the end but always picking two together.

Klavan is a perfectly valid pick at this stage too.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Where are we at ?   Who is up?
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer
