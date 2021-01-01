Wondered when Sahin would go. Might have known which prick would pick him.



Şahin is one of the hardest players to judge exactly how good he was out of all 29 years' worth of players. Basically since being Bundesliga Player of the Season already as somewhat of a one-season wonder he did fuck all for ten years to the point where I had to look up where he plays now (Antalyaspor)



Either way, centre back desperation time is underway The bad news for everyone is that Mikel San José never played in the Prem or else he'd been a pro-tip choice.



Technically, I'd be open to allow matchday inclusions though and he actually sat on the bench once... what do you think folks? I guess we need a consensus on that one given neither he nor Gulácsi ever played. I lean against but desperation is the mother of invention.



http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7223970.stm



Unless there's a universal yes I doubt it will happen!



Hey! It's not my fault Rodgers didn't know how to use him. Plus Klopp rates him and he knows something about football.I was going to pick San Jose but much to my chagrin, when I checked, he hadn't played a game, I really thought he did for some reason.I'm going to defend my pick Klavan somewhat - he's obviously not a on the level of Matip or Van Dijk but him and Kyrigakos were bought in different circumstances in and met, nay exceeded expectations so for that reason I think they're ok picks. I can think of a number of other centrebacks who I would pick way below them, particularly from the 90's.Sahin, honestly I can see your point but I think he's the best midfielder remaining. I probably would have picked Momo or Lucas ahead of him but it wasn't to be. Plus Klopp rates him and he knows something about football