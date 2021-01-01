« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 2836 times)

Online tubby pls.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:36:18 pm
I'll be amazed if any team doesn't contain at least one shite player in this.

Yeah and it's really tough to separate a player from their time at Liverpool.  Thought about Pellegrino for a loooong time before taking the plunge.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm »
Wow, Kuyt and Leiva ----  probably should have waited and thought this through :)
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:47:26 pm »
Excellent pick with Pellegrino Tubbs. Had hoped he might come back to me. Obviously not great for us but based on his career thats a very decent pick.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:48:24 pm »
Pellegrino was literally my next pick! Argh  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm »
Fucking hell didnt think about Lucas either! Schoolboy errors
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:52:57 pm »
Dirk was going to be my next pick, was hoping he would get back round to me so I prioritised Glen Johnson.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:47:26 pm
Excellent pick with Pellegrino Tubbs. Had hoped he might come back to me. Obviously not great for us but based on his career thats a very decent pick.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:48:24 pm
Pellegrino was literally my next pick! Argh  ;D

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm »
Is it Sheers pick?
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:12:15 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:11:35 pm
Is it Sheers pick?

Yes, you're eligible to go in 25 mins (1.37) so might as well put it on speed dial  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Won't be on after 1:30 thats the problem. Can I leave a pick with someone?
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:15:34 pm
Won't be on after 1:30 thats the problem. Can I leave a pick with someone?

Yeah leave it with me.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Sent my next few picks to Linudden
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:36:18 pm
I'll be amazed if any team doesn't contain at least one shite player in this.

One shite player? The last 3-4 rounds are going to be funny
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
Made my pick, cheers for the offer though, Tubby.

I've PM'd the next guy but I dont think he's about?
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Made my pick, cheers for the offer though, Tubby.

I've PM'd the next guy but I dont think he's about?

Trend has taken over for deFacto.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Made my pick, cheers for the offer though, Tubby.

I've PM'd the next guy but I dont think he's about?

He's sent his pick to me so no worries.

Spoiler: he's Czeching you out in the thread in a minute or two  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Johnson Carra x x

Henderson x

x Milner Kewell

      Suarez

Might move things about yet though. Milner can play in any slot at a high level bar centre back so I have great flexibility.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
xx

xx Skrtel van Dijk xx

Sterling Ince Redknapp Coutinho

xx xx
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
Looking forward to some of the upcoming centre back picks.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
Two of the best remaining left footed attacking options gone back to back.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:52:05 pm
Looking forward to some of the upcoming centre back picks.

Ive got a surprising amount of names to kick from there. Tempted to leave my 2nd CB til very late on.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:04:16 pm »
Pretty happy with my yield so far, was surprised to see Skrtel fall to the middle of the sixth round and felt happy to swoop. Now Virgil will have his pitbull alongside, all four midfielders so far can provide goal threats whereas the interior ones were used to cover for Berger and McManaman and played their club careers when 4-4-2 was dominating so I have good flexibility there whether to go for a Klopp-style formation or just go on the offensive. Both Sterling and Coutinho have thrived in systems with counterpressing after all. Ince and Redknapp are least a known quantity as a unit and have finished third in the league together.

I also feel like my two centre halves might have a sleeve up their arms when it comes to set-pieces delivered by Phil :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Ive got a surprising amount of names to kick from there. Tempted to leave my 2nd CB til very late on.

I've got names. How good though is another question.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Damn you, Nick. Still some quality RB's left, but he was the best of the lot.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:43:12 pm »
Big Pep Nick collecting all the full backs in town  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:42:29 pm
Damn you, Nick. Still some quality RB's left, but he was the best of the lot.

Not many Footballers of the Year left at this point.

Yeah, definitely more options at RB than LB but him and Aurelio will most likely be the best pairing in the draft I reckon.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:43:12 pm
Big Pep Nick collecting all the full backs in town  :D

:D

Eyeing up one or two more for my wide midfield positions.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:13:41 pm »
This reverse snake structure is really confusing me, thought it wasn't coming back until the next round.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:18:40 pm »
We're just on the usual snake format now :thumbup
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
I'll be ready with my pick. Give me some time.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:49:14 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:27:51 pm
I'll be ready with my pick. Give me some time.

Since your time is up and I gotta head out for an hour or so, I am just gonna post my pick.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
I'll give PiM another 20 minutes or so....mainly cos I have no idea who to pick
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
Yeah. It's okay. Max's pick didn't clash with my shortlist.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #193 on: Today at 04:00:09 pm »
...think you were probably safe for a few more rounds with that one :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #194 on: Today at 04:01:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:00:09 pm
...think you were probably safe for a few more rounds with that one :D

I had a tactical rethink. Let's see how it goes  :D
