It's a damn shame Ryan Babel didn't have the work ethic. I believe had the potential to be nearly as good as Mané if he'd been as professional and hard-working. Rafa really thought he'd caught a gem there but sadly didn't work out. At least that wide forward reimbursement showed that he knew that was an area that needed to be fixed and also that he understood the tide was turning towards cutting inside onto the better foot. Let's face it: Babel living up to his potential and that's a 2009 league title right there. I presume he may remain undrafted in this - which would've been unthinkable if you'd asked my younger self after seeing him in action back in '07 at just the age of 20 with all the potential in the world