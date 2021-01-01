McManaman the best (behind Salah) then? Good to know.
He is a bit of a pillock though (McManaman, not Salah). I'm still undecided whether I'll be voting on that basis.
Although in the modern era now, left footed players play on the right and vice versa, more so than before.
True, though whichever way, we've generally struggled with wide players since the Premier League began. McManaman was the one bright spark and we had 2013/2014 but even in our strongest teams under Rafa, it was the weakest area.