Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
PM'd Hazey.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Didn't spot the way the snake was going. I like the twist but I don't like the wait!
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 03:06:22 pm
Didn't spot the way the snake was going. I like the twist but I don't like the wait!

The #1 overall pick has an average pick of 61.5 for the price of having a free choice at the start whereas the #11 overall pick gets an average of 60.5 for waiting the first round out so it definitely works as intended in evening the odds out :)
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Taken the last of the golden oldies from the earliest PL squads I think.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
My ex went to a training ground experience thing a few years ago and Whelan was there, and she said he was a right prick. Proper hated the club and loved United.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:41:00 pm
My ex went to a training ground experience thing a few years ago and Whelan was there, and she said he was a right prick. Proper hated the club and loved United.

Be sure to factor that into your voting. :D

Im still a bit scarred by a Match or Shoot interview with (I think) Steve McMahon when I was about ten. Whoever the Liverpool player was, they essentially said that Whelan stank like shit.

Still, quality player.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:29:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:42:52 pm
Still, quality player.

Which goes for several RAWK favs who've gotten picked in spite of having an axe to grind with Kopites.

Funnily enough a certain pundit is yet to be seen though and has been outpicked by two less visible pundits, who would've thought back in the day?  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:29:16 pm
Which goes for several RAWK favs who've gotten picked in spite of having an axe to grind with Kopites.

Funnily enough a certain pundit is yet to be seen though, who would've thought back in the day?  :D

Lovely cushioned header?
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:30:09 pm
Lovely cushioned header?

Nah he actually scored a goal in the opposition net you know  ;D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:11:18 pm »
Damn, was hoping Sterling and Sturridge (in particular) came back round to me.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
This has reminded me how few great right footed wingers/wide forwards we've had in 30 some years
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:39:14 pm
This has reminded me how few great right footed wingers/wide forwards we've had in 30 some years

McManaman aside, I think those we had veered from decent to not very good. It's only under Klopp, we've managed to blossom in that area.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:05 pm
McManaman aside, I think those we had veered from decent to not very good. It's only under Klopp, we've managed to blossom in that area.

McManaman the best (behind Salah) then? Good to know.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:05 pm
McManaman aside, I think those we had veered from decent to not very good. It's only under Klopp, we've managed to blossom in that area.

Although in the modern era now, left footed players play on the right and vice versa, more so than before.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:42:12 pm
McManaman the best (behind Salah) then? Good to know.

He is a bit of a pillock though (McManaman, not Salah). I'm still undecided whether I'll be voting on that basis.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:43:24 pm
Although in the modern era now, left footed players play on the right and vice versa, more so than before.

True, though whichever way, we've generally struggled with wide players since the Premier League began. McManaman was the one bright spark and we had 2013/2014 but even in our strongest teams under Rafa, it was the weakest area.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:42:12 pm
McManaman the best (behind Salah) then? Good to know.

He was no Richie Partridge.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:50:12 pm
He was no Richie Partridge.

Oooh. I went to that Spurs League Cup win in 04/05. Virtually a whole new team there that Id forgotten about!
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm »
It's a damn shame Ryan Babel didn't have the work ethic. I believe had the potential to be nearly as good as Mané if he'd been as professional and hard-working. Rafa really thought he'd caught a gem there but sadly didn't work out. At least that wide forward reimbursement showed that he knew that was an area that needed to be fixed and also that he understood the tide was turning towards cutting inside onto the better foot. Let's face it: Babel living up to his potential and that's a 2009 league title right there. I presume he may remain undrafted in this - which would've been unthinkable if you'd asked my younger self after seeing him in action back in '07 at just the age of 20 with all the potential in the world :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:14 pm by Linudden »
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:39:09 pm »
Babel was dreadful :duh

He was a blunt instrument, literally just quick. The potential to be as good as Sadio, fucking hell :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:45:45 pm »
Scored the winner against the Mancs and that goal in the Champions League against Arsenal. Also posted a pic on social media of Howard Webb in a Man Utd shirt, which I imagine everyone loved (tubby aside).

Maybe not worth £11m but still.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:39:09 pm
Babel was dreadful :duh

He was a blunt instrument, literally just quick. The potential to be as good as Sadio, fucking hell :D

That's the whole problem, he wasn't willing to work on his game. Many wingers are like that at 20. Hell, Sadio was a bit-part player in Metz at that age and Salah was barely scoring any goals in the Swiss league at that age :D Being quick is half the work as a winger.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:27:20 pm »
Have I got 2 picks to make??
