Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 281 times)

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« on: Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm »
Inclusion: Anyone in a Liverpool matchday squad in a league appearance from August 1992 up until today is eligible to be drafted.

Considerations: The players are judged on their whole careers/their prime like in any other draft not just what they did in the Premier League for Liverpool. Therefore, those who were part of the 80's golden years should be considered for those too and not just their Premier League form. Any player who only sat on the bench but did well elsewhere is avalilable.

Draft order: Snake draft with a twist:

You choose your draft order upon sign-up.
The final pick will go first in both round 2 and 3 before reverting back to a rolling snake from 4-11 to even out the odds and to give more cheese to everyone  :D
The latter picks in the round will get possible byes to the quarter finals to further incentivise people picking later draft picks.

If people aren't liking me being in charge, I'll gladly hand the running over to someone else if required. I've placed myself in the middle as to not get any first-round bye but also not to go first.

Absolute ceiling: 12 participants due to a limitation on available players in some spots.
Preference if can't fill all twelve: 10
Minimum requirement: 8

Draft order:

1. tubby pls
2. Sheer Magnetism
3. XabiArt
4. deFacto
5. Linudden
xx
7. Nick
xx
xx
10. Max_powers
11. Lobo
12. Hazell

Let's sign up and build some cracking Liverpool teams from the modern era  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:15 pm by Linudden »
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:13:00 pm »
In.  Gimmie number 1, I can take the pressure.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:16:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:13:00 pm
In.  Gimmie number 1, I can take the pressure.

Excellent  :wave
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,795
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:22:57 pm »
In, #4
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:39:06 pm »
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,130
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm »
I'll go last, please.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm
I'll go last, please.

Fixed it rightaway :wave
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,823
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:12:38 am »
The man in form is in.



As its Liverpool Ill take the famous number 7. Give the rest of you a chance.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:14:34 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:12:38 am
The man in form is in.

As its Liverpool Ill take the famous number 7. Give the rest of you a chance.

Nice one  :wave
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,334
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:13:36 am »
Go on then



Or in this case.....11th  8)
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:14:18 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:13:36 am
Go on then

Or in this case.....11th  8)

Nice  :wave
Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • The passmaster.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Aye go on then, number 3 please!
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 11:57:40 am
Aye go on then, number 3 please!

Yay, seven in, five to go  :wave
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:45:13 pm »
Get Samie on the case.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:45:13 pm
Get Samie on the case.

Already PM'd the gent, let's see if he accepts :D Feel free to write to him as well I'm sure it can't be hurting!
Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Ok, put me in at number 10.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
I'll join if there's space. No worries if not.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:33:46 pm
I'll join if there's space. No worries if not.

There's space, what number do you want? :)

2, 6, 8 or 9?

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:28:19 pm
Ok, put me in at number 10.

Great stuff Max I've added you  :wave
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:18:07 pm »
Sheer Magnetism is confirmed as the second overall draft pick good luck  :wave
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,041
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:32:06 pm »
I'm out! Thanks for the offer though.  :wave
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:06 pm
I'm out! Thanks for the offer though.  :wave

Ah, better luck next time I suppose!
