In 19/20 (up to the lockdown/sealing the title) we mastered the knack of seeing out a 1-0 or 1 goal win, although the opposition did often miss good late chances.



Since then we usually always need the 2 goal cushion or we'll just get punished. Norwich/Leeds/Burnley/Palace we did get it and won comfortably in the end. If we don't get the 2 goal cushion the sucker punch always arrives. Even in the last 10 games last season the ones we dropped points in were games where we were seeing out a 1-0 (Leeds/Newcastle) and conceded near the end.



You've chosen literally the best winning streak in our club's history, and then compared it to what happened after.The reality is that after winning 26 of our first 27 that season, we had a 3 month lockdown, a global pandemic, no crowds, then the worst injury-hit season we've ever seen.Since we found our consistency under Klopp, it's clear that there are very distinct periods of time that all need context before we can draw any conclusions:2018/19: a 97 point season and a European cup2019/20: a 99 point season and the Premier League title2020/21: title winning form until Christmas, when we were top of the league. Then title winning form from early March, with 26 points out of 30 to finish 3rd despite half our best players injured or playing out of position.Over 3 full seasons, the two periods of inconsistent form are for two key reasons.1. The drop-off after lockdown - in March 2020 the world had just gone to shit, we had the title virtually in the bag, and after 78 points from a possible 81, it was always going to be difficult to keep that consistency - especially in empty stadiums.2. The poor run from late December 2020 through to early March 2021 - injuries, more injuries, players out of position, no senior CB's, empty stadiums, plus all the injuries. Also, did I mention the injuries?I don't think it's fair to say ' we usually always need a 2 goal cushion or we'll get punished', and then compare that to the best ever winning streak in our history (when we had a fully fit squad).Since early March this year, we're unbeaten in 16 games, winning 12 and drawing 4. This run includes four 2-0 wins and five 3-0 wins. That's title winning form, and plenty of 2 goal cushions. A 3-3 draw against a newly promoted side doesn't change any of that.