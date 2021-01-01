I think there may be a bit of an overreaction to one result here. Liverpool are clear at the top by a point ahead of City and Chelsea. A draw was disappointing because a clear difference between Liverpool and the chasing pack would have given succour ahead of one of the most difficult games of the season against City.



However, few teams are going to play like Brentford (flood the midfield, long ball threatening the backline, bypass the centre and run in behind) and they played well, so that has to factored in here. Improvements can and should be made to the problems down the right (by encouraging key players to drop in and support the right side from the middle when necessary) and some work on the backline to tighten it up.



But I am not seeing the systemic or structural issues that some are pointing to on here. There are some worrying elements that COULD become systemic or structural, but for now at least I don't think the problems should lead to massive overhauling of the team... but in the winter window I think RB cover could become important. Part of the problem yesterday was TAA being brought back a touch too quickly from illness, IMO>