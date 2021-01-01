« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82  (Read 20008 times)

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #880 on: Today at 05:37:29 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:15 pm
But all of those things are possible though. Its not like those things can never happen. They have happened on some occasions and equally have not happened in others.

That's what I'm saying. Whichever of those outcomes happen, people will spin their own narratives as to why that happened. Whichever one of those happens (or one of those scenarios where we win and different things happen to City and us), it will happen because of whether the manager had done his homework or not, and whether our players were able to execute his instructions, not because of these narratives spun by the media. These are just excuses for the lack of tactical discussions.

Correlation of various results for us and City in the aftermath of our game with each other, doesn't equal to Causation. The various results that can happen after this game does not depend on what happens in this game. Whereas you seem to be fixated on the idea that somehow this fixture will drive the various outcomes that happen after the fixture, and hence is associating exaggerated importance to this game. It is not decisive by any means.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #881 on: Today at 05:37:31 pm »
Good game. Twat of a result. Need to sharpen  our killer instinct pronto.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #882 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm
You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
Garbage.

These are gilt edge chances and I dont give a fuck abar city.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #883 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:02:18 pm
Garbage.

These are gilt edge chances and I dont give a fuck abar city.

Garbage was our defending against a side that was just promoted, even more so given the quality of our defenders at the back. You may not care about City, but the facts remain the same
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #884 on: Today at 07:30:56 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:02:18 pm
Garbage.

These are gilt edge chances and I dont give a fuck abar city.

You want us to score 20 goals with an xG of 2.5? Not happening. There were some good chances in the game, if we took all of them, it could've been like the Palace game of last season where we scored 7. But how often do teams score all their chances? Rare. That's his point, and that's far from garbage. It's based on reasoning and stats.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #885 on: Today at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:10:36 pm
Garbage was our defending against a side that was just promoted, even more so given the quality of our defenders at the back. You may not care about City, but the facts remain the same

Even our midfielders didn't really defend well. For some reason, it looked like Fabinho and Van Dijk were losing their headers, which they rarely do. Brentford had clearly prepared for this, so that meant having their players in the right areas to win second balls, that caused us all sorts of problems.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #886 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:32:56 pm
Even our midfielders didn't really defend well. For some reason, it looked like Fabinho and Van Dijk were losing their headers, which they rarely do. Brentford had clearly prepared for this, so that meant having their players in the right areas to win second balls, that caused us all sorts of problems.

Yes, 2nd balls, and 3rd balls in some instances, we were dominated in that regard, which is rare given our quality in that area.

Going into the match, we conceded 1 goal, and scored 14 goals. At the end of the match, we conceded 3 goals, and scored 3. One part of the team didn't do their job well enough given the opposition and given our quality. It happens its football, but when looking at the game, I'm not putting more blame on the forwards than I am on the defenders/midfielders, who got done 3 times with the same type of tactic.  And I even agree, that yes Mo should have scored at 3-2, but again the defending imo was the bigger issue on the day.

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #887 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:32:56 pm
Even our midfielders didn't really defend well. For some reason, it looked like Fabinho and Van Dijk were losing their headers, which they rarely do. Brentford had clearly prepared for this, so that meant having their players in the right areas to win second balls, that caused us all sorts of problems.
Virgil was 6 of 8 on aerial duels on saturday and Fabinho was 3/3.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #888 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm »
I mentioned this yesterday but for their second goal one of the players causing the overload was Janson who had wandered up in open play. Thats pretty brave from their point of view. But who, if anyone should be picking him up there? Cant really expect Jota to come back with him, Fabinho and the centre backs had other stuff to focus on. They took risks and got rewarded for it.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:56:52 pm »
Brentford have an xG of 7.2 + 1 Penalty - roughly around 7.9 goals in 6 games (8 goals). In comparison, Chelsea have 9.3 goals in 6 games (9 goals) and Man United have 9.9 + 1 Penalty = 10.6 goals in 6 games (10-11 goals). Attack wise, Brentford are only 1-2 goals short of a Top 4 spot.

In fact, Brentford are 3rd in the xGD table, behind Man City and us.

We won't face many sides as threatening as Brentford, despite what others think about them by generalizing a promoted side as a poor side or anything. 
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #890 on: Today at 07:59:08 pm »
I think there may be a bit of an overreaction to one result here. Liverpool are clear at the top by a point ahead of City and Chelsea. A draw was disappointing because a clear difference between Liverpool and the chasing pack would have given succour ahead of one of the most difficult games of the season against City.

However, few teams are going to play like Brentford (flood the midfield, long ball threatening the backline, bypass the centre and run in behind) and they played well, so that has to factored in here. Improvements can and should be made to the problems down the right (by encouraging key players to drop in and support the right side from the middle when necessary) and some work on the backline to tighten it up.

But I am not seeing the systemic or structural issues that some are pointing to on here. There are some worrying elements that COULD become systemic or structural, but for now at least I don't think the problems should lead to massive overhauling of the team... but in the winter window I think RB cover could become important. Part of the problem yesterday was TAA being brought back a touch too quickly from illness, IMO>
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #891 on: Today at 08:00:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:59:08 pm
I think there may be a bit of an overreaction to one result here. Liverpool are clear at the top by a point ahead of City and Chelsea. A draw was disappointing because a clear difference between Liverpool and the chasing pack would have given succour ahead of one of the most difficult games of the season against City.

However, few teams are going to play like Brentford (flood the midfield, long ball threatening the backline, bypass the centre and run in behind) and they played well, so that has to factored in here. Improvements can and should be made to the problems down the right (by encouraging key players to drop in and support the right side from the middle when necessary) and some work on the backline to tighten it up.

But I am not seeing the systemic or structural issues that some are pointing to on here. There are some worrying elements that COULD become systemic or structural, but for now at least I don't think the problems should lead to massive overhauling of the team... but in the winter window I think RB cover could become important. Part of the problem yesterday was TAA being brought back a touch too quickly from illness, IMO>

I agree. I don't think the game showed that we will have problems down the line because of personnel, we just didn't play to the level required in certain parts of the pitch.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #892 on: Today at 08:02:40 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:51:41 pm
Virgil was 6 of 8 on aerial duels on saturday and Fabinho was 3/3.

That's cool then. For some reason it felt like Toney was winning a lot of them.

Just checked, Toney won 9 headers, so he must've gotten around Fabinho and our defense. Also, it was not the direct header that was the problem, it was the second and third ball around the header that caused the problem.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:53:12 am
at no point in that game are we ever more than 1 goal ahead. If we score one of the 2 sitters missed at 3-2, its game over.

I cant remember the last time we went 2 goals ahead and didnt win, I can only think of Salzburg and Chelsea at home in the last 3 seasons (including this one) where weve gone 2 goals or more ahead and had that advantage pulled back (even though we eventually win the games).

We may well have scored more than City but what we need to be trying to reduce is the gap between going 1 goal ahead and going 2, for us were in the fortunate position that we dont do what a lot of sides do(and actually what we used to be a bit guilty of) and easing off at 1-0


Scoring that 2nd goal is our Achilles.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #894 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:30:56 pm
You want us to score 20 goals with an xG of 2.5? Not happening. There were some good chances in the game, if we took all of them, it could've been like the Palace game of last season where we scored 7. But how often do teams score all their chances? Rare. That's his point, and that's far from garbage. It's based on reasoning and stats.
xGECs were 3 and of those xGECs, 2 were at a probability of 8.76856 and 8.83426, respectively with the 3rd at an eye watering 9.1865.
Evidence enough to demonstrate the fact we should not have been beaten to xGECs ratings and our xGECs were of a level that fell into the PIITFN criteria.
Sure we conceded, but Brentford had 2 xGECs and were successful in 200% of those at less xGECs factors of 7.9856 and 8.0583.

The numbers dont lie, surely you can see this.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #895 on: Today at 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:16:06 pm
xGECs were 3 and of those xGECs, 2 were at a probability of 8.76856 and 8.83426, respectively with the 3rd at an eye watering 9.1865.
Evidence enough to demonstrate the fact we should not have been beaten to xGECs ratings and our xGECs were of a level that fell into the PIITFN criteria.
Sure we conceded, but Brentford had 2 xGECs and were successful in 200% of those at less xGECs factors of 7.9856 and 8.0583.

The numbers dont lie, surely you can see this.
Poetry in Motion said the lack of taking all the gilt-edged chances was normal based on reasoning and stats, and, as such, deserved your response.

I'd have put it differently: our lack of taking all the gilt-edged chances is normal based on decades of watching football. It just doesn't happen Chopper. Everyone misses sitters. It's not just Raheem Sterling. Torres, Suarez, Owen, even Rushie missed with shots they seemed certain to score.

I was much more concerned about that 2v1 and 3v1 against Trent at the back post that Brentford managed for their 2nd and 3rd goals. Disappointing we didn't learn after the first time it happened. Whose job is that to sort out? Trent's? Virgil's? Jurgen's? Hendo's?
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #896 on: Today at 08:30:17 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:59:08 pm
Part of the problem yesterday was TAA being brought back a touch too quickly from illness, IMO>

I don't think that had anything to do with it, he didnt look rusty, he was just left exposed to 3 of their players on two occasions(i think) by the rest of our team
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #897 on: Today at 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:59:08 pm

However, few teams are going to play like Brentford (flood the midfield, long ball threatening the backline, bypass the centre and run in behind) and they played well, so that has to factored in here. Improvements can and should be made to the problems down the right (by encouraging key players to drop in and support the right side from the middle when necessary) and some work on the backline to tighten it up.


A few will. Villa will for one.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #898 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 08:29:42 pm
Poetry in Motion said the lack of taking all the gilt-edged chances was normal based on reasoning and stats, and, as such, deserved your response.

I'd have put it differently: our lack of taking all the gilt-edged chances is normal based on decades of watching football. It just doesn't happen Chopper. Everyone misses sitters. It's not just Raheem Sterling. Torres, Suarez, Owen, even Rushie missed with shots they seemed certain to score.

I was much more concerned about that 2v1 and 3v1 against Trent at the back post that Brentford managed for their 2nd and 3rd goals. Disappointing we didn't learn after the first time it happened. Whose job is that to sort out? Trent's? Virgil's? Jurgen's? Hendo's?

And this is not reasoning? :)
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #899 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:16:06 pm
xGECs were 3 and of those xGECs, 2 were at a probability of 8.76856 and 8.83426, respectively with the 3rd at an eye watering 9.1865.
Evidence enough to demonstrate the fact we should not have been beaten to xGECs ratings and our xGECs were of a level that fell into the PIITFN criteria.
Sure we conceded, but Brentford had 2 xGECs and were successful in 200% of those at less xGECs factors of 7.9856 and 8.0583.

The numbers dont lie, surely you can see this.

 :lmao
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #900 on: Today at 09:39:09 pm »
xPITA is always high on here after dropped points, as is xBW and xMoaningFannies. Someone will have a radar and a Gantt chart for it
