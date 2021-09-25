Been a few days since the game but can't remember seeing our defence (especially VVD and Matip) being bullied and looking shaky for 90 minutes in god knows how long. I guess we need to give credit to Brentford, their tactics worked a treat and feeding off the crowd gave them an extra boost, but my god seeing every second ball in the box falling to them was a joke. We should have finished our chances but I always say, if we concede 3 goals we don't deserve to win a game and you need to blame the defence rather than the attackers because they pretty much did their job whereas conceding 3 is not acceptable.



Should have capitalized on Utd and Chelsea defeats and be 3 points ahead but now it's one, going into the City game which is going to be tough and already seems a must not lose game..it's mad.



Hopefully Jurgen has given a bollocking to all the back 4 and this will be a wake up call moving forward.



We're still top and played in 2nd gear so let's see where we are after the City game.