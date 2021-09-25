« previous next »
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #840 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:12:33 pm
They do but you are talking about it in the context of seasons which have ended. Yes, teams drop points against poor sides but then have to make up for that by beating better sides. City drew with Saints, then went at beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. We have to do the same in the sense that whilst it was a poor result, we have to then look to beat City.


It doesn't change anything. We are going into the game with the same mentality, of wanting to beat them. It just changes how you feel about leading up to it and afterwards. Even if we won both games, that doesn't change the possibility of us dropping points down the line [and the same can be said for them].

We don't get more points by beating City than we do by beating the relegation sides.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26' Pinnock 30' Jota 54' Mo Janelt '63 Jones 67' Wissa 82'
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:32:00 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:20:32 pm

It doesn't change anything. We are going into the game with the same mentality, of wanting to beat them. It just changes how you feel about leading up to it and afterwards. Even if we won both games, that doesn't change the possibility of us dropping points down the line [and the same can be said for them].

We don't get more points by beating City than we do by beating the relegation sides.


Id argue that whilst that's all correct in the truest sense, that in reality its not always as robotic or as cliché as they way you have mentioned it. We know that when we won the league that when we beat City, their heads dropped in terms of actually being able to catch us. Whilst it was just 3 points, they knew that we had opened a gap and we were not going to let that slip very easy. That win and that gap carried far more weight than just the 3 points.

Beat Brentford and we would have had a huge opportunity to extend the lead by beating City, but also have a healthy gap if we don't.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #842 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
That was actually an excellent game to watch. Full value for entertainment.

This may surprise some people, but nobody's going to go 38-0 this year. with the quality of the top four and the large number of decent teams who could steal points from anyone on a given day, I think 90 odd points may well do it. My best guess is almost every week someones going to unexpectedly take points off of someone, based on the sheer quality of the league.

so yeah, we were ahead and got pegged back. Not ideal. Also not quite full panic stations still in Sept, for me. Dont think its going to take the 100 point pace this time around. It changes nothing whatever, because that games over now. I'm finding it a little hard to get desperate because now everyone can beat us easily by lofting high balls at trent, i mean i was gonna pack it in but i checked the standings and it turned out weve done better than anyone else so far.
Offline newterp

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm »
this result reminds me of 08/09 when we drew a winnable game (sunderland??) in january to go top - and the fans were at each others throats and the team may have even been booed for the performace.
Offline redk84

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
To be the only unbeaten team in the land 6 games in and top of the table is as good as I was hoping for in the off-season, not knowing how we'd look after the summer and with the players returning from injury especially.
Never expected consistency like the 2 season-run that ended with the title straight from the bat so at this point its fine. I don't expect to seer that level at all to be honest, would be over the moon to be even close to it as I reckon 90-95 points wins this title.
Anywho
Fun match at least
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #845 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:32:00 pm
Id argue that whilst that's all correct in the truest sense, that in reality its not always as robotic or as cliché as they way you have mentioned it. We know that when we won the league that when we beat City, their heads dropped in terms of actually being able to catch us. Whilst it was just 3 points, they knew that we had opened a gap and we were not going to let that slip very easy. That win and that gap carried far more weight than just the 3 points.

Beat Brentford and we would have had a huge opportunity to extend the lead by beating City, but also have a healthy gap if we don't.

Their heads may have dropped after we beat them, but that didn't change the fact that we needed to go out and win games after that, and we won tons of games by a one goal margin and scoring late in the game. We had a 7 point gap on them two years back, and they came back and won every single game after dropping points in two consecutive matches. So no, while it looks great for media soundbites, and it may give you confidence, it doesnt' change anything on the pitch. You can beat City and then drop points the following week and vice versa.

they couldn't' sustain a challenge because they weren't good enough to do so, not because they lost the game to us, but because they dropped points too many times that game aside. And they've dropped points against two sides they shouldn't have so far this season, so in all likelihood it will happen again. 
Offline Perseus

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #846 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 25, 2021, 11:29:24 pm
I doubt they will, Palace will be really up for that. An absolutely mad rivalry.

Brighton Line derby. Trepidations. It usually ends in grief. BHA have struggled a bit this season with with easy fixtures.
Online fucking appalled

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #847 on: Today at 01:58:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:16:26 pm
this result reminds me of 08/09 when we drew a winnable game (sunderland??) in january to go top - and the fans were at each others throats and the team may have even been booed for the performace.

The infamous West Ham game
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #848 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:34:16 pm
Their heads may have dropped after we beat them, but that didn't change the fact that we needed to go out and win games after that, and we won tons of games by a one goal margin and scoring late in the game. We had a 7 point gap on them two years back, and they came back and won every single game after dropping points in two consecutive matches. So no, while it looks great for media soundbites, and it may give you confidence, it doesnt' change anything on the pitch. You can beat City and then drop points the following week and vice versa.

they couldn't' sustain a challenge because they weren't good enough to do so, not because they lost the game to us, but because they dropped points too many times that game aside. And they've dropped points against two sides they shouldn't have so far this season, so in all likelihood it will happen again. 

I wouldn't class them as not being good enough, but mindset, confidence and belief is such a thing. They lost that belief when they lost to us and lost that motivation, which was natural when such a gap had opened up.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #849 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 01:27:18 pm
To be the only unbeaten team in the land 6 games in and top of the table is as good as I was hoping for in the off-season, not knowing how we'd look after the summer and with the players returning from injury especially.
Never expected consistency like the 2 season-run that ended with the title straight from the bat so at this point its fine. I don't expect to seer that level at all to be honest, would be over the moon to be even close to it as I reckon 90-95 points wins this title.
Anywho
Fun match at least

90 to 95 is an incredible points haul and puts us pretty much on par with the 18/19 and 19/20 level. It cannot be seen as a slight drop in level from our side if that's what we achieve.

If we want to get that many points, we have to be back to the level we were at.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #850 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Theres a huge difference between getting 97/99 points across a season and chucking away points/conceding 3 goals/throwing away two leads against newly promoted sides. More of that and well be finishing closer to 75/80 points.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #851 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:11:59 pm
That was actually an excellent game to watch. Full value for entertainment.

I hated it.

I've no interest in "good watch for the neutral" games that involve us.

Would rather just win whatever.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #852 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:04:15 pm
I wouldn't class them as not being good enough, but mindset, confidence and belief is such a thing. They lost that belief when they lost to us and lost that motivation, which was natural when such a gap had opened up.

They had already dropped points before we even played them. [they lost to Norwich and Wolves, drew with Spurs] They didnt just win the league last year because they got their belief back, they made clear changes to their side defensively, and made adjustments which made them less vulnerable [compared to the previous year] and they reaped the rewards [signing Dias in particular]. When they lost to spurs in november of last year, they went on a 19 game unbeaten run, 17 of which were wins, and they only conceded in 6 of those matches. That's not just rediscovering confidence.

They weren't good enough in that season compared to us, that's a fact they, lost 9 games for crying out loud, . That's why the gap was over 20 points in February of 2020. They only won 5 games in a row once in the entire season and that was after we clinched the title post lock down.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #853 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:05:41 am
A late sucker lunch doesnt always arrive. In the other 8 we won in that spell we scored late goals to clinch it with a 2 goal buffet against Southampton  and United, and scored late winners against West Brom and Villa so I think late goals are just a fairly regular occurrence in football. In the other three we won a couple fairly comfortably and held on to a one goal win against Wolves.

Yeah but with the late winners we were pushing for the winner, rather than seeing a game out.

There's very few games post-early March 2020 where we've won by one goal after seeing a one goal lead out for a period of time. We always concede if we dont get the 2 goal cushion.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:24:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:05:41 am
A late sucker lunch doesnt always arrive. In the other 8 we won in that spell we scored late goals to clinch it with a 2 goal buffet against Southampton 
I remember the fan's cheers ringing around the canapé
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #855 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:17:34 pm
They had already dropped points before we even played them. [they lost to Norwich and Wolves, drew with Spurs] They didnt just win the league last year because they got their belief back, they made clear changes to their side defensively, and made adjustments which made them less vulnerable [compared to the previous year] and they reaped the rewards [signing Dias in particular]. When they lost to spurs in november of last year, they went on a 19 game unbeaten run, 17 of which were wins, and they only conceded in 6 of those matches. That's not just rediscovering confidence.

They weren't good enough in that season compared to us, that's a fact they, lost 9 games for crying out loud, . That's why the gap was over 20 points in February of 2020. They only won 5 games in a row once in the entire season and that was after we clinched the title post lock down.

But how much of that was down to us and the run we were on?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #856 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:10:58 pm
But how much of that was down to us and the run we were on?

Well if you noticed I mentioned they dropped points in 3 games before we beat them 3-1 at Anfield, their defensive issues and vulnerability had nothing to do with us beating them. That existed before and it stayed that way after the fact. That's why Guardiola tweaked his system last year, particularly after their loss to Spurs, and that's why they spent the money they did on Dias.

Online Danny Singh

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #857 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm »
Been a few days since the game but can't remember seeing our defence (especially VVD and Matip) being bullied and looking shaky for 90 minutes in god knows how long. I guess we need to give credit to Brentford, their tactics worked a treat and feeding off the crowd gave them an extra boost, but my god seeing every second ball in the box falling to them was a joke. We should have finished our chances but I always say, if we concede 3 goals we don't deserve to win a game and you need to blame the defence rather than the attackers because they pretty much did their job whereas conceding 3 is not acceptable.

Should have capitalized on Utd and Chelsea defeats and be 3 points ahead but now it's one, going into the City game which is going to be tough and already seems a must not lose game..it's mad. 

Hopefully Jurgen has given a bollocking to all the back 4 and this will be a wake up call moving forward.

We're still top and played in 2nd gear so let's see where we are after the City game. 
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #858 on: Today at 04:23:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:10:58 pm
But how much of that was down to us and the run we were on?

You are too into what pundits say about things like belief, confidence, blah, blah aren't you?

We beat City in 13/14 in the run-in and still lost the title. We beat United in 08/09 in both fixtures and still lost the title. So, there's that.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #859 on: Today at 04:26:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:23:39 pm
You are too into what pundits say about things like belief, confidence, blah, blah aren't you?

We beat City in 13/14 in the run-in and still lost the title. We beat United in 08/09 in both fixtures and still lost the title. So, there's that.

Yup exactly.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota
« Reply #860 on: Today at 04:26:45 pm »
One exact game never decides a season. Be it any game. A season is a marathon. Not a sprint.
Offline mullyred94

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #861 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:48:19 pm
Poor lad, he's new, he probably doesn't know what we are talking about...

Either that or Fordy opened a new account. ;D

Charlie Adam  :P
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #862 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm »
It's very simple really:

Scoring 3 goals is a good achievement. No matter if you miss chances as well or not, scoring 3 goals is something to celebrate.

Conceding 3 goals is bad. It's always bad. No matter how many you might score, or if the attack save your hide by scoring more, conceding 3 is always bad.

We conceded 3. That was the key failing in this game, if you have to have one.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #863 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:32:23 pm
It's very simple really:

Scoring 3 goals is a good achievement. No matter if you miss chances as well or not, scoring 3 goals is something to celebrate.

Conceding 3 goals is bad. It's always bad. No matter how many you might score, or if the attack save your hide by scoring more, conceding 3 is always bad.

We conceded 3. That was the key failing in this game, if you have to have one.

You can concede 3 in a freakish manner. I.e. everything they hit goes in and you dominate the game.

Like Villa last season, Brentford just looked like scoring every time they got in our half. Given that game was pretty much a year ago, hopefully it's a once a season thing (like Watford the year before). City scored 4 at Anfield but it was an even game with not much in it until Alisson lost the plot for 5 minutes.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26’ Pinnock 30’ Jota 54’ Mo Janelt ‘63 Jones 67’ Wissa 82’
« Reply #864 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:23:39 pm
You are too into what pundits say about things like belief, confidence, blah, blah aren't you?

We beat City in 13/14 in the run-in and still lost the title. We beat United in 08/09 in both fixtures and still lost the title. So, there's that.

So what you are saying is belief and confidence isnt a thing? Just pundits cite that as thing?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #865 on: Today at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:45:43 pm
So what you are saying is belief and confidence isnt a thing? Ok.

No what he's saying is that belief and confidence can only take you so far in football,, and as you keep conveniently ignoring a point that was already made

1. City dropped points in 3 games prior to losing to us 3-1
2. Addressed whatever defensive issues they had in 19/20, last year, and made tactical adjustments to minimize them being open which helped them win the title again, not because they just magically rediscovered belief and confidence.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #866 on: Today at 04:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:40:15 pm
You can concede 3 in a freakish manner. I.e. everything they hit goes in and you dominate the game.


Nothing freakish about their goals, just shocking defending
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #867 on: Today at 04:57:07 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:48:27 pm
No what he's saying is that belief and confidence can only take you so far in football,, and as you keep conveniently ignoring a point that was already made

1. City dropped points in 3 games prior to losing to us 3-1
2. Addressed whatever defensive issues they had in 19/20, last year, and made tactical adjustments to minimize them being open which helped them win the title again, not because they just magically rediscovered belief and confidence.


In which case if its that literal then its even more imperative that we beat them next week because if we do drop points then we are up against the side that has improved since we last won the league.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #868 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:45:43 pm
So what you are saying is belief and confidence isnt a thing? Just pundits cite that as thing?

At this level, in the beginning of every game, players should be motivated, and confident. It's what they're paid for aside their abilities. And they are playing in the Top tier of one of the biggest Leagues in the world. And in case of CL, the biggest club tournament in the world. If you're not up to it, you should not be at this level.

Pundits think every ebb and flow of every week affects the mindset of players, but the first thing a manager is likely to tell their boys is to drown out the noise, because it is just that, noise. Their mindset remains the same every week. To go out and win the game. 
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #869 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:40:15 pm
You can concede 3 in a freakish manner. I.e. everything they hit goes in and you dominate the game.

Like Villa last season, Brentford just looked like scoring every time they got in our half. Given that game was pretty much a year ago, hopefully it's a once a season thing (like Watford the year before). City scored 4 at Anfield but it was an even game with not much in it until Alisson lost the plot for 5 minutes.
Sure, it happens sometimes. The whole defence is off its game or there's some freakish occurances - though that doesn't really apply to the Brentford game.

It's not about casting blame, but just about reiterating that in a 3-3 the 3 conceded are much more of an issue than not scoring more than 3. Scoring more than 3 will always be a rare occurance. You can't make it the cornerstone of your strategy. You can make it your strategy not to concede 3, though.

Can anyone disagree?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #870 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:57:07 pm
In which case if its that literal then its even more imperative that we beat them next week because if we do drop points then we are up against the side that has improved since we last won the league.

Again, ignoring the fact that they've dropped points in two other games already this season. beating them doesn't guarantee anything for the remainder of the season.  We still have a job to do after the fact, as they do.

Our aim hasn't changed, we want to win the game against City, even had we beaten Bradford, and that will remain the case now.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #871 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:57:07 pm
In which case if its that literal then its even more imperative that we beat them next week because if we do drop points then we are up against the side that has improved since we last won the league.

That's exactly what the players won't be thinking about. Sure, they will go out to win the game, but they won't be thinking, this lot have improved since we won the title, so it's going to be harder. They will be concentrating on the tactical instructions given by the manager.

Also, their improvement is only on top of a subpar season compared to City's standards, so it remains to be seen whether they will hit 90 points again. It's been two seasons since they did. If they don't do it this season as well, their freakish spell of massive scoring seasons is probably over. And Guardiola will be leaving the season after this.
