Author Topic: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82  (Read 12962 times)

Online John C

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:48:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:02:23 am
Well I enjoyed it.

I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.
Offline ljycb

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #681 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Brentford deserved the point and the result puts us top of the league but I am very disappointed with how we managed the game at 2-1 and 3-2. Hopefully it was just a one-off.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #682 on: Today at 12:48:48 am »
Close this shite thread John mate.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:57:21 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:48:08 am
I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.

Is what it is all about, at the end of the day football is entertainment, that's why people pay to watch it. If you just want boring 6-0 wins just be a City fan. I'm assuming Bon Jovi and Rolling Stones fans go to watch them in concert to enjoy themselves not just so they can rack it up as another statistic. Life is best lived on the edge, not inland.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #684 on: Today at 01:15:14 am »
Some very strange takes in this thread as usual.  Brentford played very well and deserved their point far more than some of the turgid backs to the wall tactics that other teams have used against us in the last 18 months.  I think that quite a few teams will struggle when playing them away this season and it seemed like a very good atmosphere in the ground.

Obviously it was a disappointing result, especially after being ahead twice and not taking a great chance to put the game to bed at 3-2, but its far from the disaster that some seem to want to make it out to be.  3 goals again is good to see, and we could easily have had a couple more but for their keeper making some good stops (the one from Jota was a great save).  Defending was obviously a big minus, but their forwards played very well and they had a game plan which worked very well.

Every single title winners in history have dropped points away from home to teams that they should have beaten, and that will be the case this year as well, whether it is us, City, or Chelsea that end up winning the league.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #685 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
A frustrating game on the whole. Toney won headers all day, but worse we seemed to keep losing second balls too. And at the other end, some sloppy finishing/touches at vital moments combined with an outstanding keeping effort from their keeper. Frustrating game given the other results but let's go out there and beat City who look very beatable to me right now.
Offline JP!

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #686 on: Today at 01:22:36 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 01:15:14 am
Every single title winners in history have dropped points away from home to teams that they should have beaten, and that will be the case this year as well, whether it is us, City, or Chelsea that end up winning the league.

If some people understood this the thread would've been over 4 hours ago.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #687 on: Today at 01:28:14 am »
Never want to draw a game playing a newly promoted side but Brentford deserved that. Despite the result not being ideal, that was a hell of a fun watch. Lovely addition to the Premier League so far, this Brentford side.
Offline Nico CARP

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #688 on: Today at 01:34:29 am »
Incredible the game that escaped us, it is not the first time that I see that we cannot maintain a result or manage a secure victory with such a favorable result. Team that decides to attack, does us harm for sure.
Offline MNAA

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #689 on: Today at 01:37:34 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
This board is something else. Were unbeaten this season. 1 bad game vs a decent & motivated Brentford where we didnt lose and the knives are out.  :wave
They need a place to drown their sorrow together. Group therapy people call it these days. Let them be. They wanted to slap Mo for missing that chance (I do too) but thats not possible. Mo is just too lovable 

On to Porto  just enjoy and have fun guys
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #690 on: Today at 02:34:13 am »
They were wide open. Should have been our dream game really.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:52:52 am »
Score three goals away from home at a strong side who are in a rich vein of form and people whinge about attacking issues. It's like some people just don't converse with reality.

How often does it have to be said? Chances are always missed, especially when you create as many as we do. It's very rare to have a game where every chance, even every good chance, goes in. Good chances are missed all the time. Do you not watch football?

People saying things like 'we should have scored 6 or 7'...how often do teams score 6 or 7? It's incredibly rare, it really needs crazy good fortune and everything just flying in for that to happen. Normally no matter how many good chances you have the likelihood is you'll only score 2 or 3 max. Beyond that any further chances, somehow, one way or the other, just won't go in. That's just the way it is, and always has been except, as I said, on very, very rare occasions.

Blame the football gods if you want, but stop cryarsing about it. 3 goals should have been more than enough to win. If a top team like Liverpool score three away they should expect to win.

Therefore the issue in this game was all about poor defence, not attack

Having said that, I still get annoyed during the game when we seem to sit back too much and not try too hard to get more. But I won't blame any individual player for any particular missed chance because missing chances is normal for every player.
Offline RedChanel

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:03:57 am »
It was a good game. Good to see Mo getting his 100th for the club. Now, we can look forward to Porto.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:42:35 am »
Wow, I mean. The amount of bollocks in this thread  :o
Offline Red Cactii

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #694 on: Today at 05:12:45 am »
Thought Brentford were outstanding and definitely deserved a point. Sure, we couldve managed the game better but sometimes credit has to be given where its due and I thought Frank did a superb tactical job on us. Im sure we wont be the last big side they take points off.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #695 on: Today at 05:25:26 am »
The game management at 80 mins was a bit ridiculous. Trying to make it 2-4 instead of slowing it down and killing the game. We seemed to allow them to set the pace of the game. They were committing lots of men forward so when they lost the ball, Trent was just trying to fire balls forward to get them on the break. This was fine while we were still trying to get a lead, but once we had it and there were 10 mins left we needed someone to bore the shit out of us with sideways and backwards passing.

I think subbing Firmino on was a mistake, not because he was poor, I just think it would have been better to bring on Konate for one of the forwards and Milner for Jones. I'm pretty disappointed we didn't win but it's hard to complain about 4 wins and 2 draws to start the season.
Offline harleydanger

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #696 on: Today at 05:33:39 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 05:25:26 am
The game management at 80 mins was a bit ridiculous. Trying to make it 2-4 instead of slowing it down and killing the game. We seemed to allow them to set the pace of the game. They were committing lots of men forward so when they lost the ball, Trent was just trying to fire balls forward to get them on the break. This was fine while we were still trying to get a lead, but once we had it and there were 10 mins left we needed someone to bore the shit out of us with sideways and backwards passing.

I think subbing Firmino on was a mistake, not because he was poor, I just think it would have been better to bring on Konate for one of the forwards and Milner for Jones. I'm pretty disappointed we didn't win but it's hard to complain about 4 wins and 2 draws to start the season.

except we had two one on ones and about half a dozen half chances, any of which would've put it to bed
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #697 on: Today at 05:39:22 am »
Meh. Just write it off as a one-off game. Only becomes a problem if it's a pattern. On to the next one.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #698 on: Today at 05:58:44 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:33:39 am
except we had two one on ones and about half a dozen half chances, any of which would've put it to bed

Re-watched the game. I think Van Dijk not being alert for the second one conceded and a bit of shambolic move from Alisson for the third ending a series of mistakes for those goals were problematic. But from the perspective of 3 points, our biggest mistake was not putting them away when we were 3-2 up and then we had a fantastic spell up to 80 minutes where we had some brilliant moves and clear-cut chances and we failed to convert any of them. Had we scored then, it would've completely deflated Brentford.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:00:58 am »
Can someone tell me what is going with the chance on 11 min when Matip clears it off the line. No one challenges for the header and Van Dijk is in no mans land. So bizarre.

I agree with Ben Johnson on TAW. I feel there is diddle in there. They saw something in the film. No tracking a run or something. I don't know. The 3v1 on Trent was agonizing to watch.
Offline him_15

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #700 on: Today at 06:12:42 am »
What a match, should have won it with better finishing.
Offline kj999

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #701 on: Today at 06:16:26 am »
Was a great game of football, exciting and entertaining. It's why we love the game, isn't it? It's why we watch the game. Yes we love the Reds and we want to win the title, of course. But fuck me. The over-analysis and cry-arsing of the modern fan is fucking depressing. Lighten up you miserable sods. Do you lie awake at night worrying yourself to sleep that every dropped point might be crucial?

I loved it, it was a great game, and yes, we were a bit shit at the back today, bur prior to that, 1 goal conceded in 5 games and that was to Champions-elect Chelsea (ir are City now Champions-elect after this weekend? I lose track of the premature backslapping brigade).

Anyway. Lighten the fuck up and enjoy the wonderful game.

We go again.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #702 on: Today at 07:12:06 am »
Great game. Actually missed Tsimikas i thought.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #703 on: Today at 07:34:57 am »
Games against teams like this are an opportunity to use our plethora of outstanding centre backs. Its easy to say now that the game has ended and weve seen them bully us at the back post, but if its something teams might try, then a third centre back would negate that issue straight away.
Anyway, cant be too disappointed, this group of lads rarely lets us down. Onto the next one.
Offline aggerdid

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #704 on: Today at 07:40:33 am »
What an unusual game. Been a long time since we had a back and forth. Hopefully we dont see another like it
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #705 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 07:40:33 am
What an unusual game. Been a long time since we had a back and forth. Hopefully we dont see another like it

I think we often are happy to leave our centre backs two in two knowing theyll win their battles, like against Burnley earlier this season. Normally were fine but yesterday was a rare day where the oppo gave as good as they got and hurt us a few times.

I dont think it will be a regular occurrence.
Offline Sheik_Yerbouti

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #706 on: Today at 07:54:51 am »
Brentford overloaded on Trent every chance they got, i guess clever in a sense, but its an easy fix. We clearly should have taken a few more chances. Entertaining game but severely annoying.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #707 on: Today at 08:00:18 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 07:12:06 am
Great game. Actually missed Tsimikas i thought.

There was a bit of a staleness about the team in some ways. Out of the 12 who played, only Jota was signed post-2018. The likes of Konate, Thiago, Tsimikas and Elliot add a bit of freshness.

You need to constantly evolve, you can't just rely on the same players all the time.
Online keyop

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #708 on: Today at 08:11:49 am »
It was a bad day at the office for several players, against a fired up Brentford that battled really well for every ball. Reminded me of the 4-3 vs Leeds and the 5-4 vs Norwich where both teams looked like scoring and conceding the whole game. We were breached only once in 5 league games before yesterday and then ship 3 in 90 minutes - it's frustrating but it happens sometimes, and isn't a sign of anything other than some rustiness in defence and midfield. Virgil and Joel can be forgiven an off day after being out for 8 months. Can't really blame the strikers when we've scored in every game, and scored 3 goals in 5 of our 8 games in all competitions so far. Some days they don't all go in.

We're still top of the league, unbeaten in 16, and can put things right against City next week. Onwards and upwards.
Offline unknownuser

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #709 on: Today at 08:11:56 am »
Always disappointing when we drop points. Big week next week and I am sure the lads will be up for it.
Online keyop

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #710 on: Today at 08:24:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:52:52 am
Score three goals away from home at a strong side who are in a rich vein of form and people whinge about attacking issues. It's like some people just don't converse with reality.

How often does it have to be said? Chances are always missed, especially when you create as many as we do. It's very rare to have a game where every chance, even every good chance, goes in. Good chances are missed all the time. Do you not watch football?

People saying things like 'we should have scored 6 or 7'...how often do teams score 6 or 7? It's incredibly rare, it really needs crazy good fortune and everything just flying in for that to happen. Normally no matter how many good chances you have the likelihood is you'll only score 2 or 3 max. Beyond that any further chances, somehow, one way or the other, just won't go in. That's just the way it is, and always has been except, as I said, on very, very rare occasions.

Blame the football gods if you want, but stop cryarsing about it. 3 goals should have been more than enough to win. If a top team like Liverpool score three away they should expect to win.

Therefore the issue in this game was all about poor defence, not attack

Having said that, I still get annoyed during the game when we seem to sit back too much and not try too hard to get more. But I won't blame any individual player for any particular missed chance because missing chances is normal for every player.
Yep - we've played 8 games in all competitions, scored 21, conceded 6, we have 5 clean sheets, played 5 games where we've scored 3 goals, and are top of the league.

It was a frustrating game but we are absolutely fine overall.
Online JRed

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #711 on: Today at 08:30:53 am »
A frustrating game in that despite scoring 3 goals we were still quite wasteful at times. Was surprising how open our defence was and how we struggled to cope with the aerial balls, hopefully just one of them games. We still shouldve won but thats how it goes sometimes, Brentford certainly gave it their all and probably deserved a point. A win next weekend against the Sportswashers  and it will have been a fantastic start to the season.
Online lukeb1981

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #712 on: Today at 08:33:35 am »
We just didnt match their aggressiveness in the box - way too lax on second balls .You have to give Toney credit he led the line perfectly and won every header that came his way .I thought Henderson had another shocker yesterday ,bar the goal he really hasn't done much so far this season - we really needed the midfield to take control of the game and slow it down but we had Fabhino trying to plug gaps all over the place while the other two were gone missing. Great game to watch but we really should have won that handy with the chances we missed.
Online David in Edinburgh

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #713 on: Today at 08:42:58 am »
We didn't identify the overload at the far post time after time and suffered the consequences. Yes they were direct but Trent needed assistance and rarely got it.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #714 on: Today at 08:48:08 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm
They deserved the draw but our front line have to start putting the game to bed .

Nothing to do with the front three, they scored three, should be enough to win any game.

This one was due to a very poor performance by the defence.
Online keeby

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #715 on: Today at 08:50:41 am »
Only team in the league not to have lost... :)
Online keyop

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #716 on: Today at 08:52:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:27:01 pm
We have but our ability to win the league came when we started to dispatch shit sides like Brentford with ease. We lost that ability last season and we cannot afford to do that again this season.
We didn't lose our ability to beat shit sides last season. We lost our ability to play half our first team, and had players out of position.

I posted in the pre match thread in response to a suggestion that we need to show 'progression' from last season. We really don't. We just need to trust the process, trust the players, and trust the manager. Our CB's returned in August, and we won 4 and drew one of our first 5, with 4 clean sheets, 12 goals scored and one conceded. Yesterday was an outlier - like that 4-3 at Bournemouth, 3-0 against Watford or the 7-2 against Villa.
Every team in every league in history has a game like yesterday once in a while. There is no pattern, no systemic issues, and no regression. Every team has an off day, and unless it becomes a pattern, and as long as we are winning most games (which we have been since mid March), then we'll be fine.

For 3 seasons we've dispatched most bottom half clubs with relative ease, and in 2019/20 we beat all of them home and away. We won't do that every season, but we'll beat them most of the time.

The ability that we 'lost' last season was when a truck ran over our squad, and we had to play a patched up team and players out of position from October through to May, but still finished 3rd. We struggled between late December and early March, but were top of the league on Christmas day, and won 8/drew 2 of our last 10, despite having no Virgil, Gomez or Matip.

These myths around struggling against poorer teams are pointless unless there's some context. We struggled because our team was fucked left, right and centre. Other than that incredibly tough period late December to early March, we've had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons in 2018/19 and 2019/20,  steamrollering everyone. We were playing at title-winning form between the periods September to late December 2020, and early March to May 2021. Our poor run of form was a complete outlier across 3 full seasons - for reasons that are as clear as day.
