We have but our ability to win the league came when we started to dispatch shit sides like Brentford with ease. We lost that ability last season and we cannot afford to do that again this season.



We didn't lose our ability to beat shit sides last season. We lost our ability to play half our first team, and had players out of position.I posted in the pre match thread in response to a suggestion that we need to show 'progression' from last season. We really don't. We just need to trust the process, trust the players, and trust the manager. Our CB's returned in August, and we won 4 and drew one of our first 5, with 4 clean sheets, 12 goals scored and one conceded. Yesterday was an outlier - like that 4-3 at Bournemouth, 3-0 against Watford or the 7-2 against Villa.Every team in every league in history has a game like yesterday once in a while. There is no pattern, no systemic issues, and no regression. Every team has an off day, and unless it becomes a pattern, and as long as we are winning most games (which we have been since mid March), then we'll be fine.For 3 seasons we've dispatched most bottom half clubs with relative ease, and in 2019/20 we beat all of them home and away. We won't do that every season, but we'll beat them most of the time.The ability that we 'lost' last season was when a truck ran over our squad, and we had to play a patched up team and players out of position from October through to May, but still finished 3rd. We struggled between late December and early March, but were top of the league on Christmas day, and won 8/drew 2 of our last 10, despite having no Virgil, Gomez or Matip.These myths around struggling against poorer teams are pointless unless there's some context. We struggled because our team was fucked left, right and centre. Other than that incredibly tough period late December to early March, we've had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons in 2018/19 and 2019/20, steamrollering everyone. We were playing at title-winning form between the periods September to late December 2020, and early March to May 2021. Our poor run of form was a complete outlier across 3 full seasons - for reasons that are as clear as day.