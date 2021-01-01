Score three goals away from home at a strong side who are in a rich vein of form and people whinge about attacking issues. It's like some people just don't converse with reality.



How often does it have to be said? Chances are always missed, especially when you create as many as we do. It's very rare to have a game where every chance, even every good chance, goes in. Good chances are missed all the time. Do you not watch football?



People saying things like 'we should have scored 6 or 7'...how often do teams score 6 or 7? It's incredibly rare, it really needs crazy good fortune and everything just flying in for that to happen. Normally no matter how many good chances you have the likelihood is you'll only score 2 or 3 max. Beyond that any further chances, somehow, one way or the other, just won't go in. That's just the way it is, and always has been except, as I said, on very, very rare occasions.



Blame the football gods if you want, but stop cryarsing about it. 3 goals should have been more than enough to win. If a top team like Liverpool score three away they should expect to win.



Therefore the issue in this game was all about poor defence, not attack



Having said that, I still get annoyed during the game when we seem to sit back too much and not try too hard to get more. But I won't blame any individual player for any particular missed chance because missing chances is normal for every player.