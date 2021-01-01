« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82  (Read 11253 times)

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:48:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:02:23 am
Well I enjoyed it.

I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #681 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Brentford deserved the point and the result puts us top of the league but I am very disappointed with how we managed the game at 2-1 and 3-2. Hopefully it was just a one-off.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #682 on: Today at 12:48:48 am »
Close this shite thread John mate.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #683 on: Today at 12:57:21 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:48:08 am
I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.

Is what it is all about, at the end of the day football is entertainment, that's why people pay to watch it. If you just want boring 6-0 wins just be a City fan. I'm assuming Bon Jovi and Rolling Stones fans go to watch them in concert to enjoy themselves not just so they can rack it up as another statistic. Life is best lived on the edge, not inland.
