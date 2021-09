On the reason for substituting Jones for Roberto Firmino after his goal...



Obviously when we decided to make the change it was 2-2, but the reason for it was the way played, we didn't really need a third midfielder because they only played long balls. So, we needed a clear structure around the centre-halves players who pick the ball up. When we did that, it made really sense that we had one more player between the line – changing our structure to give them another thing to think about. I actually think that worked really well. We didn't score from these situations but Bobby had a few really, really good situations passing-wise, keeping the ball all the time and stuff. We had massive chances – we had even in the last second a big one. Yeah, that was the reason. We thought we should score more goals to get the result we wanted



Agree or not, that was the rationale for anyone who hasn't seen it



Bringing Bobby on might have made sense but not necessarily for a midfielder.We could have bought Milner on once it went to 3-2 and just asked him to tuck in on Trent's side and give the defence more support, rather than less and make it more lopsided and end to end. Milner is also.excellent at helping to see games out and game management.