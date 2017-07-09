Awful defending for all of their goals, but if we take the chances we should have done then it would have finished 6, or 7.



Dunno what Mo is thinking trying to chip the keeper inside the box, normally he takes that first time and bends it into the far corner.



Great goal from Curtis, I'm made up he had a great game today. And wonderful last ditch defending from Virg to deny Toney towards the end.



Disappointing to draw, but we are still unbeaten and top of the league. Remember that Reds.



Onto Porto