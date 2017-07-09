« previous next »
PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82

Awful defending for all of their goals, but if we take the chances we should have done then it would have finished 6, or 7.

Dunno what Mo is thinking trying to chip the keeper inside the box, normally he takes that first time and bends it into the far corner.

Great goal from Curtis, I'm made up he had a great game today. And wonderful last ditch defending from Virg to deny Toney towards the end.

Disappointing to draw, but we are still unbeaten and top of the league. Remember that Reds.

Onto Porto
Goodnight.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:15:35 pm
United are never winning the league. City had a terrible result last week but todays result puts pressure on us to beat City next week.


And we are capable
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:18:20 pm
If we had lost 1 and drew 2 we would have finished with 107 points we finished with 99 unless the other games when we dropped points were when you were in captivity.

I mean by the time we won the league we lost 1 and drew 2
Bleh, felt like since the Chelsea draw we'd turned on the ruthlessness and were gonna be racking up the 3 points every week, by hook or by crook. Guess not. Wasteful and complacent today, frustrating missed opportunity.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:24:19 pm
Do you always talk to yourself?

yeah

dont you?
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:24:58 pm
If we do worse and still win the league I'll be well happy. But with the quality of this side I genuinely don't think it is too much to see them getting high 90's again. I think they should be winning near enough every game in isolation.

We are still top of the league, tough game next week but win that and we are in a decent position. But I still go into most games thinking anything less than a win is bad, because we are that good


Oh I actually don't disagree with that mate - it's just that near enough every title winner has dropped points somewhere. We barely did, and it seems to have caused people to think that dropping points at any stage now is a disaster.
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:23:32 pm
Hard to say if our fixtures are favorable, though. We have played well against the top sides under Klopp.

We have but our ability to win the league came when we started to dispatch shit sides like Brentford with ease. We lost that ability last season and we cannot afford to do that again this season.
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:23:17 pm
Agree, game was crying out for Konate.

Matip and VVD are first two in the pecking order so will usually get the nod in the league at least. While we have the four it'd make sense to choose which two based on the opponent.

If a team are really physical and whacking it long then even Phillips is still there as an option. A bit like how Rafa would throw in someone like Kyrgiakos for Bolton or Stoke.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:52 pm

And we are capable

Of course we are.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:20:06 pm
Dont think it puts that much more pressure on. Were at home and always expected to win at home and its a rival so theres pressure anyway. Would have more breathing space with 2 more points, but even if we dont win next week theres 31 games left. I know there have been some very close title races but they arent always and its too early to start putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves

Absolutely, the season is 38 games long. Halfway through the season last year we were top of the league and City were miles behind.  It's close at the top, but there's been 6 games.. 6 games and 18 points at stake of which we have 14. It's close right now, but it won't be in 2 months time. If City beat us next week it is what it is, the league is not gonna be decided next week.
I'm not worried going forward for future matches but we couldn't adjust on the day for whatever reason. It's not often that everyone at the back has a bad game together at the same time.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:12:06 pm
They dont but top contenders dont drop many, if any, points to promoted sides.

They shouldnt drop any at home to Southampton either who look a worse side than Brentford.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:12:06 pm
They dont but top contenders dont drop many, if any, points to promoted sides.

How many times is it possible to say the same thing?

Over and over and over and over.....
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:29 pm
Matip and VVD are first two in the pecking order so will usually get the nod in the league at least. While we have the four it'd make sense to choose which two based on the opponent.

If a team are really physical and whacking it long then even Phillips is still there as an option. A bit like how Rafa would throw in someone like Kyrgiakos for Bolton or Stoke.

Brentford aren't usually this physical though I don't think. Think they are usually slightly more posession based rather than Stoke in London. Seems like they changed their way to play against us and we struggled to adapt a little bit.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:27:01 pm
We have but our ability to win the league came when we started to dispatch shit sides like Brentford with ease. We lost that ability last season and we cannot afford to do that again this season.

We barely dispatched anybody with ease when we won the League. A last minute winner away to newly promoted Villa, a late winner away to newly promoted Norwich, a goalkeeping howler to beat newly promoted Sheffield United...
3-3. Entertaining and disappointing at the same time. Not good enough in the penalty areas. Defensively, with this back four, this was one of the worst performances I can remember. Everything looked complicated tonight. In attack we missed way too many high quality chances. That said, we are top of the league.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:29 pm
Matip and VVD are first two in the pecking order so will usually get the nod in the league at least. While we have the four it'd make sense to choose which two based on the opponent.

If a team are really physical and whacking it long then even Phillips is still there as an option. A bit like how Rafa would throw in someone like Kyrgiakos for Bolton or Stoke.
My problem is VVD is nowhere near back to his normal standard, he looks a yard off physically and mentally. It will come he's actually further along than I thought he would be, but we have good options if he's struggling.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:30:10 pm
We barely dispatched anybody with ease when we won the League. A last minute winner away to newly promoted Villa, a late winner away to newly promoted Norwich, a goalkeeping howler to beat newly promoted Sheffield United...

Yes but we won those games.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:30:10 pm
We barely dispatched anybody with ease when we won the League. A last minute winner away to newly promoted Villa, a late winner away to newly promoted Norwich, a goalkeeping howler to beat newly promoted Sheffield United...

Shh, stop talking sense. WE SWEPT ALL BEFORE US. Just like every team that's ever won the league.
