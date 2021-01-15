« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September  (Read 11196 times)

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm »
Pope running into no mans land there.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,209
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 04:48:00 pm »
Another PL hattrick for Steptoe
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
Pope running into no mans land there.

He's a dog shit goalkeeper in every aspect, other than saving shots (which is probably the crucial part, but still...)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 04:48:40 pm »
Norwich have the excuses this time around of having a terrible preseason due to a covid outbreak, but you struggle to believe they would have stayed up even with the greatest preseason of their lives.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
Pope running into no mans land there.

Probably a conscientious objector.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 04:51:14 pm »
Vardy's goal return still awesome given his age now.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 04:53:24 pm »
God United got so lucky not facing Antonio. He would have scored two at lest.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:56:21 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 04:53:35 pm »
Antonio with a great goal to win it for Moyes boys.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm
Probably a conscientious objector.

3-2 Burnley!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,871
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 04:54:13 pm »
Leeds ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:53:35 pm
Antonio with a great goal to win it for Moyes boys.

good, hope Leeds go down
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,156
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 04:54:24 pm »
Fuck off Leicester.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,289
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 04:54:44 pm »
Glad I stayed home for that one :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,160
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 04:54:46 pm »
Leicester not getting the memo about getting Burnley relegated.

although that may be offside.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm »
Might be disallowed

Is disallowed
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,160
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 pm »
Still, a draw isnt great either  ::)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,129
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 pm »
Oh Brendy
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm »
Another masterclass from Bielsa.

Fuck off Leeds.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,160
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm »
I hope Leeds carry on losing, get them and their vile fanbase out of the league again would be wonderful.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
good, hope Leeds go down

Why? 6 Points every season, plus they don't sit back as every other cuntish team in the PL, unless you have a personal reason to hate Leeds, i don't know why you would want them to go down, hope they sell us Raphinha next season though  :wave
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,018
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 04:57:53 pm »
I see the Leeds gobshites decided to have a pop at Jurgen in the programme notes. Lovely result.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,209
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 04:58:02 pm »
That was nuts from the Leicester full back, got very fortunate
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:57:53 pm
I see the Leeds gobshites decided to have a pop at Jurgen in the programme notes. Lovely result.

Over what?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,209
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 04:58:45 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm
Why? 6 Points every season, plus they don't sit back as every other cuntish team in the PL, unless you have a personal reason to hate Leeds, i don't know why you would want them to go down, hope they sell us Raphinha next season though  :wave
because their fans are scum
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,990
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm »
how was the aussie ref?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,871
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,160
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:57:53 pm
I see the Leeds gobshites decided to have a pop at Jurgen in the programme notes. Lovely result.

its hilarious how Leeds somehow have made them the victims of a situation that got a Liverpool player badly injured.

Also hilarious how Kloppo is such an obsession to everyone.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,018
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 05:00:53 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 04:58:34 pm
Over what?
Influencing the referee for the red card, apparently.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm »
Some Inter- Atalanta appetizer before the main course.  See you after the match.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,481
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 05:01:37 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm

Wait till you's see Longstaffs miss on MOTD    :butt
Murphy's in the 94th minute was even worse.    :no
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm
Another masterclass from Bielsa.

Fuck off Leeds.

Overrated much.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,201
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:58:45 pm
because their fans are scum

It'd be a small division if we could relegate clubs because of that though.

I hope we lose a couple of the anti-football sides like Burnley in the remaining two non-norwich relegation slots.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm »
Agbonlahor on TalkS**** telling the truth about Chelsea's "anti-football". Thank God someone on that channel isn't kissing Tuchel's arse all the time.
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm
how was the aussie ref?

watched the first half of his game. was a very physical game and I thought he maintained well (did give out a few yellows early on)
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #634 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Never been less arsed about a North London derby. Just meh.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 