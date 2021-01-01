« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September

peachybum

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #320 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:16:49 pm
Lukaku in being shit in big matches shocker.

Thats both us and City where hes not really made much of an impact.

It's no surprise his best season came when there were no fans. Big games, big atmosphere's and he(and his first touch) crumbles.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #321 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm
What a goal!!!
Villa score from the corner  ;D ;D
RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #322 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm
Fucking awesome.

2nd win in 44 games at OT.
Craig 🤔

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #323 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm
How was that a foul?
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #324 on: Today at 02:19:00 pm
Whats Azpilicueta complaining about now? Theres nothing going on.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #326 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm
About fucking time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Hahahahahhahaha

Ole at the wheel
kavah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Rick Wakeman on the bench for Villa?
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #329 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm
GET IN VILLA
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #330 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm
That goal from Villa makes up for a possible City win..
Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #331 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm
lol Utd.

But remember, they've not lost away from home in ages!
Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #332 on: Today at 02:19:54 pm
That goal is Klopp's fault.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #333 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:19:17 pm
Rick Wakeman on the bench for Villa?

set piece coach  ;D

Deserved lead for Villa, they had the clearer chances for sure.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #334 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm
Wonder if Ole will manage to find a way to blame Klopp for this.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #335 on: Today at 02:20:02 pm
Bwhahaha.
Macphisto80

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #336 on: Today at 02:20:16 pm
I'm sorry to say, but again, it's Ol-eh!
jckliew

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #337 on: Today at 02:20:17 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:19:54 pm
That goal is Klopp's fault.

LOL. Yeah...no penos.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #338 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm
Great header, BOOM, get in, 1-0 Villa.
scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #339 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm
brilliant header that, was funny seeing Cavani trying to grab him even when Dean told them to cut it out before the corner and then he goes and scores running away from Cavani :D
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #340 on: Today at 02:20:35 pm
2 away wins so far..  8)
I'm liking the trend..

Just hope the fuckers hold on..  ;D

Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #341 on: Today at 02:20:36 pm
Hahaha  ;D Glazers out riot in 3..2..1
oxenstierna

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:21:06 pm
liversaint

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #343 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm
Undeserved penalty incoming
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #344 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm
Typical

 >:(
RedSamba

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #345 on: Today at 02:21:28 pm
predictable
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #346 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm
All the Glazers fault.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #347 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm
Hahaha, fucking hell
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #348 on: Today at 02:21:35 pm
Penalty, of course
Crimson_Tank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #349 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm
Villa getting that corner was deffo the fault of "some manager."
gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #350 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm
Penalty surely. Kane has been getting free kicks for those all last season
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #351 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:20:36 pm
Hahaha  ;D Glazers out riot in 3..2..1

Followed by 500million spunked on Mbappe and Haaland with 5 million a week wages..
King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #352 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm
Get Noble on for feck sake!
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #353 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm
Handball Hause  :butt
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #354 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #355 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm
😂 😂
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #356 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm
Absolutely incredible. Game after game after game after game.
kavah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #357 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm
ha ha  ;D
Morgana

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #358 on: Today at 02:22:28 pm
Well, well, well, well, well. Great weekend for Liverpool if we can capitalise on this tonight. Beat Brentford 3-0 and we'll have the goal difference and the points to keep the rest at bay for at least a couple weeks.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #359 on: Today at 02:22:32 pm
Hahahahha
