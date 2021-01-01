Lukaku in being shit in big matches shocker.Thats both us and City where hes not really made much of an impact.
Rick Wakeman on the bench for Villa?
That goal is Klopp's fault.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Hahaha Glazers out riot in 3..2..1
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]