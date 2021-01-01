« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #80 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:39:24 pm
Already been done.



Exactly! At least there's no Shankly Gates on it this time
Morgana

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm
Painfully boring this. Somebody needs to score (preferably City) and make it interesting.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm
Some bloke called Andreas Cantor is commentating on the Man Utd - Villa game int he US. He is absolutely dreadful, referring to Ronaldo as Cristiano throughout and basically fawning over his every move, not even attempting to hide his bias :puke2
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Draw would be best outcome.. scruffy 0-0 with a couple of players sent off would be ideal..
either that or alien invasion
Red Bird

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:26:47 pm
Chelsea have a "We'll see things they'll never see" banner. Wow.
Worse than that banner of Torres with the Shankly Gates behind him.
Theoldkopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm
Cracking atmosphere. Bit like ours against Milan.
duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:46:59 pm
City made the better start, but Chelsea are quick and dangerous on the break.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm
Villa should be ahead, bad miss from Targett (get it).
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm
Rudiger is a fucking thug.. Someone needs to clatter him.. c*nt..  :no
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #89 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm
I know this is the PL thread but I hate it when quality sporting events clash i.e. golf and footy as well as the boxing later. Don't know what to do to keep up
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #90 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm
BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME SO FAR, VILLA SHOULD BE 1-0 UP, but they fucking bottled it.
88_RED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #91 on: Today at 12:50:26 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:49:31 pm
I know this is the PL thread but I hate it when quality sporting events clash i.e. golf and footy as well as the boxing later. Don't know what to do to keep up

Drink..
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #92 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:49:31 pm
I know this is the PL thread but I hate it when quality sporting events clash i.e. golf and footy as well as the boxing later. Don't know what to do to keep up
Golf is a load of balls.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:52:02 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:50:06 pm
BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME SO FAR, VILLA SHOULD BE 1-0 UP, but they fucking bottled it.
fuckers have the shooting boots on only when they face us.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #94 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:39:24 pm
Already been done.


I stand corrected. Dont remember this
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #95 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm
I would rather drink liquid detergent than watch a second of golf.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #96 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:52:52 pm
I would rather drink liquid detergent than watch a second of golf.

 ;D Same.

Another great chance for Villa wasted, after a messup by Maguire and De Gea.
duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #97 on: Today at 12:54:19 pm
Looks like clear chances will be few and far between today
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm
This Commentator is coming out with some ridiculous stuff here . . . . . "Ronaldo tip toeing in".   :wanker
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #99 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:52:05 pm
I stand corrected. Dont remember this

I changed the picture to 6 stars in 19, the lad who made them did original with 5 stars and was first created in 2009

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=246769.0
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #100 on: Today at 12:55:09 pm
Now it seems like a boring and cautious match but as soon as either one of these teams score a goal, the whole dynamics of the match will change immediately imo.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #101 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:54:19 pm
Looks like clear chances will be few and far between today

Hopefully a boring 0-0 draw then.
scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Reply #102 on: Today at 12:55:18 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:52:52 pm
I would rather drink liquid detergent than watch a second of golf.

only because it is the Ryder Cup that I like to watch. Very few times the get to play as a team
