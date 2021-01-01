Already been done.
Draw would be best outcome.. scruffy 0-0 with a couple of players sent off would be ideal..
Chelsea have a "We'll see things they'll never see" banner. Wow.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
I know this is the PL thread but I hate it when quality sporting events clash i.e. golf and footy as well as the boxing later. Don't know what to do to keep up
BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME SO FAR, VILLA SHOULD BE 1-0 UP, but they fucking bottled it.
I would rather drink liquid detergent than watch a second of golf.
I stand corrected. Dont remember this
Looks like clear chances will be few and far between today
