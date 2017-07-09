Uniteds on at 12.30 but obviously not on TV, as the City game is. Anyone know what thats about?
Theres a gig at OT cricket ground that night I think
Thanks for that, was wondering why there were two at 12.30pm.
people like big dick nick.
Cracking day of sport tomorrow. Chelsea v City, top quality horse racing then our game then the Joshua fight. I may not see daylight
Ryder Cup and Grand Prix qualifying too
This North London Derby should be a fascinating one. It used to be about who's the best team in North London, so I suppose it's just about being the least shit.
First time in years where we might actually want City to win?Not for me just yet Clive. Draw please.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Sky get first picks for games and BT have Chelsea Man City. It shows who really draws the audiences in, given it's league v European champions.Our big games are pretty much always on Sky (and United's).
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]