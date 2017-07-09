« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,057
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 09:41:53 am
SATURDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER

Chelsea V Manchester City 12:30 BT SPORT
Manchester United V Aston Villa 12:30
Everton V Norwich City 15:00
Leeds United V West Ham United 15:00
Leicester City V Burnley 15:00
Watford V Newcastle United 15:00
Brentford V Liverpool 17:30 SKY SPORTS

SUNDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER

Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 SKY SPORTS
Arsenal V Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 SKY SPORTS

MONDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER

Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00 SKY SPORTS
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,001
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 09:43:43 am
Uniteds on at 12.30 but obviously not on TV, as the City game is. Anyone know what thats about?
AHA!

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,227
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 09:44:33 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:43:43 am
Uniteds on at 12.30 but obviously not on TV, as the City game is. Anyone know what thats about?

Theres a gig at OT cricket ground that night I think
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,057
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 09:45:14 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:43:43 am
Uniteds on at 12.30 but obviously not on TV, as the City game is. Anyone know what thats about?

Didn't even notice that. Updated
redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,439
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 11:24:19 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:44:33 am
Theres a gig at OT cricket ground that night I think

Thanks for that, was wondering why there were two at 12.30pm.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 89,697
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Yesterday at 11:26:45 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:24:19 am
Thanks for that, was wondering why there were two at 12.30pm.

Makes it fair on the 3 title challengers to all kick off at the same time now were so close to one of them being crowned as champions.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,382
    • @hartejack
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 10:57:22 am
A couple of 12:30 draws would be just delicious...
iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,548
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:01:26 pm
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa
Everton 2-0 Norwich City
Leeds United 1-3 West Ham United
Leicester City 4-1 Burnley
Watford 3-0 Newcastle United
Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

duvva

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,277
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:05:05 pm
Cracking day of sport tomorrow. Chelsea v City, top quality horse racing then our game then the Joshua fight. I may not see daylight
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,057
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:20:35 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:05:05 pm
Cracking day of sport tomorrow. Chelsea v City, top quality horse racing then our game then the Joshua fight. I may not see daylight

Ryder Cup and Grand Prix qualifying too
duvva

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,277
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:29:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:20:35 pm
Ryder Cup and Grand Prix qualifying too
Fuck forgot about those as well, think Im gonna need another tv
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:05:05 pm
Cracking day of sport tomorrow. Chelsea v City, top quality horse racing then our game then the Joshua fight. I may not see daylight

AFL Grand Final, Wallabies V Pumas, Rugby League Preliminary Final Storm (#1) v Panthers (#2).
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Bread

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,582
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:51:17 pm
This North London Derby should be a fascinating one. It used to be about who's the best team in North London, so I suppose it's just about being the least shit.
Uncle Ronnie

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,894
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 12:55:50 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:51:17 pm
This North London Derby should be a fascinating one. It used to be about who's the best team in North London, so I suppose it's just about being the least shit.

The Movable Object meets the Stoppable Force
Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,515
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 02:10:13 pm
First time in years where we might actually want City to win?

Not for me just yet Clive. Draw please.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,279
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 02:33:42 pm
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,560
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 04:09:49 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:10:13 pm
First time in years where we might actually want City to win?

Not for me just yet Clive. Draw please.

Im not sure actually yet but the result i want least is a Chelsea win.
Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,470
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 04:32:05 pm
Chelsea V Manchester City 1-2
Manchester United V Aston Villa 0-2
Everton V Norwich City 1-3
Leeds United V West Ham United 0-2
Leicester City V Burnley 2-1
Watford V Newcastle United 0-1
Brentford V Liverpool 0-2

Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0
Arsenal V Tottenham Hotspur 0-1

Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,045
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 04:47:17 pm
Sky get first picks for games and BT have Chelsea Man City. It shows who really draws the audiences in, given it's league v European champions.

Our big games are pretty much always on Sky (and United's).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,137
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
Today at 04:50:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:47:17 pm
Sky get first picks for games and BT have Chelsea Man City. It shows who really draws the audiences in, given it's league v European champions.

Our big games are pretty much always on Sky (and United's).

BT get a few 'first picks' each Season. Sky have to be tactical on which weekends to pass. Your point is still valid though ;D

Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:44:33 am
Theres a gig at OT cricket ground that night I think

Correct, it only got moved from 3pm to 12.30pm about 13 days ago at a request from Trafford Council. Very poor notice for the match going fan and will no doubt have pissed loads of people who bought train tickets off. They surely knew about this concert months in advance.
