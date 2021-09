I love the fact that I’m a little bit worried about playing Brentford five games into the season. Only seen a few snippets of them but they seem like a breath of fresh air in the league. Would take them over the nothingness of Bournemouth, Watford and Fulham etc every other year. Plus their ground is mental in a good way. Hope you get hammered Brentford, but I wish you all the best in everything else.