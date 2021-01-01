« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September  (Read 3571 times)

Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Excited for this. I've watched Brentford a few times this year and they are an interesting team to watch. Well drilled side and a threat on the counter with Toney and Mbuemo.

As for us, we typically handle sides playing a back 3 pretty well. I think the team picks itself with the exception of the one midfield spot and right back. Keita and Jones seem like the obvious choices, so I am curious to see what route Klopp goes. Any news on Trent? We heard at the weekend he was ill, but I don't remembering seeing anything about COVID specifically.

They said it definitely wasn't COVID. Lijnders said in the pre-Norwich presser that Trent was back jogging and they hoped he'd be fine for the weekend, so doesn't sound particularly serious.

I'm not sure about the team for Saturday. I can see the argument for going full strength, but the downside is we'd almost certainly have to rotate quite heavily against Porto to ensure we could again field a full strength side against City next weekend. Might be better to spread the rotation across Brentford and Porto...
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm
Tyler Morton over Fabinho for this one

:-)
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:24:20 pm
They said it definitely wasn't COVID. Lijnders said in the pre-Norwich presser that Trent was back jogging and they hoped he'd be fine for the weekend, so doesn't sound particularly serious.

I'm not sure about the team for Saturday. I can see the argument for going full strength, but the downside is we'd almost certainly have to rotate quite heavily against Porto to ensure we could again field a full strength side against City next weekend. Might be better to spread the rotation across Brentford and Porto...
Good to hear regarding Trent.

Completely forgot about Porto on Tuesday to be honest. The team selection might not be as straightforward as I thought. I still think we prioritize this game and see more rotation against Porto with Kostas, one of Minamino / Origi, and changes at centerback. Hopefully we will get more information on the availability of Firmino and Thiago soon.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:34:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/444455-lfc-fitness-latest-jurgen-klopp-provides-update-on-six-players

Keita injured unsurprisingly.

Midfield options are diminishing by the day.

It doesn't look serious but it was noticeable the way the pass went astray when he kicked the ground.

Fingers crossed as always.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:34:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/444455-lfc-fitness-latest-jurgen-klopp-provides-update-on-six-players

Keita injured unsurprisingly.

Midfield options are diminishing by the day.

Sigh. Just when he got our hopes up again. Midfield crisis now.

Time to restart the TAA as midfielder discussion.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:39:44 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:38:40 pm
Sigh. Just when he got our hopes up again. Midfield crisis now.

Time to restart the TAA as midfielder discussion.
No need. We have Tyler Morton now.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:39:23 pm
His reliability is the main issue.

He never seems to be able to stay fit for a prolonged period and we need to rely on him.

I'm not sure you can legislate for someone accidentally kicking the turf.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:38:40 pm
Sigh. Just when he got our hopes up again. Midfield crisis now.

Time to restart the TAA as midfielder discussion.

Theres not a crisis as we still have five options but if Keita / Thiago are out for long periods then we will have issues given how many games we have coming up.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:41:23 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:38:40 pm
Sigh. Just when he got our hopes up again. Midfield crisis now.

Time to restart the TAA as midfielder discussion.

Is it a crisis?

Hendo, Fabinho, Milner, Curtis, Ox

I think Milner could play v Brentford ok. They dont have much pace in midfield.

Hopefully Thiago and Naby arent out too long.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:41:46 pm »
Fabinho Henderson Jones Milner OX is what we have left, hopefully Thiago and Keita are ready for either Porto or City
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:41:46 pm
Fabinho Henderson Jones Milner OX is what we have left, hopefully Thiago and Keita are ready for either Porto or City

I think Thiago may be a bit longer and I'd be surprised if he played any part in either of those games.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:41:46 pm
Fabinho Henderson Jones Milner OX is what we have left, hopefully Thiago and Keita are ready for either Porto or City

Doesnt sound too promising re Thiago.

Naby might be.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:24:20 pm
They said it definitely wasn't COVID. Lijnders said in the pre-Norwich presser that Trent was back jogging and they hoped he'd be fine for the weekend

Whenever i hear the words "Ill" or "not feeling well this morning" in an lfc press conference (not covid) i automatically substitute the words "Bruised up from the last game " " simply tired" or "due for rotation/someone else's turn strategically" in my head.  The only thing i dont think it is, is a sudden minor illness. There will be about 50 "sudden minor illnesses" during the course of the year, as there always are. We get afflicted, its terrible.

Not the Klopp is the kind of person to lie about a thing like player availability but yeah, hes usually lying his ass off.  ;D I suppose occasionally a player might really wake up with the flu but i dont generally believe that line when i hear it.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:34:08 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/444455-lfc-fitness-latest-jurgen-klopp-provides-update-on-six-players

Keita injured unsurprisingly.

Midfield options are diminishing by the day.

Keita out but milner is back so there is another body in midfield. Curtis might just start after a good game vs Norwich.

just hope we score first. if brentford bunker in we might just have problems breaking them down ala the chelsea game even though that is just one example.

I do hope to see Taki on the bench and play some part. he seems to have a knack of finding space in the box even when it is at a premium
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:41:23 pm
Is it a crisis?

Hendo, Fabinho, Milner, Curtis, Ox



Yea it's a crisis
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
It's not a crisis but that won't stop us making it into a crysis...
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:41:46 pm
Fabinho Henderson Jones Milner OX is what we have left, hopefully Thiago and Keita are ready for either Porto or City

More worrying is 3 of those 5 left have history of getting injured a lot recently.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm »
Fear not Matip plays like peak Gascoigne these days so we can always throw him in if needed.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:00 pm
I think the plan will be to get an early goal rather than "grind them down." Make them come out and play.

The obvious advantage we have this season is that we have Virgil back. No doubt we'll get the usual 15 corners in the match. At least one of those will culminate in a goal with Van Dijk attacking the ball.

It is a double-edged sword though Yorky. They are a real threat on the counter, so I think we will look to be controlled and careful in possession. An early goal would be lovely but I think we still start the game looking to grab control and quieten the crowd.

As you say we carry a real threat from set pieces so I can't see us going gung ho.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:05:59 pm
Fear not Matip plays like peak Gascoigne these days so we can always throw him in if needed.

Matip made his breakthrough at Schalke as a midfield player.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm »
Well be fine. Having to rely on Milner in midfield at this age and Ox based on his last few appearances isnt ideal, but we still have numbers.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:38:41 pm »
Id rather see Curtis start than Ox.

 
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:38:41 pm
Id rather see Curtis start than Ox.
Agreed. I only saw the first half on Tuesday, but Ox's contribution was concerning.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:38:41 pm
Id rather see Curtis start than Ox.

Totally agree, much better player, not just on Tuesday but generally
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm »
I cant see Brentford coping with the pressure that well put them under. I think Jones will start as hes probably our most creative midfield player. Salah to have his usual excellent game.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm »
Would Taki be an option in midfield as he can play deeper ?
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Would Taki be an option in midfield as he can play deeper ?

I would rather we play Virgil as DM or maybe we can play Trent in midfield until the crisis is over. A midfield of Hendo, Fab and Jones just doesn't inspire confidence.
