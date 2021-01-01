They said it definitely wasn't COVID. Lijnders said in the pre-Norwich presser that Trent was back jogging and they hoped he'd be fine for the weekend



Whenever i hear the words "Ill" or "not feeling well this morning" in an lfc press conference (not covid) i automatically substitute the words "Bruised up from the last game " " simply tired" or "due for rotation/someone else's turn strategically" in my head. The only thing i dont think it is, is a sudden minor illness. There will be about 50 "sudden minor illnesses" during the course of the year, as there always are. We get afflicted, its terrible.Not the Klopp is the kind of person to lie about a thing like player availability but yeah, hes usually lying his ass off.I suppose occasionally a player might really wake up with the flu but i dont generally believe that line when i hear it.