Nice one Allez!



Theyre my local team currently. Ive taken my son to see them 7 or 8 times over the last few years and went to their defeat against Brighton, sitting pretty much exactly where that picture in your OP was taken from. Hes managed to get a ticket for Saturday the lucky git, although hell be having to sit on his hands in the home end.



Everything below is qualified by the fact they havent played a team half as good as us yet this season...Theyre a very well drilled side though. Theyve only conceded two so far and the goal Brighton scored came out of nowhere in the last minute. Their three centre backs are massive and keep a good line. Not the paciest though. Rico Henry plays left wing back and hes decent in a poor mans Ashley Cole kind of way. Quite dogged, good pace and gets forward willingly without being a huge threat. Old boy Sergi Canos has been playing right wing back for them. Hes more forward orientated and I reckon we could have some joy in behind him on that side.



Their midfield in recent weeks has been very workmanlike. Norberg holds and is tidy enough. Hes played for Denmark recently. In front of him they have been playing Janelt whos a grafter and Baptiste who has flattered to deceive a bit. He also picked up a needless red at the weekend. If they play Jensen and Frank Onyenka they may lose a bit more of a creative threat.



Up top they play a two. Ivan Toney is the main man. He works very hard, is big and strong and likes to drop deep and work the channels. Mbuemo is talented but not a reliable finisher. From what Ive seen, these two have tended to have created their own chances, there hasnt been too much in the way of creativity behind them.



All in all theyre a well run club and its good to see them start the season well. Im hoping this will be a big step up for them. I dont think itll be a walkover but if we keep up our current form I can see a 2-0 win for us.





