Author Topic: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September  (Read 790 times)

Offline 1964allezallezallez

PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Brentford was my local club when I lived in London so I have fond memories.  The old ground, Griffin Park, was unique in that it had a pub on every corner.  Last season they moved to a new ground, the Community Stadium, which lies in the shadow of the M4 motorway.

Our record against Brentford since 1906 is W9 D3 L3.  This will be the first league meeting between the teams since 1947.  Our last game was in March 1989 a 4-0 win in the FA Cup - I remember queuing for hours to get a ticket  no sitting in front a pc in those days !!
 
After the disappointed of losing out in the play off in 2019/20 they were promoted to the Premier League for the first time last season.  They started with a win against Arsenal and since then have drawn 2, won 1 and lost 1, they currently sit 9th in the table with 8 points.

Team news:
Brentford  they have a full squad
Liverpool  Pep has said Tiago wont be fit for Saturday. Bobby is progressing so may be on the bench. Trent has started light training so maybe ready

Predicted line up
Alisson, Trent (if fit), Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Jota. Only question is the third midfield spot  maybe Jones or Naby?

Officials
Referee  Stuart Attwell
Assistants  Dan Cook and Harry Lennard
VAR Official  Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR Official  Sian Massey-Ellis
Fourth Official  John Brooks
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Nice one Allez!

Theyre my local team currently. Ive taken my son to see them 7 or 8 times over the last few years and went to their defeat against Brighton, sitting pretty much exactly where that picture in your OP was taken from. Hes managed to get a ticket for Saturday the lucky git, although hell be having to sit on his hands in the home end.

Everything below is qualified by the fact they havent played a team half as good as us yet this season...Theyre a very well drilled side though. Theyve only conceded two so far and the goal Brighton scored came out of nowhere in the last minute. Their three centre backs are massive and keep a good line. Not the paciest though. Rico Henry plays left wing back and hes decent in a poor mans Ashley Cole kind of way. Quite dogged, good pace and gets forward willingly without being a huge threat. Old boy Sergi Canos has been playing right wing back for them. Hes more forward orientated and I reckon we could have some joy in behind him on that side.

Their midfield in recent weeks has been very workmanlike. Norberg holds and is tidy enough. Hes played for Denmark recently. In front of him they have been playing Janelt whos a grafter and Baptiste who has flattered to deceive a bit. He also picked up a needless red at the weekend. If they play Jensen and Frank Onyenka they may lose a bit more of a creative threat.

Up top they play a two. Ivan Toney is the main man. He works very hard, is big and strong and likes to drop deep and work the channels. Mbuemo is talented but not a reliable finisher. From what Ive seen, these two have tended to have created their own chances, there hasnt been too much in the way of creativity behind them.

All in all theyre a well run club and its good to see them start the season well. Im hoping this will be a big step up for them. I dont think itll be a walkover but if we keep up our current form I can see a 2-0 win for us.


Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Just get the 3 points. Happy Days.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Allez. They seem well organised and energetic and so a struggle is ahead. However, not sure they have faced the quality we have available.
Two nil to the Reds is my prediction.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Toney vs VVD will be an interesting battle, though I expect Toney will just sit on whoever our other centre back is.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Just win. I imagine Fabinho Henderson and Jones start.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Matip. Who wont struggle against him because hes probably the 2nd best CB in the league.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Alisson, Milner, VVD, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Very confident we will win.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Thanks for the OP.

It will be interesting to see our progression because Brentford setup in a way that has proven to be our kryptonite. They defend deep are very organised and are a real handful on the counter.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Thanks for the OP.

It will be interesting to see our progression because Brentford setup in a way that has proven to be our kryptonite. They defend deep are very organised and are a real handful on the counter.

 Haven't we shown many years that we can break teams down when we have our key players playing?
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Thanks for the thread triple Allen.

Maybe add that the kickoff time is 5:30pm.

The team almost picks itself although I think Jones could pip Keita for the startbut I think Keita was subbed yesterday in order that he can start against Brentford.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Tyler Morton over Fabinho for this one
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Jones as the third midfielder for me then Milner as the sub

Naby in Europe
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Thanks for the OP 1964allez

Brentford also a club I have time for as they were who my grandad supported when he lived in London (70/80s). Went to Griffin Park once cant recall who they were playing though was only young. Was also going to the FA Cup match in 1989 thanks to my grandad getting us tickets but unfortunately my grandma died so it didnt happen.

Anyway we should be strong enough to win this but I expect them to give us a test as they seem to have adapted well to life in the PL and have some decent talent. Even so this is the type of game you need to take 3 points from if were going to challenge and ultimately I think well squeak it by a goal or two.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
This'll be my first time watching Brentford play, so don't know much about them. But I know about us and am confident we'll win.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Tyler Morton over Fabinho for this one

No chance.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Nice one Allez, and Nick for the tactical inside info.
The traveling Kop must be excited for this one, another new away, pity it's not Griffin Park, although I'm sure there are plenty of ale houses nearby.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:57:02 pm
It will be interesting to see our progression because Brentford setup in a way that has proven to be our kryptonite. They defend deep are very organised and are a real handful on the counter.

Yea I was thinking this would have been perfect for Harvey and Salah on the right - mad how he made such an impact.

Hope it's a boss day  :scarf :hally  8)



Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Brentford are in a confident mood at the moment, creating chances and scoring goals. 

They've also been doing it at the other end as well, holding the 2nd lowest expected goals against in the league - 2nd only to Man City.  I expect they'll sit in a similar shape to that which they approached the Wolves game where they looked incredibly comfortable even when going down to 10 men.  For me that's the sign of a well drilled team and one that will no doubt make life hard for us on the weekend.

In saying all that, we really looked like we had our swagger back against Crystal Palace, playing some of the quickest, most incisive passing I've seen from us in a while.  Continue on that form line and I expect us to get the win 1-0/2-0.
