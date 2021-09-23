Poll

Pick your final 5

Lobo
Max
Linnuden
Nick
deFacto
Hazell
Trend
XabiArt
LM
Tubby

Voting closes: September 23, 2021, 01:34:15 am

Topic: Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase

Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase
« on: Today at 01:34:15 am »
Cheers to all of you who have participated. Hopefully you enjoyed it  :)


 Lobo vs Max

-Lobo





-Max





Linnuden vs Nick

-Linnuden





-Nick





deFacto vs Hazell

-deFacto





-Hazell





Trend vs XabiArt

-Trend




-XabiArt





LM vs Tubby

-LM





-Tubby

Re: Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:55 am »
Annoying to get one of the other strong teams :D

Still think I handily beat Max though. Two good keepers, but Zoff better. I do love Max's defence but still think its pretty close between us, even though him having Baresi edges it for him. Midfield again I think is very close, Gerson and Tigana cancel each other out and Conte and Ancelotti do the same. Think my attack is the big difference though. Two proper wingers, all time greats in their positions. And then two brilliant Italian strikers, Riva for the crosses as he was great in the air and then Di Natale feeding on any scraps left behind. Max has four really good attackers, but none of them are particularly adept at going wide. Essentially three central attacking midfielders (top class obviously) and Jamie Vardy (who in the nicest way possible isn't really at the standard of a lot of the attackers in this draft who did it at the very top level for club and country). With that formation you're relying on the full backs providing the width and the crosses, and both of them are constantly being pushed back by Gento and Conti.

Nick beats Linudden pretty easily. Linuddens not done too badly for a draft virgin, but some of those picks smack of just using google and not doing much research or knowing much about the players he's picked. Walter left wing, Hidegkuti and Mazzola central midfield and Insigne on the right al out of position. Hidegkuti up top with Mazzola just behind, Insigne on the left, an actual right winger on the right and then swap Quini for another central midfielder and he probably wins this one.

Hazell Vs DeFacto is pretty tight, but just dont know enough about a lot of Defactos team to push him to the win

Trend obviously over Xabi :D

LMM in the last game. Don't mind a 5-3-2 but just think its a bit overkill with those players. Neither Valeron or Goretzka are particularly prolific so you're literally just relying on Shearer and Baggio (and I'm not sure you need Valeron with Baggio anyway). Love some of LMMs partnerships in his team, particularly the French left hand side.
Re: Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:33 am »
Lobo would've picked the San Marino national team over mine by default so can't say I'm surprised ;D

Insigne is right footed, of course he can play on the right, just because Callejón held that position at Napoli he never got used much like that but it fails to see the wider point. Walter was an inside forward, that's exactly his role. Hidegkuti and Mazzola were attacking midfielders - that's where they're playing  :wave Quini had a much better goal record than Hidegkuti so would make no sense to have the latter at #9 in his place. Then if the team is too forward-thinking you have a five-man brick wall at the back stopping everything coming at it.
Re: Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:39:26 am »
Insigne plays on the left, his whole game is cutting inside onto his right. Its close to a decent team but like I say, just a few mis-steps
Re: Domestic Footballers Knockout Phase
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:39:26 am
Insigne plays on the left, his whole game is cutting inside onto his right. Its close to a decent team but like I say, just a few mis-steps

He does, but has a lot of technique to cause trouble on the right as well and there's nothing banning him from cutting inside to open up running lanes for his team mates from that side also. The problem was that I ran out of right midfielders so had to compromise  :)
