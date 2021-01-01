« previous next »
Places to stay around Anfield ?

Offline shayne66

Places to stay around Anfield ?
Today at 07:00:19 am
Hi all, normally me and the misses drive a 300 mile round trip for European nights as we both have work the next day. This year we have extra days holidays to use up so thinking of staying for the next two European nights.

Normally when we stay it's always the city centre area or on the outskirts, but thinking of maybe trying somewhere closer to the ground this time. Having a quick look i've found the Phoenix Hotel which seems okay (although is it street parking) but wondering if any of you local's can recommend anywhere to look at please?.

Ideally we want walking distance, just so for a change we an enjoy the full atmosphere etc as we normally are on the back foot trying to make the car park in good time so we can get a good exit and back onto the dreaded M62 and head home.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Places to stay around Anfield ?
Today at 08:10:25 am
I used the 12th Man pub Saturday,  left booking  a bit late for town and prices were through the roof.  3 bed room in the 12th man was £65 , not bad when splitting it 3 ways.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Places to stay around Anfield ?
Today at 09:14:31 am
a lot better options back in the City imo, the walking distances places are pretty steep and last I looked, not as nice.

big fan of easyhotel personally for cheap and easy.
