My year health wise in 3 of my facebook posts



it's been a strange 9 Months at the beginning of the year I was having strange attacks where the room started to spin, and I would lose my balance and had to lay on the floor until the spinning stopped this happened a few times over the next month or so, so stopped drinking and went on a diet I won't leave the house for months encase it happened outside.

It happened again so seeing Covid was low I went to see the doctor and told her what was happening and she did some tests on me, I knew some were checking to see if I had a stroke, and then she said she was going to book me into Bath hospital for a head CT, and they would check for blood clots. Brain tumours etc, and she said she would ask them to check older trauma and damage from when I drank heavily after Tracy passed away that was a fun doctor's appointment

So had to wait 3 months until I got a message to go to Bath for a head scan that was a long 3 months all kinds of things go through your head about different scenarios

The head scan was a piece of cake had to lay in a table, and they started the CT scan up and 3 mins later it was done and could ho home and was told I would get a call from the doctor when she has the result.

This afternoon she rang me with the results I have never been so nervous

And she said the result were totally clear they found nothing at all my brain was fit and healthy on all the checks they did.

All very strange I had that good news plus I haven't had a drink since New Year's Eve and I have lost 6 stone because of the diet still have a few more to lose.

She said it may have been my weight that caused the problem and losing 6 Stone sorted it I haven't had an attack for 5 months now.

But she said she will do a blood test seeing I haven't had one for years

Like I said a very strange year but it's suddenly got better.



After my CT Scan was totally ok they gave me a blood test and did all the checks they could and just got off the phone to the Doctor and she told me my blood tests came back ok as well the only thing was I was low in vitamin B12 and she is going to give me a few jabs to boost that vitamin.



Must admit I was more worried about the blood test than I was the ct scan and I'm shocked it was that good.



I think a lot of my problem is I need to lose a few more stone and getting out for some exercise I'm so unfit after tracy passed away I kept active went on long walks and want camping on my own to places like cheddar did a 20 mile walk there which included a walk around the whole top of the gorge I couldnt do that now for the first 6 months after she passed



Then I slowly got into a rut in the winter then drink and depression took over and there is about 4 years I can hardly remember anything about but it did involve a lot of Rum, vodka and box sets



But then things got a bit better totally cut my drinking down and went on a diet and lost over 6 stone but the one thing I didn't do is exercise that is something I ned to do went up the shop the other day and coming back from sainsburys nearly killed me had to keep stopping



So it time to walk more and that will also help me with losing more weight



The nurse just rang me about booking me in for my b12 vitamin boost jabs there are more than i thought its 6 jabs done every other day at the medical practice so had to make 6 appointments she talked up the jabs saying i will feel totally different after full of energy and get up and go that's a big sale we will see