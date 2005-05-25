I didnt realise that about LFs being useless if presenting symptoms. Quite angry at myself now.



My Husband developed a cold over the Bank Holiday weekend - he did a test Sunday and Monday and it was negative. He didnt feel comfortable going to work Tuesday so stayed off despite a negative test that morning, went back to work Wednesday with another negative test. He had a runny nose, sneezing a bit but a cough that took a while to get rid of. He didnt have a temp or any loss of taste/smell.He hammered the paracetamol and the cold and flu tablets and was grand after a week, but the cough lasted a bit longer.



As he was feeling better I started to feel the same but got straight on the cold and flu meds and vitamin c/orange juice and it didnt even start. Was gone in 2 days.



Its definitely going around - know a lot of people with it but presenting negative tests. But I think theyre lateral flows.