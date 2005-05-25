« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: None covid illness/cold/virus  (Read 404 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
None covid illness/cold/virus
« on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm »
Anyone suffering at the moment? I've got my first bad cold since before March 2020 and it's a fucker. I was convinced it was covid as have a persistent cough, sore throat, runny nose and verging between feeling too hot and too cold.

I've done 3 LF tests in the last 2 days and all negative.

There has been a lot going round the school I work at and I've been to Anfield last week plus a wedding over the weekend so not overly surprised I've picked something up.

I hardly ever get bad colds and very rare I have a cough but I suspect they'll hit a bit harder now everyone is mixing back with no masks etc.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,018
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:17:56 pm »
My girlfriend had a few of those symptoms last week. Started on Wednesday night. LF test was negative. She wanted to sleep the whole of Thursday and done another LF test on Thursday evening which was also negative.
She called the out of hours doctor who told her to get a PCR test. Done that on Friday morning and came back positive.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,827
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm »
Welshred said the other day, laterals are only for asymptomatic, if you have symptoms, go get a PCR
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm »
Had a cold last week which went away fairly quickly. Hardly been out so no idea where I got it from. Not sure if it's the vaccine but a cold like that would usually knock me for six, but it came and went just like that.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:43:46 pm »
Had flu three weeks ago! Who the hell gets flu during a covid pandemic, and in bloody August!?

Had a PCR test just in case, but that came back negative. Classic flu symptoms, aching muscles and joints, headache, dodgy gut, cough developed after a few days, bedridden for 3 days.

Annoying thing is I always get my flu jab, as I had flu 5 years ago and it wasn't pleasant then either. My flu jab was booked for the end of September (but now put back to mid October because of supply issues), so would have been too late anyway.

Managed to avoid covid so far though...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Tricia Dingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:17:06 pm »
I've been wiped out with this since Saturday, had to give my ticket up for the match and everything  :'( Had 2 negative lateral flow tests but did a PCR today and awaiting the result. I had covid last year and I'm double jabbed so I'm hoping it's just a heavy cold.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,330
  • YNWA
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm »
GF had a really bad flu / chest infection a few weeks ago. Knocked her out for over a week easily. I felt a bit under the weather but nothing too much. Definitely going around though.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:20:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
Welshred said the other day, laterals are only for asymptomatic, if you have symptoms, go get a PCR

Is this based on evidence? Everything I've been reading days the LF actually detect better for people with symptoms?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:20:56 pm
Is this based on evidence? Everything I've been reading days the LF actually detect better for people with symptoms?
Everything on government website says don't use the LF if you have symptoms, get a PCR. You can order one to get delivered for free from the site.

https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm »
I've felt like shit today so went to get a PCR test at 1pm. This morning I had a sore throat, a bit of a cough, and runny nose. I can't stop coughing this afternoon. Hopefully it's just a cold or something. Annoyingly I had booked today off work anyway so I've wasted a day of annual leave in bed with a brief trip out to the testing centre.

That'll teach me for going the match / going out drinking.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,298
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm »
Had a sore throat last week. Saturday and Sunday coughing quite persistantly. Was waking up in the mornings and csughung up phlem a lot. Awaiting results but feel absolutely fine today. Mate had similar and there's a chest infection doing the rounds.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,377
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm »
Had a cold three weeks or so ago and it's one of the many negative sides of not working from home anymore, because I knew that I had a cold coming as soon as the girl sitting opposite of me in the office started sneezing and looked awful one day. Also another guy two seats over was sneezing all the time. It was clear, that others in the office would catch it as well. It's not helping when you're boss doesn't really want people working from home...
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,827
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:20:56 pm
Is this based on evidence? Everything I've been reading days the LF actually detect better for people with symptoms?

He does work for the NHS, so I tend to listen to him.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,048
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm »
Ive been fucked since Thursday. Cant stop coughing and feel lethargic and like shit, I done a test on Thursday and negative. I think there is something else nasty flying around at the minute.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:27:43 pm »
I came back home from visiting my parents not last weekend but weekend before. On Tuesday and Wednesday started to develop bit of a chesty cough in the morning and by Thursday felt like a weight on my chest, like my lungs weren't filling up. Constant urge to cough and clear my throat and riding my bike home from work on Thursday I felt done in, my back and my sides were killing. Heavy chest feeling has subsided a bit now but my body is aching, tried to do some exercise and it's like I've got no strength in my legs.

Done a couple of LF tests but negative. I think if it was Covid too much time has passed anyway to bother with a PCR
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,028
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm »
My two daughters felt really shite last week, one still has a lingering cough. Both negative Covid tests.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,501
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:17:53 pm »
Missus has been unwell since last monday, only just starting to feel better, coughing loads of phlegm and losing her voice too, which was actually handy because i didn't have to listen to her moaning :D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm
Ive been fucked since Thursday. Cant stop coughing and feel lethargic and like shit, I done a test on Thursday and negative. I think there is something else nasty flying around at the minute.

Had this last week. Dry cough, tight chest, feeling rough. Did a PCR test which was negative and pretty much over it now.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,432
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm »
The reduced use of masks, sees an increase in cold, viral and flu cases.

Interesting, Dr Bond.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,933
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm »
I didnt realise that about LFs being useless if presenting symptoms. Quite angry at myself now.

My Husband developed a cold over the Bank Holiday weekend - he did a test Sunday and Monday and it was negative. He didnt feel comfortable going to work Tuesday so stayed off despite a negative test that morning, went back to work Wednesday with another negative test. He had a runny nose, sneezing a bit but a cough that took a while to get rid of. He didnt have a temp or any loss of taste/smell.He hammered the paracetamol and the cold and flu tablets and was grand after a week, but the cough lasted a bit longer.

As he was feeling better I started to feel the same but got straight on the cold and flu meds and vitamin c/orange juice and it didnt even start. Was gone in 2 days.

Its definitely going around - know a lot of people with it but presenting negative tests. But I think theyre lateral flows.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,018
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm
I've felt like shit today so went to get a PCR test at 1pm. This morning I had a sore throat, a bit of a cough, and runny nose. I can't stop coughing this afternoon. Hopefully it's just a cold or something. Annoyingly I had booked today off work anyway so I've wasted a day of annual leave in bed with a brief trip out to the testing centre.

That'll teach me for going the match / going out drinking.

No idea who you work for obviously, but in our work (civil service) if we fall ill while on annual leave we can report sick to work and it goes down as a period of sickness instead of wasting our leave.


https://www.walesonline.co.uk/business/business-news/your-rights-you-sick-annual-15624328
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,432
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:14:24 am »
How civil.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 