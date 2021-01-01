« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: George Best - on a par with Messi?  (Read 4535 times)

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 12:39:51 am »
Quote from: Ale-lujah! Ale-lujah! on Yesterday at 12:04:43 am
That was the Keegan goal made by Smithy wasnt it? Colemans quote was just perfect.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:07:29 am
I think that was the 74 Cup Final, right Tommy?

In which case the man was on top form that day. "Goals pay the rent and Keegan gets his share". "'Good ball' he said and 'Good ball' it was." The man of the pithy phrase.

Found it. Move starts at 1:25:0.   I didn't remember it being so late in the game. Happy days.

https://youtu.be/ZRJNox7Fvfw
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:41:50 am by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • YNWA
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 12:57:57 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 12:29:29 am
No doubt Best was a superb practitioner on the ball and had a knack for the unconventional. I do get frustrated when he's discussed in conversations about the 'GOAT', however. My standard reply is 'He wasn't even the best player on his own team'. In my opinion, that accolade belongs to Bobby Charlton, who at the time (especially as a result of England's World Cup winning year 1966 and Manchester United's European Cup winning year 1968) was viewed as the best player Great Britain has ever produced. It seems to have been forgotten with the passage of time. I think Best's 'Rock n Roll' image has elevated his position.

I think it's close between Best and Charlton and if you're talking about the English game, you could bring Moore and Banks into the picture as well.

I rate Charlton as close to Zidane as one can in his position. Good call.
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:04:25 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:57:57 am
I think it's close between Best and Charlton and if you're talking about the English game, you could bring Moore and Banks into the picture as well.

I rate Charlton as close to Zidane as one can in his position. Good call.

The Kop had a reply for you:

'Bobby Moore, OBE...another buggers energy'.   :D ;)

Hence Roger Hunt being knighted 'Sir Roger'.

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:50:19 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 12:29:29 am
No doubt Best was a superb practitioner on the ball and had a knack for the unconventional. I do get frustrated when he's discussed in conversations about the 'GOAT', however. My standard reply is 'He wasn't even the best player on his own team'. In my opinion, that accolade belongs to Bobby Charlton, who at the time (especially as a result of England's World Cup winning year 1966 and Manchester United's European Cup winning year 1968) was viewed as the best player Great Britain has ever produced. It seems to have been forgotten with the passage of time. I think Best's 'Rock n Roll' image has elevated his position.

Edit: https://youtu.be/5HpvWGfp3tk

(Nifty tune, too!)

Another edit: I'm paraphrasing, but I remember hearing Alan Ball, Everton's best-ever player, reminiscing about asking Alf Ramsey for tactical instructions on his England debut; Alf replied 'Get the ball, give it to Charlton'.


Another terrific video compilation. Bobby Youre never alone with a Strand Charlton.   ;D

Yet another genuine great. Nice one Tommy for posting it.

For a good 4 or 5 years before Bestie exploded on the scene Bobby Charlton was the name. As kids even in Liverpool he was the name on our lips. Who dyer think you are - Stanley Matthews? had long given over to the newest superstar on the block and Bobby Charlton was very definitely that new name to replace Matthews. And rightly so as he was a fabulous player. As graceful as a gazelle running and ghosting past opponents, ridiculously two footed with the most perfectly balanced shooting action with either foot I think Ive ever seen.

And then Georgie Best arrived in 63 and Bobby was very quickly no longer that top dog. Not that he wasnt still right up there. The Best, Law, Charlton triumvirate became the catchphrase but there was no doubt that the other two found themselves in the shadow of George Best.

Now we can see from your post TommyRedboots that not everyone bought into the notion and fair enough Id say because your video clearly shows just what an incredible player - and lets not forget true gent - Bobby Charlton was, let alone how lengthy and nigh perfect a career he had. That said, I dont think theres much doubt either that amongst the vast majority of footy fans in our age group it was the bewitching magic of Georgie Best that truly captivated us. We respected and admired Bobby but it was Georgie Best who took our breath away.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:53:48 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:56:20 am »
To each their own, Timbo. To me, Bobby was head & shoulders above them all, even after Best had peaked.

And to show how narratives are defined and evolve with time, I had one lad challenge me once that he thought Jackie Charlton was the better of the Charlton brothers. Now there's a tall tale!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:59:39 am by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 02:06:17 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 01:56:20 am
To each their own, Timbo. To me, Bobby was head & shoulders above them all, even after Best had peaked.


Yeah. Fair play Tommy. And your video and the incredible career it depicts certainly underlines why many like yourself would maintain that. One other interesting thing about Sir Bobby Charlton is the almost inevitability of him becoming a footballer. Four of his uncles were professional players, his mums cousin was the great Wor Jackie Milburn and of course theres his big bro Jack. What a family eh!!  :)
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 01:56:20 am

And to show how narratives are defined and evolve with time, I had one lad challenge me once that he thought Jackie Charlton was the better of the Charlton brothers. Now there's a tall tale!


Ha ha

 ;D

EE aye Addio yer dirty big giraffe   ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 02:17:56 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 01:56:20 am
To each their own, Timbo. To me, Bobby was head & shoulders above them all, even after Best had peaked.

And to show how narratives are defined and evolve with time, I had one lad challenge me once that he thought Jackie Charlton was the better of the Charlton brothers. Now there's a tall tale!
The neck on him, coming out with that.  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • YNWA
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 03:12:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:17:56 am
The neck on him, coming out with that.  :o

 :butt
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,715
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 12:19:12 pm »
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
  • A manc
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm »
This is probably the best thread for this since the mention of Bobby but did anyone see the documentary about Jack and his alzheimers. really touching. such an affable guy but hard and respectable too. two very genuine fellas, the Charltons, who were there at the very beginnings of the football "star" being a thing.

very very sad to see him recognising McGrath in his advanced stage of the illness
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,098
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm
This is probably the best thread for this since the mention of Bobby but did anyone see the documentary about Jack and his alzheimers. really touching. such an affable guy but hard and respectable too. two very genuine fellas, the Charltons, who were there at the very beginnings of the football "star" being a thing.

very very sad to see him recognising McGrath in his advanced stage of the illness
Jack is practically a Saint here in Ireland, when he passed away it was like the death of a head of state over here, I'm surprised there hasn't been a national holiday named after him yet.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • YNWA
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:15:48 am »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:31:36 am »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
  • YNWA
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:42:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:31:36 am
What did I say?

Oh, I was agreeing with you
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 