George Best - on a par with Messi?

Dr. Beaker

  Legacy Fan
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #120 on: Today at 02:57:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:30 pm
It's so interesting. I've had to revise one or two things after seeing some of the highlight reels. First George Best doing the 'Cruyff Turn' before Cruyff*. Then Rivelino doing the 'Elastico' before Ronaldhino. Someone will pop up doing the 'Roulette' years before Zidane next.

I also used to believe Bugsy Burrows was the most skilful footballer I'd ever seen. Not any more.

*I've just remembered my mate who is a performance artist and once came up with a stunning piece of himself performing what he considered the three greatest 'moves' of the 20th century. The first was a sort of imitation of Neil Armstrong walking on the Moon, the second was the Chinese student shuffling from side to side to stop the tank regiment in Tiananmen Square, and the third was the Cruyff Turn. Not bad. 
Could he do the Pele header v Banks? We all tried for years and failed miserably. Best header ever, best save ever, and the pass from Carlos Alberto to Jairzinho deserves careful study - amazing.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm
A couple things:

1.  Georgie Best is/was a genius

2.  What a thread lads, what a thread

3.  My contribution - not a complete player as the ones mentioned here - and certainly not a Red, but someone who brought me immense joy in watching him play

            A.  His technical finishing (pace, power, accuracy) is among some of the tops of his generation.
           
            B.   You always feel like he could come up with something big, in a big moment - some of his free kicks are pure filth

            C.   Not represented here on this video - but his vision for a pass or a sequence of passes is one of the best of his generation as well.


I offer you ----->  some joy in an imperfect vessel - 55 Goals by Dmitri Payet (one player who reminds me that miracles happen every day)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk75DTn6Mgs

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Stubbins

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:28 pm
Only Garrincha belongs in the goat debate - hopefully.

It certainly gave him a taste for it. He fathered 14 kids apparently.
scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
    directions to football stadiums
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:17:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:30 pm
It's so interesting. I've had to revise one or two things after seeing some of the highlight reels. First George Best doing the 'Cruyff Turn' before Cruyff. Then Rivelino doing the 'Elastico' before Ronaldhino. Someone will pop up doing the 'Roulette' years before Zidane next.

I also used to believe Bugsy Burrows was the most skilful footballer I'd ever seen. Not any more.
Wait till you see Ronaldo doing the elastico before Ronaldinho did it but doing it whilst in a full sprint

Óscar García observed, "I'd never seen anyone play football with such technical ability, creativity and precision at that incredible speed. What stood out to all of us, from the moment we met Ronnie, was that he could do things which other players found very difficult and make them look easy. But he could also produce those things while running at an unbelievable, explosive pace."

still astonishes me some of the things he did whilst at full speed
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Yorkykopite

  Legacy Fan
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:57:39 pm
Could he do the Pele header v Banks? We all tried for years and failed miserably. Best header ever, best save ever, and the pass from Carlos Alberto to Jairzinho deserves careful study - amazing.

Too right Doc. That Brazilian team (the best ever maybe) seemed to love executing the hardest pass in football - ie the long, straight pass to a player at 12 o'clock. They did something similar in the build-up to the glorious 4th goal in the Final (the one that included Clodoaldo making spaghetti out of Italian legs)

And the thing about Pele (which is also true of Best and Messi) is that he was a superb header of the ball. Just as wonderful as the header you mention was his goal that put Brazil one up in the Final. A flighty cross, a prodigious and early leap, the anti-Newtonian 'hang' in the air, and a snap of the neck to smash the ball home with a thunderous header.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:18:25 pm
Too right Doc. That Brazilian team (the best ever maybe) seemed to love executing the hardest pass in football - ie the long, straight pass to a player at 12 o'clock. They did something similar in the build-up to the glorious 4th goal in the Final (the one that included Clodoaldo making spaghetti out of Italian legs)

And the thing about Pele (which is also true of Best and Messi) is that he was a superb header of the ball. Just as wonderful as the header you mention was his goal that put Brazil one up in the Final. A flighty cross, a prodigious and early leap, the anti-Newtonian 'hang' in the air, and a snap of the neck to smash the ball home with a thunderous header.
The pass was a real daisy cutter with a massive spin on it to take it around Terry Cooper on its first bounce after travelling about thirty yards.

I'll have to go and watch it again, then come on here and apologise because it's a five yard side footer.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm
Well anyway here it is. Forget the save, forget the header, just watch the impossible pass right at the start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G_q2aB5G6o
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

PoetryInMotion

Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:30 pm
It's so interesting. I've had to revise one or two things after seeing some of the highlight reels. First George Best doing the 'Cruyff Turn' before Cruyff*. Then Rivelino doing the 'Elastico' before Ronaldhino. Someone will pop up doing the 'Roulette' years before Zidane next.

I also used to believe Bugsy Burrows was the most skilful footballer I'd ever seen. Not any more.

*I've just remembered my mate who is a performance artist and once came up with a stunning piece of himself performing what he considered the three greatest 'moves' of the 20th century. The first was a sort of imitation of Neil Armstrong walking on the Moon, the second was the Chinese student shuffling from side to side to stop the tank regiment in Tiananmen Square, and the third was the Cruyff Turn. Not bad.

Rivelino doing the elastico is a famous one. However, I would say that, I don't think it's about who did it first. I think it's about who mastered it and I think Cruyff mastered the Cruyff turn better than anybody up until his time.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:56:38 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:44:22 pm
Well anyway here it is. Forget the save, forget the header, just watch the impossible pass right at the start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G_q2aB5G6o

A marvellous pass. A sort of stab with the outside of the boot. Slightly easier to do if you are stationary, but Carlos Alberto was moving with a degree of speed when he did it. (Dare I say it's the kind of pass I'd expect today from Trent?).

The other thing about the whole clip is David Coleman's commentary. He conveyed excitement like no other.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:59:01 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:44:22 pm
Well anyway here it is. Forget the save, forget the header, just watch the impossible pass right at the start.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G_q2aB5G6o

 :thumbup

A moment to remember, that.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:02:07 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:55:01 pm
Rivelino doing the elastico is a famous one. However, I would say that, I don't think it's about who did it first. I think it's about who mastered it and I think Cruyff mastered the Cruyff turn better than anybody up until his time.

Unquestionably. (Though I here I will open myself to ridicule by saying no one has been able to execute the 'CT' with either foot quite as well as Lallana).

I sort of disagree with you about the originators though. They are the ones we should reserve our highest praise for. After all it's the conception of a new skill which is difficult. To even conceive it in the mind as a possibility. How do people do that? My suspicion is that children, young lads, do it in street football. That's the place for outrageous experimentation. So it eventually works its way into the professional game from the grass roots.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:56:38 pm


The other thing about the whole clip is David Coleman's commentary. He conveyed excitement like no other.
I always loved his, "Ren-Sen-brink, rensenbrink, (slightly faster) rensenbrink, Rensenbrink, (much faster and louder) RENSENBRINK! One nil."
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm
Ronaldo def. did the elastico before Ronaldinho :D
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:03:28 pm
I always loved his, "Ren-Sen-brink, rensenbrink, (slightly faster) rensenbrink, Rensenbrink, (much faster and louder) RENSENBRINK! One nil."

Or to expand on the theme. Keegan! One nil! That makes it Two-One to Liverpool.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:19:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:05:04 pm
Or to expand on the theme. Keegan! One nil! That makes it Two-One to Liverpool.
Going well off topic now but must mention the time he obviously had a huge tribute speech ready (probably written down on a piece of lined paper from a old exercise book) to be produced when Bobby Moore came majestically striding out of defence - it was England v Germany. 

Suddenly the moment arrived, and I'm sure I could here the paper being unfolded. BO- BBY MOORE! (slow and deliberate) COOOOOL. (Fast and slightly panicky) too cool. Hoeness, one nil." (sound of paper being torn).
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:25:40 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:19:51 pm
Going well off topic now but must mention the time he obviously had a huge tribute speech ready (probably written down on a piece of lined paper from a old exercise book) to be produced when Bobby Moore came majestically striding out of defence - it was England v Germany. 

Suddenly the moment arrived, and I'm sure I could here the paper being unfolded. BO- BBY MOORE! (slow and deliberate) COOOOOL. (Fast and slightly panicky) too cool. Hoeness, one nil." (sound of paper being torn).

Fantastic. Was that the 1-3 match at Wembley when Netzer ran the show?

I also remember him confidently barking out the One-Nil line in a 1978 World Cup match only to see the ball slowly roll against the post and bounce out. Then..."Not One-Nil! Nil-Nil!"

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
