A couple things:1. Georgie Best is/was a genius2. What a thread lads, what a thread3. My contribution - not a complete player as the ones mentioned here - and certainly not a Red, but someone who brought me immense joy in watching him playA. His technical finishing (pace, power, accuracy) is among some of the tops of his generation.B. You always feel like he could come up with something big, in a big moment - some of his free kicks are pure filthC. Not represented here on this video - but his vision for a pass or a sequence of passes is one of the best of his generation as well.I offer you -----> some joy in an imperfect vessel - 55 Goals by Dmitri Payet (one player who reminds me that miracles happen every day)