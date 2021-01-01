« previous next »
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:30 pm
It's so interesting. I've had to revise one or two things after seeing some of the highlight reels. First George Best doing the 'Cruyff Turn' before Cruyff*. Then Rivelino doing the 'Elastico' before Ronaldhino. Someone will pop up doing the 'Roulette' years before Zidane next.

I also used to believe Bugsy Burrows was the most skilful footballer I'd ever seen. Not any more.

*I've just remembered my mate who is a performance artist and once came up with a stunning piece of himself performing what he considered the three greatest 'moves' of the 20th century. The first was a sort of imitation of Neil Armstrong walking on the Moon, the second was the Chinese student shuffling from side to side to stop the tank regiment in Tiananmen Square, and the third was the Cruyff Turn. Not bad. 
Could he do the Pele header v Banks? We all tried for years and failed miserably. Best header ever, best save ever, and the pass from Carlos Alberto to Jairzinho deserves careful study - amazing.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
A couple things:

1.  Georgie Best is/was a genius

2.  What a thread lads, what a thread

3.  My contribution - not a complete player as the ones mentioned here - and certainly not a Red, but someone who brought me immense joy in watching him play

            A.  His technical finishing (pace, power, accuracy) is among some of the tops of his generation.
           
            B.   You always feel like he could come up with something big, in a big moment - some of his free kicks are pure filth

            C.   Not represented here on this video - but his vision for a pass or a sequence of passes is one of the best of his generation as well.


I offer you ----->  some joy in an imperfect vessel - 55 Goals by Dmitri Payet (one player who reminds me that miracles happen every day)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bk75DTn6Mgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bk75DTn6Mgs</a>
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:28 pm
Only Garrincha belongs in the goat debate - hopefully.

It certainly gave him a taste for it. He fathered 14 kids apparently.
