Author Topic: George Best - on a par with Messi?  (Read 607 times)

George Best - on a par with Messi?
Georgie Best - my favourite player ever. And I say that as someone who is as fervent a Red as any and fucking hate anything Manc. Except Bestie of course. Anyroad, just come across the most complete compilation of Bestie at his unique best (thank you Filler lad).

Sure Messis career and honours dwarfs Besties whose top flight career was cut harrowingly short at the prime age of 26/27 by the booze. Yet his top flight career still spanned a good ten years and pound for pound Im not sure if any attacking player even Messi can outstrip whats on this compilation. Match it? Sure. Thats inevitable with Messis unrivalled pantheon of everything hes done including very likely every fart. But eclipse it skill for skill? Hmm. Not sure. Then again I am a Best disciple and Im no Messi afficianado. So do put me right if Im just clinging to my nostalgia. But not sure how youll sway me after my drooling over the following montage.

https://youtu.be/ZuOkQYayFUI

 :)
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Love it Timbo, just watched the first five and I'll finish it over a cup of tea later.
Two footed, crazy acceleration and balance - God given talents.
I just saw early on in that highlight reel that thing he does when he knows he's going to get clattered and uses the force of the challenge to accelerate away from the defender without losing balance or control of the ball - he had everything didn't he - the looks and the look, cool as anything.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:06 am
Love it Timbo, just watched the first five and I'll finish it over a cup of tea later.
Two footed, crazy acceleration and balance - God given talents.
I just saw early on in that highlight reel that thing he does when he knows he's going to get clattered and uses the force of the challenge to accelerate away from the defender without losing balance or control of the ball - he had everything didn't he - the looks and the look, cool as anything.

I'll add another quality that you've not mentioned: courage. In these clips, he shows incredible bravery to keep showing for the ball knowing he's going to be clattered, and keeping hold of the ball after being clattered.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:06 am
Love it Timbo, just watched the first five and I'll finish it over a cup of tea later.
Two footed, crazy acceleration and balance - God given talents.
I just saw early on in that highlight reel that thing he does when he knows he's going to get clattered and uses the force of the challenge to accelerate away from the defender without losing balance or control of the ball - he had everything didn't he - the looks and the look, cool as anything.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:00:52 am
I'll add another quality that you've not mentioned: courage. In these clips, he shows incredible bravery to keep showing for the ball knowing he's going to be clattered, and keeping hold of the ball after being clattered.

So pleased you both watched it. I'm on my third watch today!! Great that like myself you marveled at the stuff on that video. A lot of it we've seen before but I'd guess about half is new to me and that more complete representation of just why the likes of us watch him with mouths agape really does do justice to my own memory of what I used to see in those early/mid '60's encounters with United when every time he got the ball you'd shit yourself whilst purring at this genius in footy boots and floppy shirt.

It probably seems almost sacrilegious to some who have Messi or Maradona or Pele on those unassailable pedestals to laud Bestie so much but I think this new far more complete video will help those to see that the fella was the real deal in football genius criteria and not simply hype as many still do seem to think and above all from the perspective of unique God-given talent and execution thereof can be genuinely said to deserve his place on that same unique pantheon as the other three.

 :)
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:04:25 pm
So pleased you both watched it. I'm on my third watch today!! Great that like myself you marveled at the stuff on that video. A lot of it we've seen before but I'd guess about half is new to me and that more complete representation of just why the likes of us watch him with mouths agape really does do justice to my own memory of what I used to see in those early/mid '60's encounters with United when every time he got the ball you'd shit yourself whilst purring at this genius in footy boots and floppy shirt.

It probably seems almost sacrilegious to some who have Messi or Maradona or Pele on those unassailable pedestals to laud Bestie so much but I think this new far more complete video will help those to see that the fella was the real deal in football genius criteria and not simply hype as many still do seem to think and above all from the perspective of unique God-given talent and execution thereof can be genuinely said to deserve his place on that same unique pantheon as the other three.

 :)

From what I saw in that video, the Liverpool analogy I can think of would be peak Barnes or Suarez. The same air of every team mate looking for him to create magic. Except that, even moreso than Barnes (and much moreso than Suarez), opposition defenders were looking to cripple him as a way of stopping him. A non-Liverpool analogy might be Maradona.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:10:09 pm
From what I saw in that video, the Liverpool analogy I can think of would be peak Barnes or Suarez. The same air of every team mate looking for him to create magic. Except that, even moreso than Barnes (and much moreso than Suarez), opposition defenders were looking to cripple him as a way of stopping him. A non-Liverpool analogy might be Maradona.

Yeah. And both him and Maradona seemed almost indestructible, superhuman even despite the burliest defenders attempting to cripple them.

As for Barnesy and Suarez. Loved them both to bits like every Red. They were each amazing in their inimitable styles. Both genuine world class by any gauge in any age. But as much as I'd love it if it were the case neither get near to that God-given level I witnessed with Best or maradona or Messi or pele.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:27:38 pm
Yeah. And both him and Maradona seemed almost indestructible, superhuman even despite the burliest defenders attempting to cripple them.

As for Barnesy and Suarez. Loved them both to bits like every Red. They were each amazing in their inimitable styles. Both genuine world class by any gauge in any age. But as much as I'd love it if it were the case neither get near to that God-given level I witnessed with Best or maradona or Messi or pele.

Just trying to think of Liverpool analogies, in case readers aren't familiar with any football outside Liverpool. In all my experience of football, Maradona would be the closest.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
One thing Messi has over George Best is a much better goals per game ratio. I wasn't around to watch Best though, and he wouldn't have been protected anywhere near as much as Messi was/is.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:37:18 pm
One thing Messi has over George Best is a much better goals per game ratio. I wasn't around to watch Best though, and he wouldn't have been protected anywhere near as much as Messi was/is.

Some of the tackles in the video would be straight reds in today's game. I doubt they were booked at the time.

Another United player from that period who might be less appreciated by Liverpool fans is Bobby Charlton. Like Gordon Banks, what I've seen of him looked surprisingly modern in playing style. He's probably best known for his goals, but I also liked how he quickly got the ball under control, and looked to move the ball on. Unlike many players from the b&w era (or much of the 70s and 80s for that matter), I don't think Bobby Charlton would have looked out of place in a top 2010s side.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Loved Bestie. The perfect example of flawed genius. On those pitches too
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Some of the tackles in the video would be straight reds in today's game. I doubt they were booked at the time.

Another United player from that period who might be less appreciated by Liverpool fans is Bobby Charlton. Like Gordon Banks, what I've seen of him looked surprisingly modern in playing style. He's probably best known for his goals, but I also liked how he quickly got the ball under control, and looked to move the ball on. Unlike many players from the b&w era (or much of the 70s and 80s for that matter), I don't think Bobby Charlton would have looked out of place in a top 2010s side.

george best was a great footballer but messi is the best I've seen.

Bobby Charlton was also a great - remember him scoring a belter in the mancs 4 - 1 win at anfield in 69 ( I think )
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
You often wonder how Best or maradona or pele would have thrived in the last 20 years?  Maradona and Best were outrageous talents and lifted teams to other levels. Pele was the top dog of a team of top dogs. I reckon if the former 2 had been playing nowadays they would wipe the floor with Ronald or Messi as I just think they had more in them, and thats no disrespect to messi or Ronaldo
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:53:26 pm
You often wonder how Best or maradona or pele would have thrived in the last 20 years?  Maradona and Best were outrageous talents and lifted teams to other levels. Pele was the top dog of a team of top dogs. I reckon if the former 2 had been playing nowadays they would wipe the floor with Ronald or Messi as I just think they had more in them, and thats no disrespect to messi or Ronaldo

There aren't too many players that you could say would be able to play in any era. The greats of the past could certainly play in today's game, but there would be even fewer from today's game that could play on the pitches of the 60s/70s/80s and handle the physical aspect of the game. I think Messi could, but Ronaldo couldn't. The state of him diving all over the place yesterday, there's no way he would handle the physical side from years gone by.

Being from NI and my mum being a Man Utd fan, obviously I've had people telling me all my life about how good Best was. He's before my time, so all I've got are opinions and compilation videos. Plenty of footage in that clip from Timbo's Goals that I hadn't seen before. The type of player you wish you were old enough to see in the flesh, regardless of who he plays for.

Quite clearly deserves to be mentioned alongside Pele, Messi, Maradona. For me those 4 are streets ahead of anyone else, but Messi will always edge it for me given I have actually seen him play week in week out.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
When he drops the shoulder, the balance and that burst of acceleration, lethal combination.

5:21 is sublime ,looks that European Cup final which is on that video a few times he absolute destroyed Benfica that night.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
One thing you've got to say about Best and Maradona; they were having the shit kicked out of them. Look at some of those lunges on Best in that video, you can't tell me that some weren't actively trying to end his career.

Messi for me is the greatest, Maradona my favourite because he's just so human, and Best is definitely more of the latter than the former. Messi, for all the fouling he's taken and attention he's been given, didn't have to play on those pitches, with those balls, with the refereeing and tackling as it was then.

That's why, by and large, it's fun but ultimately fruitless to compare eras.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Great compilation, he was insanely gifted thats for sure, I never feel like giving an opinion either way on these things to be honest though as I've just not seen enough from either player week in week out to form a proper opinion.

One thing I noticed from the clips though apart from all that skill was the defending back then was absolutely shockingly shite at times, howler after howler, it's like watching a game of fifa when every button was stuck except for the slide tackle option.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Neither of them are a patch on King Kenny, Maradona or the real Ronaldo
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:06:41 pm
The greats of the past could certainly play in today's game, but there would be even fewer from today's game that could play on the pitches of the 60s/70s/80s and handle the physical aspect of the game. I think Messi could, but Ronaldo couldn't. The state of him diving all over the place yesterday, there's no way he would handle the physical side from years gone by.

Ronaldo would dominate defences of yesteryear.  The defenders would never have seen a forward who can skin them on the ground and dominate them in the air.  They'd just resort to hacking him down and it'd be red card city.

There's a lot that's shit about the game these days, but defenders just scything down and hacking lumps out of forwards isn't one of them.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Very impressive.  Although got to say prime Messi did things quite similar.. but with a fraction of the time and space Best is being afforded there.
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:53:05 pm
Ronaldo would dominate defences of yesteryear.  The defenders would never have seen a forward who can skin them on the ground and dominate them in the air.  They'd just resort to hacking him down and it'd be red card city.

There's a lot that's shit about the game these days, but defenders just scything down and hacking lumps out of forwards isn't one of them.

I doubt they'd get red cards to be honest.

But he's a strong lad which is why it's even more disappointing that every second of every game he's looking to hit the deck crying. He doesn't need to
Re: George Best - on a par with Messi?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:59:30 pm
I doubt they'd get red cards to be honest.

But he's a strong lad which is why it's even more disappointing that every second of every game he's looking to hit the deck crying. He doesn't need to

Agree on that, he doesn't need to go down like he does.  But you import defenders from the 80s into today's game and they'd be lost without the option to hack players down.  It'd take a year of adjustment at least.  Watch any dribbler from that era and they're constantly hurdling lunges and getting barged into.
