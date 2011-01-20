Love it Timbo, just watched the first five and I'll finish it over a cup of tea later.

Two footed, crazy acceleration and balance - God given talents.

I just saw early on in that highlight reel that thing he does when he knows he's going to get clattered and uses the force of the challenge to accelerate away from the defender without losing balance or control of the ball - he had everything didn't he - the looks and the look, cool as anything.



I'll add another quality that you've not mentioned: courage. In these clips, he shows incredible bravery to keep showing for the ball knowing he's going to be clattered, and keeping hold of the ball after being clattered.



So pleased you both watched it. I'm on my third watch today!! Great that like myself you marveled at the stuff on that video. A lot of it we've seen before but I'd guess about half is new to me and that more complete representation of just why the likes of us watch him with mouths agape really does do justice to my own memory of what I used to see in those early/mid '60's encounters with United when every time he got the ball you'd shit yourself whilst purring at this genius in footy boots and floppy shirt.It probably seems almost sacrilegious to some who have Messi or Maradona or Pele on those unassailable pedestals to laud Bestie so much but I think this new far more complete video will help those to see that the fella was the real deal in football genius criteria and not simply hype as many still do seem to think and above all from the perspective of unique God-given talent and execution thereof can be genuinely said to deserve his place on that same unique pantheon as the other three.