One thing you've got to say about Best and Maradona; they were having the shit kicked out of them. Look at some of those lunges on Best in that video, you can't tell me that some weren't actively trying to end his career.
Messi for me is the greatest, Maradona my favourite because he's just so human, and Best is definitely more of the latter than the former. Messi, for all the fouling he's taken and attention he's been given, didn't have to play on those pitches, with those balls, with the refereeing and tackling as it was then.
That's why, by and large, it's fun but ultimately fruitless to compare eras.