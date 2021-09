Georgie Best - my favourite player ever. And I say that as someone who is as fervent a Red as any and fucking hate anything Manc. Except Bestie of course. Anyroad, just come across the most complete compilation of Bestie at his unique best (thank you Filler lad).Sure Messiís career and honours dwarfs Bestieís whose top flight career was cut harrowingly short at the prime age of 26/27 by the booze. Yet his top flight career still spanned a good ten years and pound for pound Iím not sure if any attacking player even Messi can outstrip whatís on this compilation. Match it? Sure. Thatís inevitable with Messiís unrivalled pantheon of everything heís done including very likely every fart. But eclipse it skill for skill? Hmm. Not sure. Then again I am a Best disciple and Iím no Messi afficianado. So do put me right if Iím just clinging to my nostalgia. But not sure how youíll sway me after my drooling over the following montage.