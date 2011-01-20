Thanks to those who provided options after I was geoblocked on the LFC website. In fact the game did become available eventually, must be a 48 hour lock or thereabouts.
I echo the commendation of Morton. Bradley did reasonably well, some nice attacking moments, a few sloppy defensive moments suggest he's not PL ready yet but that's okay. Gordon showed flashes of real quality. Kelleher fantastic, moves like a cat.
Favourite moment was Gomez and co not giving a solitary fuck when Lees-Melou hurt his wrist shortly after hacking Jones down with a Harvey-killer.