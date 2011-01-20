« previous next »
LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi

Fitzy.

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #520 on: September 22, 2021, 10:14:21 pm
Lovely looking draw. Nice to get winnable sides for a change.
PoetryInMotion

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #521 on: September 22, 2021, 10:15:03 pm
I got a good feeling about this and then we get Preston. Cool. City face West Ham and Chelsea face Southampton. Finally a good draw.
Mighty_Red

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #522 on: September 22, 2021, 10:18:21 pm
Happy with that, not a long trip and another chance to get some minutes into the squad.

Still trying to get over the shock of City being drawn away to a PL team. Richard's may lose out on his ambassador bonus here!
Sangria

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #523 on: September 22, 2021, 10:19:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 22, 2021, 05:38:17 pm
Staunton was very underrated, was surprised that the club let him go during his first spell.

I thought it was to do with the English quota.
scatman

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #524 on: September 22, 2021, 10:26:12 pm
So is Sepp cup tied against us?
farawayred

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #525 on: September 22, 2021, 10:26:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 22, 2021, 10:12:44 pm
We got Preston away in the next round. Good draw that.
Good that we avoided United and Everton.  ;)
dutchkop

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #526 on: September 22, 2021, 10:35:36 pm
Nice draw for us for a change. No united this time round which is sweet.                                                                         Preston v Liverpool

QPR v Sunderland
Burnley v Tottenham
Leicester v Brighton
West Ham v Manchester City
Stoke v Brentford
Arsenal v Leeds
Chelsea v Southampton
farawayred

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #527 on: September 22, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on September 22, 2021, 10:35:36 pm
Nice draw for us for a change. No united this time round which is sweet.                                                                         

Preston v Liverpool
QPR v Sunderland
Burnley v Tottenham
Leicester v Brighton
West Ham v Manchester City
Stoke v Brentford
Arsenal v Leeds
Chelsea v Southampton
Some really interesting or close matches to look forward to. Some may interfere with title competitors plans, others just fun to anticipate the result.
GreatEx

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #528 on: September 22, 2021, 10:41:41 pm
I find it hard to believe that's the way the balls came out of the bag, that's for sure
Samie

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #529 on: September 22, 2021, 10:45:20 pm
To be fair Harry Redknapp looked pissed so the fact that he got the balls out safeish should be a relief to all.
Hazell

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #530 on: September 22, 2021, 10:45:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 22, 2021, 10:45:20 pm
To be fair Harry Redknapp looked pissed so the fact that he got the balls out safeish should be a relief to all.

And normally he'd get his dog to do it for him.
farawayred

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #531 on: September 22, 2021, 10:46:54 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on September 22, 2021, 10:41:41 pm
I find it hard to believe that's the way the balls came out of the bag, that's for sure
You are right, City were supposed to host Sunderland, but somehow things were confused. The incident is under investigation.
Mighty_Red

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #532 on: September 22, 2021, 11:04:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 22, 2021, 10:26:43 pm
Good that we avoided United and Everton.  ;)
Somehow all of the teams managed to avoid them, are they playing each other for the 3rd round losers trophy? ;D
Sangria

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #533 on: September 22, 2021, 11:33:09 pm
Quote from: scatman on September 22, 2021, 10:26:12 pm
So is Sepp cup tied against us?

Ibe no idea.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #534 on: September 23, 2021, 12:25:59 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 22, 2021, 10:14:21 pm
Lovely looking draw. Nice to get winnable sides for a change.

Sometimes a championship club playing it's 1st team can be as challenging as a PL team playing its reserves (that looked like a weak Norwich team last night) but nevertheless a decent draw and learning experience for those that get a game.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #535 on: September 23, 2021, 05:34:27 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 23, 2021, 12:25:59 am
Sometimes a championship club playing it's 1st team can be as challenging as a PL team playing its reserves (that looked like a weak Norwich team last night) but nevertheless a decent draw and learning experience for those that get a game.

I think though PNE will probably also play a weakened side. Even Championship teams wont take this cup seriously until the later rounds. They play a lot of games too in a season.
thaddeus

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #536 on: September 23, 2021, 08:25:43 am
VVM

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #537 on: September 23, 2021, 08:58:47 am
I seem to remember Chelsea playing Derby in this cup a few years ago and giving permission for Tomori and Mount, who were on loan at Derby, to play. Presumably we can make the decision to allow Sepp to play against us in this.
redk84

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #538 on: September 23, 2021, 12:17:41 pm
Great draw! And City getting West Ham away  :o

redgriffin73

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #539 on: September 23, 2021, 03:03:28 pm
Quote from: redk84 on September 23, 2021, 12:17:41 pm
Great draw! And City getting West Ham away  :o



Micah Richards has some explaining to do to City's owners after getting the hot balls muddled up, that's for sure.
Realgman

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4' 79' Minamino 50' Origi
Reply #540 on: September 23, 2021, 04:35:26 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 22, 2021, 10:19:44 pm
I thought it was to do with the English quota.

Yeah staunton being from Ireland would have counted then as a foriegn player, of which only 4 were allowed at the time...
Fitzy.

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 02:16:29 pm
GreatEx

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #542 on: Today at 06:00:11 am
Thanks to those who provided options after I was geoblocked on the LFC website. In fact the game did become available eventually, must be a 48 hour lock or thereabouts.

I echo the commendation of Morton. Bradley did reasonably well, some nice attacking moments, a few sloppy defensive moments suggest he's not PL ready yet but that's okay. Gordon showed flashes of real quality. Kelleher fantastic, moves like a cat.

Favourite moment was Gomez and co not giving a solitary fuck when Lees-Melou hurt his wrist shortly after hacking Jones down with a Harvey-killer.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #543 on: Today at 06:36:08 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:00:11 am
Thanks to those who provided options after I was geoblocked on the LFC website. In fact the game did become available eventually, must be a 48 hour lock or thereabouts.



Used to happen to me all the time too. Got fed up and bought a VPN.
Knight

Re: LC: Norwich 0 v 3 Liverpool 4 79 Minamino 50 Origi
Reply #544 on: Today at 08:07:42 am
Quote from: VVM on September 23, 2021, 08:58:47 am
I seem to remember Chelsea playing Derby in this cup a few years ago and giving permission for Tomori and Mount, who were on loan at Derby, to play. Presumably we can make the decision to allow Sepp to play against us in this.

Yeah given we send him for experience would be slightly odd to deny him this experience if it's within our power. If it was the FA cup it might be different but we barely even want to win the league cup.
