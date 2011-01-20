Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Staunton was very underrated, was surprised that the club let him go during his first spell.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
We got Preston away in the next round. Good draw that.
Nice draw for us for a change. No united this time round which is sweet. Preston v LiverpoolQPR v SunderlandBurnley v TottenhamLeicester v BrightonWest Ham v Manchester CityStoke v BrentfordArsenal v LeedsChelsea v Southampton
To be fair Harry Redknapp looked pissed so the fact that he got the balls out safeish should be a relief to all.
I find it hard to believe that's the way the balls came out of the bag, that's for sure
Good that we avoided United and Everton.
So is Sepp cup tied against us?
Lovely looking draw. Nice to get winnable sides for a change.
Sometimes a championship club playing it's 1st team can be as challenging as a PL team playing its reserves (that looked like a weak Norwich team last night) but nevertheless a decent draw and learning experience for those that get a game.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]