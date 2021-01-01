Loved the travelling Kop singing the Suarez song. The Norwich fans must have been having horrible flashbacks (and he scored 2 tonight for AM).



The kids did really well. We always say they do (even when they don't), but tonight all 3 were excellent as was Curtis. Some of the lads passing was first class.



My only very small concern was Robbo when he came on. His delivery was below average and he played the Norwich forwards onside a couple of times. The CB's had stepped out but he dropped deep a couple of times. Maybe the fact that he hasn't played with the CB's much is the reason, but he needs to sort that out or we will get punished against the better teams. Hopefully VVD will sort it.



Odds on favourite to draw another PL team now.....