Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:45:40 pm
We picked a reasonably strong team for Arsenal last year, but it was before the CL started and the international break (it was the game before the Villa thrashing).

Having already picked up injuries (Thiago/Elliot) it's not worth risking players for the LC with City coming up and an away CL game.

Given the AFCON in January, and another international break, we could do without facing City or someone twice in a semi final that month anyway, so if we go out in the LC it's not a big deal. We'd have made more signings to cover if we were that bothered about the cups.

Our team against Arsenal was:

Adrian

N. Williams
R. Williams
Van Dijk
Milner

Jones
Grujic
Wilson

Salah
Minamino
Jota

We can pick a stronger team tonight without risking any of our best 11.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:50 pm
Our team against Arsenal was:

Adrian

N. Williams
R. Williams
Van Dijk
Milner

Jones
Grujic
Wilson

Salah
Minamino
Jota

We can pick a stronger team tonight without risking any of our best 11.

Perhaps but i'd be amazed if our best two players (Virg and Mo) were anywhere near Carrow Road tonight, or play the next round.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:16:21 pm
lovely intro, looking forward to Kaide Gordon playing :)
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:17:43 pm
I sentimentally do want to see Phillips play but realistically we do need to get more minutes in Gomez and Konate. They need to be up to speed so we can readily rotate them with Virgil and Joel without much of a drop off.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:17:43 pm
I sentimentally do want to see Phillips play but realistically we do need to get more minutes in Gomez and Konate. They need to be up to speed so we can readily rotate them with Virgil and Joel without much of a drop off.

This is my thinking. I'd have said Gomez at RB, but I suggested that could be an option in pre-season and got laughed at. (Despite everyone now doing the same here!)

I'd like a youngster a right back Bradley seems to be the favourite, but I'm guessing it will only happen if Henderson plays and can help out on that side, or Gordon plays on the left side.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:21:17 pm
This is my thinking. I'd have said Gomez at RB, but I suggested that could be an option in pre-season and got laughed at. (Despite everyone now doing the same here!)

I'd like a youngster a right back Bradley seems to be the favourite, but I'm guessing it will only happen if Henderson plays and can help out on that side, or Gordon plays on the left side.

There is a dilemma at right back. I could see Gomez potentially being needed there at some point this season so it's not a bad shout for him to familiarize himself in the role tonight but I suspect we will prioritize getting him up to speed at CB whilst offering an opportunity to Bradley at right back. Gives us a chance to have a look at him in a real game and sends a positive message to the other youngsters that there are opportunities in the first team, which is something we've done very well over the last few seasons.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:48:15 pm
First time in the away end for 2-3 years tonight, looking forward to cheering on the young & fringe players, fully believe in them to get the job done!
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:57:44 am
Maybe use Nat as a DM, he's definitely got the passing range and mobility for it
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #168 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:57:44 am
Maybe use Nat as a DM, he's definitely got the passing range and mobility for it
Great bait.

In fairness though, he's a decent passer and Fabinho's not exactly the quickest either, so maybe Nat could do a job at DM.

I'm taking the piss, obviously.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #169 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm
That wasn't even good bait :D

He probably will start though, so the fewm when that happens is going to be fun
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #170 on: Today at 03:16:33 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:10:57 pm
That wasn't even good bait :D

He probably will start though, so the fewm when that happens is going to be fun

Are people seriously against him starting tonight? You can't extend someone's contract at his age and not start them in the early rounds of the League Cup. He's earned that at least!
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
Reply #171 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:43:23 am
I'd be surprised if this wasn't the team

                               Kelleher


Bradley          Phillips          Gomez          Tsimikas


                                Milner
                     Ox                      Jones


         Gordon                                    Minamino
                                  Origi

No idea how strong Norwich will go. Would be nice to get through so these lads have more games to show what they can do. But a PL side away is always going to be tricky.


good mix of first team and squad players to get them match fit and sharpness.

really hope taki have a good game and shows us what he can bring to the squad.
