We picked a reasonably strong team for Arsenal last year, but it was before the CL started and the international break (it was the game before the Villa thrashing).Having already picked up injuries (Thiago/Elliot) it's not worth risking players for the LC with City coming up and an away CL game.Given the AFCON in January, and another international break, we could do without facing City or someone twice in a semi final that month anyway, so if we go out in the LC it's not a big deal. We'd have made more signings to cover if we were that bothered about the cups.
Our team against Arsenal was: AdrianN. WilliamsR. WilliamsVan DijkMilnerJonesGrujicWilsonSalahMinaminoJotaWe can pick a stronger team tonight without risking any of our best 11.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
I sentimentally do want to see Phillips play but realistically we do need to get more minutes in Gomez and Konate. They need to be up to speed so we can readily rotate them with Virgil and Joel without much of a drop off.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
This is my thinking. I'd have said Gomez at RB, but I suggested that could be an option in pre-season and got laughed at. (Despite everyone now doing the same here!)I'd like a youngster a right back Bradley seems to be the favourite, but I'm guessing it will only happen if Henderson plays and can help out on that side, or Gordon plays on the left side.
Maybe use Nat as a DM, he's definitely got the passing range and mobility for it
That wasn't even good bait He probably will start though, so the fewm when that happens is going to be fun
I'd be surprised if this wasn't the team KelleherBradley Phillips Gomez Tsimikas Milner Ox Jones Gordon Minamino OrigiNo idea how strong Norwich will go. Would be nice to get through so these lads have more games to show what they can do. But a PL side away is always going to be tricky.
