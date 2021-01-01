« previous next »
Author Topic: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:09 pm
Hopefully Naby stays home, pretty much in the can't risk him stage now with Thiago and Harvey out.

Cant risk any of the first choice midfield

Jones needs game time
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:12:31 pm »
Arphexhead, Degen, Phillips, Kabak, Tsimikas (C), Plessis, Spearing, Grujic, Pacheco, Origi, Ngog.

3-0 Reds.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
Kelleher and Jones will start tomorrow, says Lijnders.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Curtis confirmed to start, so youd expect it to be Milner and Ox alongside him. Just having Milner out there with possibly two debutants is invaluable.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Any other potential surprises from the U23s/U18s from people who know more?

Bradley and Gordon are the obvious ones from the U23s who didnt play in their last game. Quansah seemed really good in the Youth Cup last season and doesn't seem to have played either U23 or U18s last game, so chance he gets on the bench maybe? Morton as well potentially? Came off at HT against Leeds.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Thanks for the OP Dougle.

Looking forward to this, Im still a supporter of both domestic cups on the whole. Would love us to reach the final of either. Who doesnt love a big day out at Wembley with the possibility to win something.

Hopefully our fringe players and youngsters will play and that will be enough as I suspect Norwich will rotate massively given their start to the season.

Be nice to get the win and then a non premier league side at home in the next round for a change
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm »
Can't imagine Gomez being asked to play right back just yet. Much more running, much more twisting and turning.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:19:16 pm
Any other potential surprises from the U23s/U18s from people who know more?

Bradley and Gordon are the obvious ones from the U23s who didnt play in their last game. Quansah seemed really good in the Youth Cup last season and doesn't seem to have played either U23 or U18s last game, so chance he gets on the bench maybe? Morton as well potentially? Came off at HT against Leeds.
Quansah has been out injured. Morton might be a good shout for the bench as he's been with the first team training at times as well. Given the short turnaround I'm not expecting many on the bench but hopefully at least a couple more do.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 10:10:32 am
I think one of Mane / Jota will start. Jota has was subbed against Palace and Mane didn't start Milan last week.

You're right about Milly.

Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.

While "worthless" - it still gives a good chance to get fringe players time - and a cup is a cup. If we can progress and win it - we should.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
I see Kloppo's gone on his annual League Cup holiday again.  ;D
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:26:15 pm »
how am I supposed to believe that we take this cup serious when Klopp can't be bothered showing up for presser  ;D
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:44:23 pm »
Lijnders really talking up Kaide Gordon in the presser. Think he benefits from the midfield injuries, reckon Keita will be rested for Brentford and that means Jones and Ox will both play in midfield - so a space open for him in attack alongside Minamino and Origi.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
With the latest injury news from Lijnders this afternoon I could see Bradley and Gordon starting. Both were left out of the squad entirely for the U23 game on Sunday so will at least be on the bench.

                               Kelleher


Bradley          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                                Milner
                     Ox                      Jones


         Gordon                                    Minamino
                                  Origi
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.

A "worthless"cup that is a cracking day out at wembley for fans and players if we get to the final ( know it was 2012 last time) This thought process fucking baffles me every time it gets trotted out as we should be able to rotate players, introduce new faces and pick a team to win each round, not just write the fucking thing off.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:03:22 pm
With the latest injury news from Lijnders this afternoon I could see Bradley and Gordon starting. Both were left out of the squad entirely for the U23 game on Sunday so will at least be on the bench.

                               Kelleher


Bradley          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                                Milner
                     Ox                      Jones


         Gordon                                    Minamino
                                  Origi

I think Nat will get a game.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 03:07:29 pm
A "worthless"cup that is a cracking day out at wembley for fans and players if we get to the final ( know it was 2012 last time) This thought process fucking baffles me every time it gets trotted out as we should be able to rotate players, introduce new faces and pick a team to win each round, not just write the fucking thing off.

I'd agree it's not a worthless cup but we do need to rotate and, hopefully see the likes of Gordon.

Options a bit limited as Trent, Neco, Thiago all out and Firmino just back in training;
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/444078-fitness-update-thiago-alexander-arnold-firmino-and-williams

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:13:32 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 03:07:29 pm
A "worthless"cup that is a cracking day out at wembley for fans and players if we get to the final ( know it was 2012 last time) This thought process fucking baffles me every time it gets trotted out as we should be able to rotate players, introduce new faces and pick a team to win each round, not just write the fucking thing off.

We got to the final in 2016 and the semi's the following year.

We've actually been very unlucky since, with draws. Since 2016, we've been knocked out by Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal, plus the joke that was having to play Villa whilst the Club World Cup was ongoing. We've also knocked out Tottenham and Arsenal during that period.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:12:23 pm
I think Nat will get a game.

Yeah, think he's nailed on. The only senior CB who hasn't had a game this season. Only question for me is who partners him in defence, my guess is Konate with Gomez at RB but they might not fancy putting Joe there.

Think Konate and Gomez will play at Porto (in part to rest Matip and Virgil for City), so it might not be a big deal if one of them is on the bench tomorrow with Bradley playing RB.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:54:06 pm »
Sounds silly but I wouldn't mind if we get knocked out. Our squad is just not deep enough imo.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:57:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:54:06 pm
Sounds silly but I wouldn't mind if we get knocked out. Our squad is just not deep enough imo.

We don't have the squad to compete on all four fronts, we've never really had that under Klopp.  But I'd rather we win every match we play, even if we just end up playing kids in a domestic cup semi final.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 12:19:35 pm
                                                        Bring on your Internazionale,
                                                    Bring on your Roma by the score,
                                                         Barcelona, Real Madrid,
                                                    Who the fuck you trying to kid
                                           Cos Liverpool are the team that I adore.


                                                        Come on you yellows.



Well weve had the bells n whistles. The return of the Reds to battle for the League, The Holy Grail. The massive highs of coming home, to the heartlands of Anfield, to the people. The glad rags, garlands and garnishings of a major Champions League showdown with AC Milan. Rattling the bones of memories, songs of spirit, of the tribe, echoing round the old ground. Were bouncing already, weve already had another great comeback.

But enough of that. Arguably the most pointless game of our season happens on Tuesday night. Lucky me.

This week we've got Norwich City in The League Cup. Or is it the League Cup which used be The Capital One Cup ? The Carling Cup, Worthington Cup, Coca Cola Cup, Rumbelows Cup, Littlewoods Challenge Cup and, at a time when we were dominant, the good old Milk Cup.

Liverpools run, in the era of The Milk Cup was formidable. Between 1980 and 1984 Liverpool played 42 matches in this competition, losing just one leg of a double header along the way. We won it 4 consecutive times. It really meant something (to me) then. There were many battles, replays, even second replays. Mud, mist, mentality and muscle. They beat good teams in the finals, twice going to replays to do it. Everton, Manchester Utd, Spurs and West Ham.

Kennys equalising goal, a fantastic volley from a sublime chip from Terry Mac in the replay against West Ham is, for me, one of the great goals. Treat yourself, find it. The game was at Villa Park, a proper ground, proper atmosphere, a tight, tough game, proper teams.


Funnily enough we met Norwich City in the competition on that run. On 30th of November 1982, in the fourth round, 13,235 souls probably froze while watching The Reds win 2-0. It was Thatcher time, The Falklands War, recession, unrest, intentional degradation. If ever the city needed a boost it was then. Can you guess the 12 that played that night for Bob Paisleys Reds ?
Bruce in goal, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Mark Laurenson, Kenny Dalglish, Craig Johnson, Sammy Lee, Rushey and one Graeme Souness. The twelfth man was David Fairclough, whirling spindles himself. He scored, as he often did, coming on as a sub for Mark Laurenson, the other scorer. Real footballers one and all.

George Sephton was up in the Gods that night, spinning. Even the music of that era has endured. I checked the top 50 that week. Heres my George top 5 playlist that night,


                                                            Back on the chain gang (The Pretenders)
                                                            Mirror Man (The Human League)
                                                            Mad World (Tears for Fears)
                                                            I dont wanna dance (Eddy Grant)
                                                            Pass The Dutchie (Musical Youth)



Those were the days my friend. We thought theyd never end.


So to Tuesdays Skys soccer-ball match-up. Its safe to say Jurgan hasnt gone balls out for this particular competition. Under him, in 5 seasons weve managed 12 matches. (In 1983-84 it took The Reds 13 matches alone to swig milk from the Cup). True, weve beaten the mighty MK Dons, hammered Lincoln and thrashed Southampton in 3 of our 4 victories. We generally draw and go out on pennos and we have been dumped out by a few of the big hitters. Not stellar but often fun.

Checking through Jurgans teams, in fairness, when he can, he does put out interesting talented, mixed teams. So whos gonna play on Tuesday. Before yesterdays game I thought maybe Milner plays and captains.
                                                                            Kelleher,
                                                        Neco ?      Joe,    Konaté,     Kostas ?
                                                                      Curtis  ?????   Naki
                                                                     Taki   Big Divock  Ox                                 

But now I doubt Milner plays on Tuesday. Nabis on a hot streak so he starts for me, as do Ox, Taki and Curtis, Left fullback Kostas played yesterday also so now I am not so sure. I hope Fabinho does not play. It could be we get an U23 player or 2 at fullback. Over to you folks.

As for our hosts. Tucked in comfortably in 20th place in the league with 2 goals scored and 14 conceded, its business as usual for Norwich.

I checked on Farke and the teams he has put out in this competition while playing top flight football. Unsurprisingly hes gone full rotation both times. Mind you they whacked Bournemouth 6-0 in round 2 with a team full of players none of whom I recognised beyond Brandon Williams. So somewhere in this squad there are goals. Perhaps it will be a reunion of a sort for Mr Kavak who quietly impressed in his brief mother Theresa trip to Anfields centre half vacuum last season.

My wild guess is he will likely go with the same(ish) second team and try and get a few players to give it a go, live on Sky, to force themselves into the first team.
In reality its a bit of a free hit for both managers because, lets face it, beyond manic Pep and his puppet masters, this is a fun night out for everyone these days. Times have indeed changed.

I am, all the same, looking forward to it. I just love watching this team, whoever is playing and, in fairness to Norwich, they do tend to want to play football too. So 7.45pm, Tuesday night, live on Sky theres going to be goals and a kit change.
Enjoy.


Ref, Darren England,

Linesmen, Harry Lennard and Peter Kirkup

Fourth Official : Andre Marriner and a flock of seagulls


Ill leave you with a blast from the past .. Chrissie Hynde and some of the sounds that boomed around a half - empty, dark, early winters night at Anfield, when King Kenny reigned. Shadows from the past circling out there in the dark beyond the glowing glitz of the show.



                                                            I found a picture of you, oh oh oh oh
                                                            What hijacked my world that night
                                                            To a place in the past we've been cast out of? oh oh oh oh
                                                            Now we're back in the fight

                                                            We're back on the train
                                                            Oh, back on the .

Thanks for the OP...thoroughly enjoyed it...2.0 to the Reds
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:03:22 pm
With the latest injury news from Lijnders this afternoon I could see Bradley and Gordon starting. Both were left out of the squad entirely for the U23 game on Sunday so will at least be on the bench.

                               Kelleher


Bradley          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                                Milner
                     Ox                      Jones


         Gordon                                    Minamino
                                  Origi

I like this 11 for this game.  Possibly Matip for Konate since he didn't play against Palace?  Or I think Nat is going to play so maybe him and Gomez. 

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm »
You know it's the league cup when Pep Lijnders is wheeled out for the press conference  ;D

Wish this was tonight actually, fancy seeing the reds in action. A changed team of course but hopefully enough to dump a poor Norwich side out.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:19 pm
I see Kloppo's gone on his annual League Cup holiday again.  ;D

He must plan a bender the day before the presser knowing Pep will be on duty the next day :D
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm
Does anyone know the reasoning behind the multi-leg format in some rounds of the League Cup?

According to Wikipedia, it just seemed to be this cup alone, even the final back in the 1960's was over two legs. None of the larger clubs even bothered to enter.

Growing up always remember the league cup as you started round 1 or two over two legs, then the semi was over two legs.

Anfield, 2nd leg v QPR in '86, going for the treble and we score two own goals! I hated QPR for a while after that!  :no

Watching us win it year after year I never realised the "proper cup" was the three handled one, just assumed it had always been the Milk Cup.

fc
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:13:32 pm
We got to the final in 2016 and the semi's the following year.

We've actually been very unlucky since, with draws. Since 2016, we've been knocked out by Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal, plus the joke that was having to play Villa whilst the Club World Cup was ongoing. We've also knocked out Tottenham and Arsenal during that period.

I meant winning the thing, and agree on the draws, unlucky compared to a certain oil  state backed outfit in particular.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:28:13 pm »
Every year I get excited discussing the squad/starting 11 for the Cup games, and every year we crash out in the early rounds.  ;D Seriously though, a good chance to see youngsters in action and try play those like Origi and Minamino into some sort of form.

Regardless, this is the team I'd choose: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Ox, Gordon, Minamino, Origi

Shame Neco is injured, would also expect Phillips to get some game time and Keita or Hendo too, though I wouldn't expect Keita to be risked.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 04:43:59 pm
According to Wikipedia, it just seemed to be this cup alone, even the final back in the 1960's was over two legs. None of the larger clubs even bothered to enter.

Growing up always remember the league cup as you started round 1 or two over two legs, then the semi was over two legs.

Anfield, 2nd leg v QPR in '86, going for the treble and we score two own goals! I hated QPR for a while after that!  :no

Watching us win it year after year I never realised the "proper cup" was the three handled one, just assumed it had always been the Milk Cup.

fc

I remember seeing that QPR result in the paper the next morning and thinking there must be some mistake, especially as our players had scored their goals! Want to say Gillespie and Johnston but could be wrong?

I want to win tomorrow and keep going as far as we can. Two years ago was great and who knows how wed have done against Villa with a proper second string out.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm »
Phillips will definitely start Id think. Unless we have another injury wobble its probably his only realistic shout and he deserves that. Insane relative to last year to think were in a situation where were grumbling about which top class defender sits it out

Quite obvious that Origi, Ox, Minamino and Jones will feature, Kelleher and Tsimikas aswell.

Can sometimes feel like a drag, but getting minutes into those players will be vital as we get deeper into the season.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm »
rather than just writing it off completely, id rather the team was strong enough to progress as every round/game is more experience and chances for the younger players to develop.

its the least important competition but still a good opportunity to give these kids games.
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:47:42 pm
I remember seeing that QPR result in the paper the next morning and thinking there must be some mistake, especially as our players had scored their goals! Want to say Gillespie and Johnston but could be wrong?

I want to win tomorrow and keep going as far as we can. Two years ago was great and who knows how wed have done against Villa with a proper second string out.

Gillespie is right but think the other one was Whelan?  Also noticed today that Manchester City have won this comp eight times, now that's not on!

Once over we had most League titles (that will be sorted soon), most Euro Cups (again, No 7 is coming!) and most League Cup wins.  Starting this season, lets make it No 9!  :champ :champ :champ

fc
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:10:04 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 05:58:27 pm
Gillespie is right but think the other one was Whelan?  Also noticed today that Manchester City have won this comp eight times, now that's not on!

Once over we had most League titles (that will be sorted soon), most Euro Cups (again, No 7 is coming!) and most League Cup wins.  Starting this season, lets make it No 9!  :champ :champ :champ

fc

Youre right, it was Whelan. Absolute freak goal where someone tries to clear, and kicked it into him. Just saw very brief highlights and Molby missed a penalty as well.

I remember watching the final and being delighted Oxford battered them. Aldridge and Houghton in the Oxford team. Mad how long ago all this was. :D
