Every year I get excited discussing the squad/starting 11 for the Cup games, and every year we crash out in the early rounds.
Seriously though, a good chance to see youngsters in action and try play those like Origi and Minamino into some sort of form.
Regardless, this is the team I'd choose: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Ox, Gordon, Minamino, Origi
Shame Neco is injured, would also expect Phillips to get some game time and Keita or Hendo too, though I wouldn't expect Keita to be risked.