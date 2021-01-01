Does anyone know the reasoning behind the multi-leg format in some rounds of the League Cup?



According to Wikipedia, it just seemed to be this cup alone, even the final back in the 1960's was over two legs. None of the larger clubs even bothered to enter.Growing up always remember the league cup as you started round 1 or two over two legs, then the semi was over two legs.Anfield, 2nd leg v QPR in '86, going for the treble and we score two own goals! I hated QPR for a while after that!Watching us win it year after year I never realised the "proper cup" was the three handled one, just assumed it had always been the Milk Cup.