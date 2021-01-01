« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm  (Read 4570 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,190
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:09 pm
Hopefully Naby stays home, pretty much in the can't risk him stage now with Thiago and Harvey out.

Cant risk any of the first choice midfield

Jones needs game time
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:12:31 pm »
Arphexhead, Degen, Phillips, Kabak, Tsimikas (C), Plessis, Spearing, Grujic, Pacheco, Origi, Ngog.

3-0 Reds.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
Kelleher and Jones will start tomorrow, says Lijnders.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,976
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Curtis confirmed to start, so youd expect it to be Milner and Ox alongside him. Just having Milner out there with possibly two debutants is invaluable.
Logged
AHA!

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,172
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Any other potential surprises from the U23s/U18s from people who know more?

Bradley and Gordon are the obvious ones from the U23s who didnt play in their last game. Quansah seemed really good in the Youth Cup last season and doesn't seem to have played either U23 or U18s last game, so chance he gets on the bench maybe? Morton as well potentially? Came off at HT against Leeds.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Thanks for the OP Dougle.

Looking forward to this, Im still a supporter of both domestic cups on the whole. Would love us to reach the final of either. Who doesnt love a big day out at Wembley with the possibility to win something.

Hopefully our fringe players and youngsters will play and that will be enough as I suspect Norwich will rotate massively given their start to the season.

Be nice to get the win and then a non premier league side at home in the next round for a change
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm »
Can't imagine Gomez being asked to play right back just yet. Much more running, much more twisting and turning.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:19:16 pm
Any other potential surprises from the U23s/U18s from people who know more?

Bradley and Gordon are the obvious ones from the U23s who didnt play in their last game. Quansah seemed really good in the Youth Cup last season and doesn't seem to have played either U23 or U18s last game, so chance he gets on the bench maybe? Morton as well potentially? Came off at HT against Leeds.
Quansah has been out injured. Morton might be a good shout for the bench as he's been with the first team training at times as well. Given the short turnaround I'm not expecting many on the bench but hopefully at least a couple more do.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 10:10:32 am
I think one of Mane / Jota will start. Jota has was subbed against Palace and Mane didn't start Milan last week.

You're right about Milly.

Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.

While "worthless" - it still gives a good chance to get fringe players time - and a cup is a cup. If we can progress and win it - we should.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,893
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
I see Kloppo's gone on his annual League Cup holiday again.  ;D
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:26:15 pm »
how am I supposed to believe that we take this cup serious when Klopp can't be bothered showing up for presser  ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:44:23 pm »
Lijnders really talking up Kaide Gordon in the presser. Think he benefits from the midfield injuries, reckon Keita will be rested for Brentford and that means Jones and Ox will both play in midfield - so a space open for him in attack alongside Minamino and Origi.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
With the latest injury news from Lijnders this afternoon I could see Bradley and Gordon starting. Both were left out of the squad entirely for the U23 game on Sunday so will at least be on the bench.

                               Kelleher


Bradley          Gomez          Konate          Tsimikas


                                Milner
                     Ox                      Jones


         Gordon                                    Minamino
                                  Origi
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:31:28 pm
Wouldn't risk any first teamers at all to be honest. I just view these matches against clubs like Norwich in worthless cups as unnecessary injury risks.

A "worthless"cup that is a cracking day out at wembley for fans and players if we get to the final ( know it was 2012 last time) This thought process fucking baffles me every time it gets trotted out as we should be able to rotate players, introduce new faces and pick a team to win each round, not just write the fucking thing off.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 