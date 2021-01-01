Thanks for the OP Dougle.



Looking forward to this, Im still a supporter of both domestic cups on the whole. Would love us to reach the final of either. Who doesnt love a big day out at Wembley with the possibility to win something.



Hopefully our fringe players and youngsters will play and that will be enough as I suspect Norwich will rotate massively given their start to the season.



Be nice to get the win and then a non premier league side at home in the next round for a change