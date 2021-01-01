« previous next »
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm
There is no way any of our big hitters should even be at Norwich. We have plenty in reserve against a likely rotated Norwich side, they will get the job done. Some mad shouts for starting Trent or VVD.. give them all the rest they can get, we have plenty of games coming up and there is a sodding International break next month, the national team coaches wont really do us many favours so its best we look after our lads the best we can, starting with this game. I would love for us to win this cup but in terms of priorities its rightly at the bottom.

I think as well we could really do without a two leg semi final in January against City or someone, missing all the African players (and Elliot already crocked).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm »
Team same as the original post plus a few youngsters on the bench plus a few old heads/game changers who are judged to need game time, to change the game or hold a lead and avoid penalties. It is a Tuesday evening to Saturday 5.30 break.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm »
We've already got a couple injuries and 6 out of the next 7 games are away.  Rest as many players as you can this game. 
Offline him_15

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Play whoever who wouldn't start against Brentford.
Offline Morgana

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Milner, Taki, Ox, Origi
Trent won't be anywhere near the league cup unless we get to the semis or the final. Is Neco Williams still at the football club? Rest of your picks look good though.
Offline a little break

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:54:00 am »
Is this live on the telly?
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:15:14 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:45:40 am
Trent won't be anywhere near the league cup unless we get to the semis or the final. Is Neco Williams still at the football club? Rest of your picks look good though.

Neco is still injured, I think. Gordon might play up front with Ox not Milner in midfield from that selection above.

Morton and Corness on the bench? Maybe ORourke if available.

Conor Bradley likely to be RB on Tuesday.
Offline farawayred

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:30:53 am »
I don't recall us ever fielding a completely youth side in the cup, except for the Villa game the day before the CWC, but that was dictated by the situation. There will be a mixture of youth and experience no matter what. And we need to give several senior players game time.
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:53:04 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:54:00 am
Is this live on the telly?
Yep - Sky Football channel
Offline kavah

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:13:17 am »
Nice one Dougle, can't stop whistling Eddy Grant now  ;D
Good to know they''ll play a 2nd XI too.
Offline kj999

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:55:26 am »
some lunatics in here with these selections.

Are they the same loons who criticised Jurgen for playing Jota against Midgetland and him then getting injured for months?

Kids and rezzies please. Don't give a toss about this. Bigger fish to fry.
Offline farawayred

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:30:57 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:55:26 am
some lunatics in here with these selections.

Are they the same loons who criticised Jurgen for playing Jota against Midgetland and him then getting injured for months?

Kids and rezzies please. Don't give a toss about this. Bigger fish to fry.
And if that doesn't happen, would you rid us from posts like this?
Online liversaint

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:55:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm
I think as well we could really do without a two leg semi final in January against City or someone, missing all the African players (and Elliot already crocked).

Why would you not want the chance of a final? Bizarre.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:07:23 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great OP Dougie thanks. Think I was at Villa Park for the semi final, it was a serious competition those days!!
Hope Curtis is OK, he took a rake on his heel at the end of the Palace match.
Will, obviously, be a match up for the reserves. Phillips and Gomez is my shout for centre mid. Taki, Ox and Divock up front.
They often have some talent in their youth team so should be an interesting watch.
Offline kezzy

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:14:35 am »
Lots of changes in the team for me. 

                    Kelleher

Gomez    Phillips    Konate    Tsimikas

             Ox    Milner   Jones

            Taki    Firmino    Origi

Think that should be enough to beat Norwich who ate dreadful.  Come on the redmen. 
Offline West Cork Red

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:19:11 am »
Is Firmino back from injury?
Offline Hash91

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:42:22 am »
We'll see the young guns on the bench fo this, don't see any of them starting. We have lots of players needing minutes / regaining form -

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Phillips Tsimikas
Jones Keita AOC
Taki Origi Jota

The likes of Kaide and Conor will probably get minutes from the bench.
Offline Mister men

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:09:44 am »
Reserves and kids all the way please Jurgen. Mickey mouse competition
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:39:43 am »
Least there is no extra time in this. Straight to pens if its a draw at the end of 90.

Online thaddeus

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:46:21 am »
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 07:42:22 am
We'll see the young guns on the bench fo this, don't see any of them starting. We have lots of players needing minutes / regaining form -

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Phillips Tsimikas
Jones Keita AOC
Taki Origi Jota

The likes of Kaide and Conor will probably get minutes from the bench.
I'd be very happy with that side!  I'd have liked Neco to get a game but it doesn't seem like he'll be fit so it will be interesting to see what Gomez can offer from an attacking perspective.

I think Taki will once again suffer from not playing with our regular players - players like the Brazilian (/Spanish) trio that can see his runs and pick them out - but he needs to show he can still offer something even when the game's not going his way.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Mo start in place of Jota just because he seems like a player that can play every game and relishes doing so.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:48:08 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 04:59:29 pm
I think Klopp will rotate very heavily. Bar 3-4 players I think he wont play anybody who is a possible starter in any of our games against Brentford, Porto or City. I dont think he'll play any of our first team midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Ox and Jones. Losing one of them due to a stupid injury could mean we go into the next (3-game-)week with only 4 midfielders.

I'd be astonished if Ox and Jones didn't start tomorrow. Our squad players need gametime, and this is the perfect opportunity. The idea of 'resting' them for injury prevention reasons is a strange one for me. And you've forgotten Milner from the midfield roster, so we currently have six options which is perfectly healthy.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm
I think the Gomez / VVD axis will start, so will Robertson, which makes me think Trent will also play if he wasnt sick, as I think he was slated to start the Palace game and get this one off. Jones and Keita will probably play in midfield, but expecting Jota to have a night off. So itll be Mane, Salah and Gordon I think.

The big question for me is Fabinho, he looks a bit leggy, and so does Henderson. Thiago is still unclear, perhaps Clarkson can have a go?

You think Gordon gets a start but Minamino and Origi don't? That would be really strange to me.

I mean, there's always a possibility that we go stronger than expected. A few of the first teamers may get a start, but I think it's far likelier we just rotate fully so the rest of our senior squad can get minutes in their legs. Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Minamino, Origi (maybe Gordon for one of the midfielders, if one of them is needed for Brentford).

Quote from: West Cork Red on Today at 07:19:11 am
Is Firmino back from injury?

Klopp said he'll be back in training sometime this week, but no way he gets the Norwich game IMO. Bench for Brentford then start at Porto, IMO.
Online MD1990

Re: Norwich vs Liverpool, Tuesday September 21st, 7.45pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:54:28 am »
Why would Jota play? He has played alot & needs a rest.

I dont think Milner can play either too risky considering the amount he ran saturday
