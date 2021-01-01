I think Klopp will rotate very heavily. Bar 3-4 players I think he wont play anybody who is a possible starter in any of our games against Brentford, Porto or City. I dont think he'll play any of our first team midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Ox and Jones. Losing one of them due to a stupid injury could mean we go into the next (3-game-)week with only 4 midfielders.



I think the Gomez / VVD axis will start, so will Robertson, which makes me think Trent will also play if he wasnt sick, as I think he was slated to start the Palace game and get this one off. Jones and Keita will probably play in midfield, but expecting Jota to have a night off. So itll be Mane, Salah and Gordon I think.



The big question for me is Fabinho, he looks a bit leggy, and so does Henderson. Thiago is still unclear, perhaps Clarkson can have a go?



Is Firmino back from injury?



I'd be astonished if Ox and Jones didn't start tomorrow. Our squad players need gametime, and this is the perfect opportunity. The idea of 'resting' them for injury prevention reasons is a strange one for me. And you've forgotten Milner from the midfield roster, so we currently have six options which is perfectly healthy.You think Gordon gets a start but Minamino and Origi don't? That would be really strange to me.I mean, there's always a possibility that we go stronger than expected. A few of the first teamers may get a start, but I think it's far likelier we just rotate fully so the rest of our senior squad can get minutes in their legs. Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Ox, Jones, Minamino, Origi (maybe Gordon for one of the midfielders, if one of them is needed for Brentford).Klopp said he'll be back in training sometime this week, but no way he gets the Norwich game IMO. Bench for Brentford then start at Porto, IMO.