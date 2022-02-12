Not sure how I missed this out of my list. The Belfast Cowboy with his incredible delivery of the amazing pop classic Here Comes The Night. For me one of Vans finest vocals even if hell never claim it to be so. Plus a budding Jimmy Page on guitar. Quite simply a piece of pure pop magic that manages to sound fresh and exciting every time I hear it. https://youtu.be/sCm-xNvltbo
When Them released Here Comes the Night in 1965 the charts had a few other white boy Blues tracks, Little Red Rooster for example.And just noticed that Them covered 'All right now baby blue'. Never knew they'd covered that and I've had the Chris Farlowe cover for years.
You said 50 right?Love On A Real Train - Tangerine Dream In A Big Country - Big CountryShine on you crazy diamond - Pink FloydTake me out - Franz FerdinandTeardrop - Massive AttackGosh - Jamie XXRound and Round - Ariel PinkPacific State - 808 StateLove My Way - Psychedelic FursThe Killing Moon - Echo and the BunnymenCan You Feel It - Mr FingersMan In The Box - Alice in ChainsFloat On - Modest MouseBorn Slippy - Underworld Sunday Morning - Velvet UndergroundOut of Time - BlurA Perfect Day - Lou ReedAshes to Ashes - David BowieKarma Police - RadioheadLondon Calling - The ClashCherry Blossom Girl - AirWhat A Fool Believes - The Doobie BrothersDebaser - The PixiesThis Charming Man - The SmithsHeartbeats - The KnifeHard To Explain - The StrokesHeart of Glass - BlondieWhen The Sun Hits - SlowdiveLorelei - Cocteau TwinsMy Girls - Animal CollectiveJust like heaven - The cureAin't Nothing But a G Thing - Dr DreMidnight in a Perfect World - DJ ShadowPrototype - OutkastIt Ain't Hard to tell - NASDa Funk - Daft PunkROYGBIV - Boards of CanadaStart Choppin' - Dinosaur JnrXtal - Aphex TwinGoddess on a Hiway - Mercury RevMidnight City - M83The Laws Have Changed - The New PornographersWe Are Your Friends - Justice vs SimianStaring At The Sun - TV on the RadioHouse of Jealous Lovers - The RaptureSicko Mode - Travis ScottRebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire Inspector Norse - Todd TerjeRhinoceros - The Smashing PumpkinsWouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach BoysHas there been a RAWK best movie soundtrack thread? Need to do one of those.
Great idea - albeit a foregone conclusion I guess as Once Upon A Time In America would walk it. Great list btw. Ill be giving some of them a listen.
Beats the Blues Brothers?Shake Your Moneymaker-Performed by Elmore JamesShe Caught the Katy-Performed by The Blues BrothersSoothe Me-Performed by Sam & Dave (as Sam and Dave)The Old Landmark-Performed by James Brown and James Cleveland's Southern California Community ChoirBoogie Chillun-Performed by John Lee HookerHold On! I'm Comin'-Performed by Sam & DaveLet the Good Times Roll-Performed by Louis JordanCourtesy of MCA RecordsYour Cheatin' Heart-Performed by Kitty WellsI Can't Turn You Loose-Performed by The Blues BrothersAnema e Core-Performed by Ezio PinzaPeter Gunn Theme-Performed by The Blues BrothersI'm Walkin'-Performed by Fats DominoRide of the Valkyries-Performed by The Pittsburgh Symphony OrchestraQuando, Quando, Quando-Performed by Murph and the MagicTonesMinnie the Moocher-Performed by Cab CallowayBoom Boom-Written and Performed by John Lee HookerThink-Performed by Aretha FranklinShake a Tail Feather-Performed by Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers BandTheme from 'Rawhide'-Performed by The Blues BrothersStand by Your Man-Performed by The Blues BrothersTime Is Tight-Performed by Booker T. & the M.G.sEverybody Needs Somebody to Love-Performed by The Blues BrothersSweet Home Chicago-Performed by The Blues BrothersThe Girl from Ipanema-Performed by unknown 'Muzak' bandGimme Some Lovin'-Performed The Blues BrothersJailhouse Rock-Performed by The Blues Brothers, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and the "Crew"Horst Wessel Lied-Performed by an uncredited German ChorusJust the Way You Are-Performed by Murph and the MagicTonesDie Romantiker (Op 167)-Written by Joseph LannerSomebody Loan Me a Dime-Written and Performed by Fenton Robinson
These polls are so subjective but heres my 20:1) Whats Going On -Marvin Gaye2) Cant You Hear Me Knocking - Stones3) Just Like Tom Thumbs Blues -Bob Dylan4) Custard Pie - Led Zeppelin5) Low Spark of High Heeled Boys -Traffic6) Georgia - Ray Charles7) Norwegian Wood - Beatles Rock and Roll - Velvet Underground9) Lucille - Little Richard10) Train in Vain - Clash11) Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin12) Living For The City - Stevie Wonder13) The Weight - The Band14) Midnight Special - Creedence Clearwater Revival15) Aint Wastin Time No More - Allman Brothers16) Backstreets - Springsteen17) Peace Frog - The Doors18) Have a Cigar - Pink Floyd19) Dont Bring Me Down - The Animals20) American Woman - Guess Who
