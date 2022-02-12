« previous next »
RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 12, 2022, 01:10:04 am
Not sure how I missed this out of my list. The Belfast Cowboy with his incredible delivery of the amazing pop classic Here Comes The Night. For me one of Vans finest vocals even if hell never claim it to be so. Plus a budding Jimmy Page on guitar. Quite simply a piece of pure pop magic that manages to sound fresh and exciting every time I hear it.

https://youtu.be/sCm-xNvltbo
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 12, 2022, 10:39:59 pm
Timbo's Goals:
Not sure how I missed this out of my list. The Belfast Cowboy with his incredible delivery of the amazing pop classic Here Comes The Night. For me one of Vans finest vocals even if hell never claim it to be so. Plus a budding Jimmy Page on guitar. Quite simply a piece of pure pop magic that manages to sound fresh and exciting every time I hear it.

https://youtu.be/sCm-xNvltbo

When Them released Here Comes the Night in 1965 the charts had a few other white boy Blues tracks, Little Red Rooster for example.

And just noticed that Them covered 'All right now baby blue'. Never knew they'd covered that and I've had the Chris Farlowe cover for years.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 13, 2022, 12:54:28 am
So... Howard Phillips:
When Them released Here Comes the Night in 1965 the charts had a few other white boy Blues tracks, Little Red Rooster for example.

And just noticed that Them covered 'All right now baby blue'. Never knew they'd covered that and I've had the Chris Farlowe cover for years.

Yeah, good shout HP. The Animals, Stones and Them definitely led the way with the white boy Blues and let's be fair they made a bloody great job of it too. And Chris Farlowe - what a perfect voice for that style too. For me, I think the pick of the bunch was probably Van's own composition G-L-O-R-I-A which was just such an amazing song for a young white boy and his band to come up with. I can only think of Paul's I Swa Her Standing There which at that early stage of proper British modern music comes close to matching the authentic American artists at their own game. Some claim Billy Fury and fair play to him but his debut album, outstanding as it is by Brit standards, was really just mimicking American rock'n'roll and rockabilly.

Here Comes The Night was a different story altogether of course.

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 23, 2022, 12:52:02 am
You said 50 right?

Love On A Real Train - Tangerine Dream
In A Big Country - Big Country
Shine on you crazy diamond - Pink Floyd
Take me out - Franz Ferdinand
Teardrop - Massive Attack
Gosh   - Jamie XX
Round and Round - Ariel Pink
Pacific State - 808 State
Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Can You Feel It - Mr Fingers
Man In The Box - Alice in Chains
Float On - Modest Mouse
Born Slippy - Underworld
Sunday Morning - Velvet Underground
Out of Time - Blur
A Perfect Day - Lou Reed
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie
Karma Police - Radiohead
London Calling - The Clash
Cherry Blossom Girl - Air
What A Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers
Debaser - The Pixies
This Charming Man - The Smiths
Heartbeats - The Knife
Hard To Explain - The Strokes
Heart of Glass - Blondie
When The Sun Hits - Slowdive
Lorelei - Cocteau Twins
My Girls - Animal Collective
Just like heaven   - The cure
Ain't Nothing But a G Thing   - Dr Dre
Midnight in a Perfect World   - DJ Shadow
Prototype - Outkast
It Ain't Hard to tell - NAS
Da Funk - Daft Punk
ROYGBIV - Boards of Canada
Start Choppin' - Dinosaur Jnr
Xtal - Aphex Twin
Goddess on a Hiway - Mercury Rev
Midnight City  - M83
The Laws Have Changed - The New Pornographers
We Are Your Friends - Justice vs Simian
Staring At The Sun - TV on the Radio
House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture
Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
Rebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire
Inspector Norse   - Todd Terje
Rhinoceros - The Smashing Pumpkins
Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys

Has there been a RAWK best movie soundtrack thread? Need to do one of those.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 23, 2022, 02:15:00 am
Another Red:
You said 50 right?

Love On A Real Train - Tangerine Dream
In A Big Country - Big Country
Shine on you crazy diamond - Pink Floyd
Take me out - Franz Ferdinand
Teardrop - Massive Attack
Gosh   - Jamie XX
Round and Round - Ariel Pink
Pacific State - 808 State
Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs
The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen
Can You Feel It - Mr Fingers
Man In The Box - Alice in Chains
Float On - Modest Mouse
Born Slippy - Underworld
Sunday Morning - Velvet Underground
Out of Time - Blur
A Perfect Day - Lou Reed
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie
Karma Police - Radiohead
London Calling - The Clash
Cherry Blossom Girl - Air
What A Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers
Debaser - The Pixies
This Charming Man - The Smiths
Heartbeats - The Knife
Hard To Explain - The Strokes
Heart of Glass - Blondie
When The Sun Hits - Slowdive
Lorelei - Cocteau Twins
My Girls - Animal Collective
Just like heaven   - The cure
Ain't Nothing But a G Thing   - Dr Dre
Midnight in a Perfect World   - DJ Shadow
Prototype - Outkast
It Ain't Hard to tell - NAS
Da Funk - Daft Punk
ROYGBIV - Boards of Canada
Start Choppin' - Dinosaur Jnr
Xtal - Aphex Twin
Goddess on a Hiway - Mercury Rev
Midnight City  - M83
The Laws Have Changed - The New Pornographers
We Are Your Friends - Justice vs Simian
Staring At The Sun - TV on the Radio
House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture
Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
Rebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire
Inspector Norse   - Todd Terje
Rhinoceros - The Smashing Pumpkins
Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys

Has there been a RAWK best movie soundtrack thread? Need to do one of those.


Great idea - albeit a foregone conclusion I guess as  Once Upon A Time In America would walk it.  ;D

Great list btw. Ill be giving some of them a listen.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 25, 2022, 07:13:17 pm
Timbo's Goals:
Great idea - albeit a foregone conclusion I guess as  Once Upon A Time In America would walk it.  ;D

Great list btw. Ill be giving some of them a listen.


Beats the Blues Brothers?



Shake Your Moneymaker-Performed by Elmore JamesShe Caught the Katy-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Soothe Me-Performed by Sam & Dave (as Sam and Dave)
The Old Landmark-Performed by James Brown and James Cleveland's Southern California Community Choir
Boogie Chillun-Performed by John Lee HookerHold On! I'm Comin'-Performed by Sam & Dave
Let the Good Times Roll-Performed by Louis Jordan
Courtesy of MCA Records
Your Cheatin' Heart-Performed by Kitty WellsI Can't Turn You Loose-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Anema e Core-Performed by Ezio Pinza
Peter Gunn Theme-Performed by The Blues Brothers
I'm Walkin'-Performed by Fats DominoRide of the Valkyries-Performed by The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Quando, Quando, Quando-Performed by Murph and the MagicTones
Minnie the Moocher-Performed by Cab CallowayBoom Boom-Written and Performed by John Lee Hooker
Think-Performed by Aretha Franklin
Shake a Tail Feather-Performed by Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers Band
Theme from 'Rawhide'-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Stand by Your Man-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Time Is Tight-Performed by Booker T. & the M.G.s
Everybody Needs Somebody to Love-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Sweet Home Chicago-Performed by The Blues Brothers
The Girl from Ipanema-Performed by unknown 'Muzak' band
Gimme Some Lovin'-Performed The Blues Brothers
Jailhouse Rock-Performed by The Blues Brothers, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and the "Crew"
Horst Wessel Lied-Performed by an uncredited German Chorus
Just the Way You Are-Performed by Murph and the MagicTones
Die Romantiker (Op 167)-Written by Joseph Lanner
Somebody Loan Me a Dime-Written and Performed by Fenton Robinson
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
February 26, 2022, 04:56:50 am
These polls are so subjective but heres my 20:
1) Whats Going On -Marvin Gaye
2) Cant You Hear Me Knocking - Stones
3) Just Like Tom Thumbs Blues -Bob Dylan
4) Custard Pie - Led Zeppelin
5) Low Spark of High Heeled Boys -Traffic
6) Georgia - Ray Charles
7) Norwegian Wood - Beatles
8) Rock and Roll - Velvet Underground
9) Lucille - Little Richard
10) Train in Vain - Clash
11) Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
12) Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
13) The Weight - The Band
14) Midnight Special - Creedence Clearwater Revival
15) Aint Wastin Time No More - Allman Brothers
16) Backstreets - Springsteen
17) Peace Frog - The Doors
18) Have a Cigar - Pink Floyd
19) Dont Bring Me Down - The Animals
20) American Woman - Guess Who

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Today at 01:58:48 am
Black Bull Nova:

Beats the Blues Brothers?



Shake Your Moneymaker-Performed by Elmore JamesShe Caught the Katy-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Soothe Me-Performed by Sam & Dave (as Sam and Dave)
The Old Landmark-Performed by James Brown and James Cleveland's Southern California Community Choir
Boogie Chillun-Performed by John Lee HookerHold On! I'm Comin'-Performed by Sam & Dave
Let the Good Times Roll-Performed by Louis Jordan
Courtesy of MCA Records
Your Cheatin' Heart-Performed by Kitty WellsI Can't Turn You Loose-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Anema e Core-Performed by Ezio Pinza
Peter Gunn Theme-Performed by The Blues Brothers
I'm Walkin'-Performed by Fats DominoRide of the Valkyries-Performed by The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Quando, Quando, Quando-Performed by Murph and the MagicTones
Minnie the Moocher-Performed by Cab CallowayBoom Boom-Written and Performed by John Lee Hooker
Think-Performed by Aretha Franklin
Shake a Tail Feather-Performed by Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers Band
Theme from 'Rawhide'-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Stand by Your Man-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Time Is Tight-Performed by Booker T. & the M.G.s
Everybody Needs Somebody to Love-Performed by The Blues Brothers
Sweet Home Chicago-Performed by The Blues Brothers
The Girl from Ipanema-Performed by unknown 'Muzak' band
Gimme Some Lovin'-Performed The Blues Brothers
Jailhouse Rock-Performed by The Blues Brothers, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and the "Crew"
Horst Wessel Lied-Performed by an uncredited German Chorus
Just the Way You Are-Performed by Murph and the MagicTones
Die Romantiker (Op 167)-Written by Joseph Lanner
Somebody Loan Me a Dime-Written and Performed by Fenton Robinson

Yeah, fair point BBN. I do love the Blues Brothers film and soundtrack. American Graffitti too. Sure theres others too. The Wanderers and that Nick Hornby film about the record shop guy. And then theres The Last Waltz - what could possibly beat that?!? Help and Hard Days Night?? So many. But to be fair I was thinking of original music soundtrack.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Today at 02:00:01 am
lucabrasi:
These polls are so subjective but heres my 20:
1) Whats Going On -Marvin Gaye
2) Cant You Hear Me Knocking - Stones
3) Just Like Tom Thumbs Blues -Bob Dylan
4) Custard Pie - Led Zeppelin
5) Low Spark of High Heeled Boys -Traffic
6) Georgia - Ray Charles
7) Norwegian Wood - Beatles
8) Rock and Roll - Velvet Underground
9) Lucille - Little Richard
10) Train in Vain - Clash
11) Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
12) Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
13) The Weight - The Band
14) Midnight Special - Creedence Clearwater Revival
15) Aint Wastin Time No More - Allman Brothers
16) Backstreets - Springsteen
17) Peace Frog - The Doors
18) Have a Cigar - Pink Floyd
19) Dont Bring Me Down - The Animals
20) American Woman - Guess Who



Some cracking stuff in there.
