You said 50 right?



Love On A Real Train - Tangerine Dream

In A Big Country - Big Country

Shine on you crazy diamond - Pink Floyd

Take me out - Franz Ferdinand

Teardrop - Massive Attack

Gosh - Jamie XX

Round and Round - Ariel Pink

Pacific State - 808 State

Love My Way - Psychedelic Furs

The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen

Can You Feel It - Mr Fingers

Man In The Box - Alice in Chains

Float On - Modest Mouse

Born Slippy - Underworld

Sunday Morning - Velvet Underground

Out of Time - Blur

A Perfect Day - Lou Reed

Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie

Karma Police - Radiohead

London Calling - The Clash

Cherry Blossom Girl - Air

What A Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers

Debaser - The Pixies

This Charming Man - The Smiths

Heartbeats - The Knife

Hard To Explain - The Strokes

Heart of Glass - Blondie

When The Sun Hits - Slowdive

Lorelei - Cocteau Twins

My Girls - Animal Collective

Just like heaven - The cure

Ain't Nothing But a G Thing - Dr Dre

Midnight in a Perfect World - DJ Shadow

Prototype - Outkast

It Ain't Hard to tell - NAS

Da Funk - Daft Punk

ROYGBIV - Boards of Canada

Start Choppin' - Dinosaur Jnr

Xtal - Aphex Twin

Goddess on a Hiway - Mercury Rev

Midnight City - M83

The Laws Have Changed - The New Pornographers

We Are Your Friends - Justice vs Simian

Staring At The Sun - TV on the Radio

House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture

Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

Rebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire

Inspector Norse - Todd Terje

Rhinoceros - The Smashing Pumpkins

Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys



Has there been a RAWK best movie soundtrack thread? Need to do one of those.

