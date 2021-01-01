Spoiler Knife - Grizzly Bear

Jubilee Street (Live) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Silhouette - Julia Holter

Let It Happen - Tame Impala

Only In Dreams - Weezer

A Day In The Life - The Beatles

Lived In Bars - Cat Power

Golden Hair (Live) - Slowdive

Cherry - Chromatics

The Snow Leopard - Shearwater

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) - Arcade Fire

Summertime Clothes - Animal Collective

Hurt - Nine Inch Nails

No Sympathy - Super Furry Animals

Tangled Up In Blue - Bob Dylan

Casimir Pulaski Day - Sufjan Stevens

The Guns of Brixton - The Clash

Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley

Neverland - The Knife

Range Life - Pavement



Sweet Thing - Van Morrison

Sunflower - Low

Electric Feel - MGMT

Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac

River Euphrates - Pixies

Jockey Full Of Bourbon - Tom Waits

How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths

I Wanna Be Adored - The Stone Roses

An Ocean in Between the Waves - The War On Drugs

The Fountain - Veronica Falls

I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

Seven - Fever Ray

My Kingdom - Echo & The Bunnymen

You Are The Generation That Bought More Shoes... - Johnny Boy

Thirty - The Weather Station

The Modern Leper - Frightened Rabbit

Todo lo que me falta - Helado Negro

Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman... - Lana Del Rey

Untitled - Interpol

Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush



Run to Your Grave - The Mae Shi

This Is Music - The Verve

Son Of A Gun - The Vaselines

The Bleeding Heart Show - The New Pornographers

Y Control - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Great Gig in the Sky - Pink Floyd

Kaleidoscope - Ride

Valentine - Fiona Apple

Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

Mythological Beauty - Big Thief

Hyper-ballad - Björk

Elephant Gun - Beirut

After the Gold Rush - Neil Young

Things Behind the Sun - Nick Drake

What's The Frequency, Kenneth? - R.E.M.

Come Together - Spiritualized

Cannonball - The Breeders

Flume - Bon Iver

Round And Round - Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti

I Bet on Losing Dogs - Mitski



Good way of wasting a whole day's work.So basically, I made a list of every song I've obscenely overplayed on Itunes, and ended up with a list of 400+ songs. Then I picked one song per artist and picked the ones that to this day I haven't managed to completely ruin for myself to make a final list of 80 songs. The top 20 could change any day, but I'm pretty happy with the final list... for now.Just Like Heaven - The CureSilver Soul - Beach HouseThe Shrine / An Argument - Fleet FoxesTwo-Headed Boy Part 2 - Neutral Milk HotelBlue Crystal Fire - Robbie BashoThe State I Am In - Belle and SebastianKarma Police - RadioheadCan't Hardly Wait - The ReplacementsRocks Off - The Rolling StonesLola - The Kinks3rd Planet - Modest MouseWhen The Levee Breaks - Led ZeppelinWhen You Sleep - My Bloody ValentineFarewell Transmission - Songs: OhiaKarmacoma - Massive Attack(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay - Otis ReddingFirst Day of My Life - Bright EyesThe Golden Age - BeckUpon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood - Clap Your Hands Say YeahViðrar Vel Til Loftárása - Sigur RósRest of the list on spoilers.