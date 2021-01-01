Good way of wasting a whole day's work.
So basically, I made a list of every song I've obscenely overplayed on Itunes, and ended up with a list of 400+ songs. Then I picked one song per artist and picked the ones that to this day I haven't managed to completely ruin for myself to make a final list of 80 songs. The top 20 could change any day, but I'm pretty happy with the final list... for now.
Just Like Heaven - The Cure
Silver Soul - Beach House
The Shrine / An Argument - Fleet Foxes
Two-Headed Boy Part 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel
Blue Crystal Fire - Robbie Basho
The State I Am In - Belle and Sebastian
Karma Police - Radiohead
Can't Hardly Wait - The Replacements
Rocks Off - The Rolling Stones
Lola - The Kinks
3rd Planet - Modest Mouse
When The Levee Breaks - Led Zeppelin
When You Sleep - My Bloody Valentine
Farewell Transmission - Songs: Ohia
Karmacoma - Massive Attack
(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay - Otis Redding
First Day of My Life - Bright Eyes
The Golden Age - Beck
Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Viðrar Vel Til Loftárása - Sigur Rós
Rest of the list on spoilers.
Spoiler
Knife - Grizzly Bear
Jubilee Street (Live) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Silhouette - Julia Holter
Let It Happen - Tame Impala
Only In Dreams - Weezer
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Lived In Bars - Cat Power
Golden Hair (Live) - Slowdive
Cherry - Chromatics
The Snow Leopard - Shearwater
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) - Arcade Fire
Summertime Clothes - Animal Collective
Hurt - Nine Inch Nails
No Sympathy - Super Furry Animals
Tangled Up In Blue - Bob Dylan
Casimir Pulaski Day - Sufjan Stevens
The Guns of Brixton - The Clash
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
Neverland - The Knife
Range Life - Pavement
Sweet Thing - Van Morrison
Sunflower - Low
Electric Feel - MGMT
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
River Euphrates - Pixies
Jockey Full Of Bourbon - Tom Waits
How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths
I Wanna Be Adored - The Stone Roses
An Ocean in Between the Waves - The War On Drugs
The Fountain - Veronica Falls
I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
Seven - Fever Ray
My Kingdom - Echo & The Bunnymen
You Are The Generation That Bought More Shoes... - Johnny Boy
Thirty - The Weather Station
The Modern Leper - Frightened Rabbit
Todo lo que me falta - Helado Negro
Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman... - Lana Del Rey
Untitled - Interpol
Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush
Run to Your Grave - The Mae Shi
This Is Music - The Verve
Son Of A Gun - The Vaselines
The Bleeding Heart Show - The New Pornographers
Y Control - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The Great Gig in the Sky - Pink Floyd
Kaleidoscope - Ride
Valentine - Fiona Apple
Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
Mythological Beauty - Big Thief
Hyper-ballad - Björk
Elephant Gun - Beirut
After the Gold Rush - Neil Young
Things Behind the Sun - Nick Drake
What's The Frequency, Kenneth? - R.E.M.
Come Together - Spiritualized
Cannonball - The Breeders
Flume - Bon Iver
Round And Round - Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti
I Bet on Losing Dogs - Mitski