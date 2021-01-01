« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time  (Read 940 times)

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:34:19 pm »
Like most, my faves would chop and change. There's some, though, that have been up there for years. Couldn't put all of them in any order, but right now I'd go something along the lines of:

Time    - Pink Floyd   
On Melancholy Hill   - Gorillaz
Oh! Sweet Nuthin'   - Velvet Underground
Do You Realize   - Flaming Lips
Shine   - Years & Years
The End   - The Doors
Hotel California    - Eagles
Rainy Days & Mondays    - Carpenters
Dogs    - Pink Floyd
We Are The People    - Empire of the Sun
America    - Simon & Garfunkel
Behind Blue Eyes    - The Who
O Children    - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Time After Time    - Cyndi Lauper
Fisherman's Blues    - Waterboys
Tears Dry On Their Own     Amy Winehouse
Crash    - Primitives
Loaded    - Primal Scream
We Can Work It Out     Beatles
Honey Bones     Dope Lemon
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:39:26 pm »
Keep seeing songs Id forgotten about but need to add in a list. Gorillaz and Flamimg Lips above two cases in point there.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm »
Sign o The Times - Prince
London Calling - The Clash
Heroes - Bowie
Sometimes It Snows In April - Prince and the Revolution
The Golden Path - The Chemical Brothers
Family Affair - Sly and the Family Stone
Inner City Blues - Marvin Gaye
Superstition - Stevie Wonder
That Was The Day - The The
Sonny - Bobby Hebb
Do You Realize _ Flaming Lips
Sorrow - Bowie
17 Days - Prince and the Revolution
Erotic City - Prince and the Revolution
Armageddon Days - The The
Music When The Lights Go Out - The Libertines
Sinnerman - Nina Simone
Are Friends Electric - Tubeway Army
Jump In To The Fire - Harry Nilsson
Rebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire
It's Never Over - Arcade Fire
Cloudbusting - Kate Bush
Cities - Talking Heads
Rush - Big Audio Dynamite
e=mc2 - Big Audio Dynamite
Straight To Hell - The Clash
Weapons Of Angel Delight - Carbon/Silicon
Midnight Dipper - Warmduscher
Hallelujah (gotta be the club mix) - Happy Mondays
Because I Got It Like That - The Jungle Brothers
Be Thankful for What You Got - William DeVaughn
Messages - OMD
Pure Morning - Placebo
Come Together - Primal Scream
Controversy - Prince
Heaven (live) - Talking Heads
Description Of A Fool - A Tribe Called Quest
Zero - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Sympathy For The Devil - Rolling Stones
Paint It Black - Rolling Stones
Riders On The Storm - The Doors
Disco 2000 - Pulp
Age Of Concent - New Order
Blue Monday - New Order
I Feel Love - Donna Summer
Dock Of The Bay - Otis


.....I could go on......


Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:53:41 pm »
Random songs that have spent time in my all-time top-20 but now don't quite make the cut (today):

Freebird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Part of the Process - Morcheeba
Echoes - Pink Floyd
Stairway to Heaven - Led Zep
This Charming Man - The Smiths
Now It's On - Grandaddy
The Killing Moon - Echo & The Bunnymen
Strawberry Fields - Beatles
When Doves Cry - Prince
Glory Box - Portishead
Little Fluffy Clouds - The Orb
Ride on Time - Black Box
Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Don't Look Back Into The Sun - Libertines
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie
Waltzing Along - James
Fools Gold - Stone Roses
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:53:41 pm

Little Fluffy Clouds - The Orb


Forgot about that one!
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm »
They are in no particular order. One of the hardest was selecting a Simon & Garfunkel song could have picked so many, also the Beatles. So going for my current favourites.

Johnny Be Goode  Chuck Berry
In the Court of the Crimson King  King Crimson
Midnite Cruiser  Steely Dan
Breakfast in America  Supertramp
My Little Town  Simon and Garfunkel
Ripples  Genesis
Lost in Music  Sister Sledge
Rhythm of my Heart  Rod Stewart
You Know Im No Good  Amy Winehouse
Oh! Darling  The Beatles
Tusk  Fleetwood Mac
Say You Dont Mind  Colin Bluntstone
Life on Mars  David Bowie
Easy  The Commodores
Who Loves You  The Four Seasons
I am I Said - Neil Diamond
Blues Run the Game  Jackson C Frank
Pull Together  Shack
Summertime Sadness  Lana del Rey
Hometown Glory - Adele

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm »
Just went with one per artist. Different 20 tomorrow probably!

Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair
Pulp - Babies
Manic Street Preachers - Motorcycle Emptiness
The Las - Timeless Melody
Radiohead - Paranoid Android
The Beatles - And Your Bird Can Sing
Gerry and the Pacemakers - Youll Never Walk Alone
Jamie T - Calm Down Dearest
Underworld - Born Slippy
Arcade Fire - Wake Up
The Charlatans - One To Another
The Band - The Weight
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better
Modest Mouse - Float On
New Order - Ceremony
The Coral - Dreaming Of You
Massive Attack - Protection
James - Tomorrow
Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
Flaming Lips - Fight Test
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:34:19 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:39:26 pm
Keep seeing songs Id forgotten about but need to add in a list. Gorillaz and Flamimg Lips above two cases in point there.
The Gorillaz 'On Melancholy Hill' is a song that sorta passed me by when it was first out. I used to hear a bunch of Gorillaz stuff when they were in the charts (is that still a thing, kids?), but not so much that one.  Then last year I heard it randomly on the radio and thought 'Oh yeah, that's a classic' and started playing it a lot.

Anyway, some good choices Nobby, but none of them are Billy Ocean's When The Going Gets Tough (The Tough Get Going), so you're wrong.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:06:38 pm »

Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm
Rebellion (Lies) - Arcade Fire

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm
Arcade Fire - Wake Up

Arcade Fire are great but I really don't get Wake Up, it's easily the one I skip whenever I'm listening to them. Rebellion on the hand, wow, amazing song!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:06:38 pm
Arcade Fire are great but I really don't get Wake Up, it's easily the one I skip whenever I'm listening to them. Rebellion on the hand, wow, amazing song!

Thank you for your opinion. :D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Thank you for your opinion. :D

I know how much importance you place on it :P Sorry didn't mean to come across like that, I like discussing things like this, mainly because in real life, no one likes the music I do.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Thank you for your opinion. :D

Yes, it's a bit mean that, isn't it?  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
I know how much importance you place on it :P Sorry didn't mean to come across like that, I like discussing things like this, mainly because in real life, no one likes the music I do.

Haha, its perfectly fine, wasnt offended!

Same. My wife has awful taste in music but she says the same about me. Sadly shes turned the weans against us so I never get to listen to my music unless Im out running so Ive started going out for longer ones. :D
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm
Yes, it's a bit mean that, isn't it?  ;D

;D Honestly love Arcade Fire and their debut is amazing, Wake Up isn't for me though. I'll shut up now. Also feel free to laugh at mine :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm »
Had to go with a maximum of one artist, otherwise my list would be made up of just Elliott Smith songs.

Sunny Day Real Estate - In Circles
Bloc Party - This Modern Love
Elliott Smith - Between The Bars
Tiger Trap - My Broken Heart
Cocteau Twins - Pearly Dewdrops' Drops
Pixies - Debaser
Idlewild - Live In A Hiding Place
The Cure - Pictures of You
The National - Fake Empire
Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies)
Big Star - I'm In Love With A Girl
Another Sunny Day - You Should All Be Murdered
REM - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Cara Dillon - Lark In The Clear Air
My Bloody Valentine - Soon
Neutral Milk Hotel - Two Headed Boy
Sonic Youth - Teenage Riot
Kate Rusby - Drowned Lovers
The Softies - I Love You More
Sugar - If I Can't Change Your Mind
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm
;D Honestly love Arcade Fire and their debut is amazing, Wake Up isn't for me though. I'll shut up now. Also feel free to laugh at mine :)

I know you weren't being mean.  ;D

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Had to go with a maximum of one artist, otherwise my list would be made up of just Elliott Smith songs.

Sunny Day Real Estate - In Circles
Bloc Party - This Modern Love
Elliott Smith - Between The Bars
Tiger Trap - My Broken Heart
Cocteau Twins - Pearly Dewdrops' Drops
Pixies - Debaser
Idlewild - Live In A Hiding Place
The Cure - Pictures of You
The National - Fake Empire
Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies)
Big Star - I'm In Love With A Girl
Another Sunny Day - You Should All Be Murdered
REM - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Cara Dillon - Lark In The Clear Air
My Bloody Valentine - Soon
Neutral Milk Hotel - Two Headed Boy
Sonic Youth - Teenage Riot
Kate Rusby - Drowned Lovers
The Softies - I Love You More
Sugar - If I Can't Change Your Mind

That's one of my favourite REM song's. I forgot how many good songs they did.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
The Cure - Pictures of You

Brilliant song, as is A Forest
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 pm »
This list would change tomorrow

Piece of my Heart - Janis Joplin
Sittin on the Dock of the bay - Otis Redding
Script For A Jesters Tear - Marillion
Freebird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Are Friends Electric - Tubeway Army
Kickstart My Heart - Motley Crue
Cowboys From Hell - Pantera
Tubular Bells (Part 1) - Mike Oldfield
Father and Son - Cat Stevens
Zombie - The Cranberries
Stay - Shakespeares Sister
White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane
In My Life - The Beatles
Wake Up Dead - Megadeth
Guns N Roses - Paradise City
Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
Edie (Ciao Baby) - The Cult
Run Through the Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
California Dreamin - The Mamas and the Papas
You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings) - The Faces
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:38:12 pm »
Like everyone else this would change every time you asked but some thoughts. Bit of a weird mix.

Primal Scream - Movin' On Up (this could have been any one of several songs off Screamadelica but had to pick one)
Pachanga Boys - Time
Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (I can already hear the Peter Green fans howling in outrage but this just makes me like it even more)
Massive Attack - Paradise Circus
Cinematic Orchestra - To Build A Home
Underworld - 8 Ball
Rolling Stones - Under My Thumb
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
Pulp - Feeling Called Love
Metro Area - Caught Up
Future Sound of London - Pulse State
Bob Dylan  - As I Went Out One Morning
Aphex twin - Ageispolis
Buckingham Nicks - Frozen Love
Marvin Gaye - Inner City Blues
Curtis Mayfield - Little Child Runnin Wild
Deltron 3030  - 3030
Blondie - Atomic
Robert Plant & ALison Krauss - Nothin'
Joy Division - Transmission

Some of these I don't listen totthat much any more but you come across them in Itunes or whatever occasionally and instantly just want to give it another listen.
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Good way of wasting a whole day's work.

So basically, I made a list of every song I've obscenely overplayed on Itunes, and ended up with a list of 400+ songs. Then I picked one song per artist and picked the ones that to this day I haven't managed to completely ruin for myself to make a final list of 80 songs. The top 20 could change any day, but I'm pretty happy with the final list... for now.

Just Like Heaven - The Cure
Silver Soul - Beach House
The Shrine / An Argument - Fleet Foxes
Two-Headed Boy Part 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel
Blue Crystal Fire - Robbie Basho
The State I Am In - Belle and Sebastian
Karma Police - Radiohead
Can't Hardly Wait - The Replacements
Rocks Off - The Rolling Stones
Lola - The Kinks
3rd Planet - Modest Mouse
When The Levee Breaks - Led Zeppelin
When You Sleep - My Bloody Valentine
Farewell Transmission - Songs: Ohia
Karmacoma - Massive Attack
(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay - Otis Redding
First Day of My Life - Bright Eyes
The Golden Age - Beck
Upon This Tidal Wave of Young Blood - Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Viðrar Vel Til Loftárása - Sigur Rós

Rest of the list on spoilers.
Spoiler
Knife - Grizzly Bear
Jubilee Street (Live) - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Silhouette - Julia Holter
Let It Happen - Tame Impala
Only In Dreams - Weezer
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Lived In Bars - Cat Power
Golden Hair (Live) - Slowdive
Cherry - Chromatics
The Snow Leopard - Shearwater
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) - Arcade Fire
Summertime Clothes - Animal Collective
Hurt - Nine Inch Nails
No Sympathy - Super Furry Animals
Tangled Up In Blue - Bob Dylan
Casimir Pulaski Day - Sufjan Stevens
The Guns of Brixton - The Clash
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
Neverland - The Knife
Range Life - Pavement

Sweet Thing - Van Morrison
Sunflower - Low
Electric Feel - MGMT
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
River Euphrates - Pixies
Jockey Full Of Bourbon - Tom Waits
How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths
I Wanna Be Adored - The Stone Roses
An Ocean in Between the Waves - The War On Drugs
The Fountain - Veronica Falls
I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
Seven - Fever Ray
My Kingdom - Echo & The Bunnymen
You Are The Generation That Bought More Shoes... - Johnny Boy
Thirty - The Weather Station
The Modern Leper - Frightened Rabbit
Todo lo que me falta - Helado Negro
Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman... - Lana Del Rey
Untitled - Interpol
Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush

Run to Your Grave - The Mae Shi
This Is Music - The Verve
Son Of A Gun - The Vaselines
The Bleeding Heart Show - The New Pornographers
Y Control - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The Great Gig in the Sky - Pink Floyd
Kaleidoscope - Ride
Valentine - Fiona Apple
Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
Mythological Beauty - Big Thief
Hyper-ballad - Björk
Elephant Gun - Beirut
After the Gold Rush - Neil Young
Things Behind the Sun - Nick Drake
What's The Frequency, Kenneth? - R.E.M.
Come Together - Spiritualized
Cannonball - The Breeders
Flume - Bon Iver
Round And Round - Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti
I Bet on Losing Dogs - Mitski
[close]
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
What's going on -Marvin Gaye
Time Will Pass You by - Tobi Legend
The Long And Winding Road - Beatles
Green Green Grass of home - Tom Jones
Kentucky Rain- Elvis
Street Life- Randy Crawford and the Crusaders
Unfinished Symphony - Massive Attack
Where Love lives - Alison Limerick
Everything She  Wants - George Michael
Regulators- Warren G
James Brown - This is A Mans World
Float on- The Floaters
God Only Knows- Beach Boys
Rapture- Blondie
Born Slippy - Underworld
Insomnia- Faithless
Steppin Out - Joe lackson
Could You be Loved - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Wild Horses- Stones
Have I Told you lately- Van Morrison
You to Me Are Everything- The Real Thing





