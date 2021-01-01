Like most, my faves would chop and change. There's some, though, that have been up there for years. Couldn't put all of them in any order, but right now I'd go something along the lines of:



Time - Pink Floyd

On Melancholy Hill - Gorillaz

Oh! Sweet Nuthin' - Velvet Underground

Do You Realize - Flaming Lips

Shine - Years & Years

The End - The Doors

Hotel California - Eagles

Rainy Days & Mondays - Carpenters

Dogs - Pink Floyd

We Are The People - Empire of the Sun

America - Simon & Garfunkel

Behind Blue Eyes - The Who

O Children - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper

Fisherman's Blues - Waterboys

Tears Dry On Their Own  Amy Winehouse

Crash - Primitives

Loaded - Primal Scream

We Can Work It Out  Beatles

Honey Bones  Dope Lemon

