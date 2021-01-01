« previous next »
Re: RAWKs own top 100 fave songs of all time
Today at 04:34:19 pm
Like most, my faves would chop and change. There's some, though, that have been up there for years. Couldn't put all of them in any order, but right now I'd go something along the lines of:

Time    - Pink Floyd   
On Melancholy Hill   - Gorillaz
Oh! Sweet Nuthin'   - Velvet Underground
Do You Realize   - Flaming Lips
Shine   - Years & Years
The End   - The Doors
Hotel California    - Eagles
Rainy Days & Mondays    - Carpenters
Dogs    - Pink Floyd
We Are The People    - Empire of the Sun
America    - Simon & Garfunkel
Behind Blue Eyes    - The Who
O Children    - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Time After Time    - Cyndi Lauper
Fisherman's Blues    - Waterboys
Tears Dry On Their Own     Amy Winehouse
Crash    - Primitives
Loaded    - Primal Scream
We Can Work It Out     Beatles
Honey Bones     Dope Lemon
