RIP Jimmy. As a goal scorer you were a definite one off with that unique never seeming to break sweat or bust a gut style of yours. It all seemed so natural and effortless and unhurried but it belied the rapid pace and acceleration needed to set apart so many of the very best. An inside right who glided rather than ran across the pitch and simply scored for fun with supreme coolness and deadly cobra execution.



You scored everywhere except at Anfield I think Im probably right in saying. We always seemed to nullify you up here but boy did you make up for it at White Hart Lane.



We always used to think you were a bit of a posh nob as a player. You never ever got that immaculate white shirt and navy shorts dirty. No tracking back for you Greavsie. Not like Sir Roger with his sleeves rolled up ready for a full shift down the pit. Nah, you looked more like a bank manager than a footy player. So when you later turned up on On the Ball with that Mexican muzzy and Hawaiian shirts and we all realised you were actually this droll cockney geezer with the ready quips it was quite a turn up for us. We couldnt help but love it. Everyone loved you mate. One of the true footy greats. No doubt about that.